Fernando Abad | Relief Pitcher | #58

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM: Falcons will address Freeman's contract
Texans could target Jimmy Garoppolo in trade?
Sammie Coates undergoes finger surgery
Cruz on contract: Ball is in Giants' court
Rashad Jennings expects 'to be back' w/Giants
Goldman Sachs 're-evaluating' Vegas deal
Ballard: 'No other options' but Chuck Pagano
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
Celtics and Bulls to discuss Butler trade?
Mike Conley scores career-high 38 points
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 20 points
Hey Boo Boo! Yogi Ferrell scores 19 in start
Isaiah Thomas scores 41, 24 in 4th quarter
Evan Fournier (foot) scores 11 in 23 minutes
Andre Drummond torches Celtics for 28 & 22
Andrew Wiggins comes up clutch again in win
Tyler Johnson quiet in return to action
James Johnson suffers shoulder stinger in win
Rubio hits six triples, scores 22 in OT win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang skates again, will be a GTD
Roberto Luongo now expected to start Tuesday
Dylan Larkin ready to return Tuesday night
Jakob Silfverberg (head) might return Tuesday
Report: NYR give Vigneault contract extension
Caps' John Carlson nearing return to lineup
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Defensive headache as Davies is ruled out
Will Olivier Giroud keep his place
Aaron Ramsey or Ox to partner Coquelin
Mauro Zarate continues to serve suspension
Hughes says that Saido Berahino looks sharp
Moyes swoops for Everton midfield duo
Koeman: Jagielka won't leave on deadline day
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Fernando Abad
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Fernando Abad | Relief Pitcher | #58
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/17/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that an arbitration panel ruled in their favor after a hearing with left-handed reliever Fernando Abad.
This was Boston's first arbitration hearing since Rolando Arrojo in 2002. Abad requested $2.7 million, but the panel ruled that he'll make the team's submitted salary of $2 million for 2017. The southpaw struggled to athe tune of a 6.39 ERA over 18 appearances with Boston after being acquired from the Twins last August.
Jan 31 - 10:57 AM
Source:
Tim Britton on Twitter
Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that the club expects to go to an arbitration hearing with Fernando Abad.
Abad requested $2.7 million from the club when arbitration figures were exchanged while the Red Sox countered at $2 million. MLBTradeRumors.com projected that he would earn $2 million through the arbitration process, which would point to the Red Sox winning in a potential hearing.
Jan 21 - 12:16 PM
Source:
Pete Abraham on Twitter
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated Tuesday that the club will tender a contract to reliever Fernando Abad.
Abad struggled to the tune of a 6.39 ERA over 18 appearances after being acquired from the Twins in August and was left off the postseason roster. However, he's only projected to make around $2 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, so the Red Sox will take their chances on bringing him back. The 30-year-old had a 2.65 ERA and 29/14 K/BB ratio over 34 innings prior to the trade.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Source:
Providence Journal
Red Sox acquired LHP Fernando Abad from the Twins for RHP Pat Light.
Abad will presumably join the Boston bullpen on Tuesday, unless he can make it to Seattle before Monday night's series opener. The left-hander has registered a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings this season while holding left-handed hitters to a .163/.192/.265 batting line. It's a nice quiet addition for the Red Sox.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Jan 31 - 10:57 AM
Red Sox expected to go to hearing with Abad
Jan 21 - 12:16 PM
Red Sox to tender contract to LHP Abad
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Red Sox finalize trade for RP Fernando Abad
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 01:19:00 PM
More Fernando Abad Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
57
0
1
6
1
8
46.2
40
20
19
22
41
0
0
3.66
1.33
Fernando Abad's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Fernando Abad's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Fernando Abad's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Fernando Abad's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
Sidelined
Blake Swihart said his ankle is "perfect" and won't have any impact on his catching.
He wound up missing the last four months of the 2016 season after injuring his ankle in left field. Swihart said he's done playing the outfield and will return to his usual position behind the plate this year. He's spent the offseason honing his catching skills under the tutelage of catching instructor Dana LeVangie and former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek. Swihart will face competition from Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez in spring training.
Jan 21
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds.
He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.
Dec 17
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic.
Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.
Jan 19
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday that he expects Steven Wright (shoulder) to be ready for the beginning of spring training.
Wright is still rehabbing bursitis and rotator cuff irritation in his pitching shoulder, but he's currently throwing from 90 feet without any apparent issues. The knuckleballer first injured his shoulder during a pinch-running appearance back in August and it lingered for the rest of the season, although he didn't undergo surgery. It's something to keep an eye on going forward, but for now it doesn't look like an issue that will hinder Wright.
Jan 20
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract.
The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Dec 16
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farell said Friday that Carson Smith (elbow) could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox in late May or early June.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery in May and has received glowing reports thus far in his recovery. A return in late May would be just over 12 months after undergoing the procedure. The 27-year-old was a dominant late-inning force before his injury and should provide a major boost to the Red Sox' bullpen upon his return.
Jan 20
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
