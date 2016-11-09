Player Page

Fernando Abad | Relief Pitcher | #58

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / HOU
Contract: view contract details
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that an arbitration panel ruled in their favor after a hearing with left-handed reliever Fernando Abad.
This was Boston's first arbitration hearing since Rolando Arrojo in 2002. Abad requested $2.7 million, but the panel ruled that he'll make the team's submitted salary of $2 million for 2017. The southpaw struggled to athe tune of a 6.39 ERA over 18 appearances with Boston after being acquired from the Twins last August. Jan 31 - 10:57 AM
Source: Tim Britton on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS570161846.24020192241003.661.33
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 