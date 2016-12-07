Zach Britton | Relief Pitcher | #53 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (29) / 12/22/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $11.4 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Orioles and LHP Zach Britton avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.4 million contract. Britton deserved a big raise and got one after holding a 0.54 ERA and going a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season for Baltimore. He'll be among the elite closers in the game again in 2017 and will be arbitration-eligible for a final time next winter. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said that the team has no intention of trading Zach Britton or Manny Machado. Duquette indicated that the Orioles are looking to build around their core players, meaning there doesn't figure to be a ton of jostling with the team's bigger names this offseason. Britton led the American League with 47 saves last season while Machado cracked 37 homers and drove in 96 runs. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Zach Britton has turned down an invitation to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. And the Orioles are probably thrilled with that decision. Britton was tremendous in 2016, registering a 0.54 ERA in 67 innings with an AL-leading 47 saves. He deserves to take it a little easy next spring. Source: Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter