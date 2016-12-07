Player Page

Zach Britton | Relief Pitcher | #53

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Orioles and LHP Zach Britton avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.4 million contract.
Britton deserved a big raise and got one after holding a 0.54 ERA and going a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season for Baltimore. He'll be among the elite closers in the game again in 2017 and will be arbitration-eligible for a final time next winter. Jan 13 - 12:12 PM
Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL69021470673874187400.54.84
Zach Britton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
