Fernando Abad | Relief Pitcher | #58 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (31) / 12/17/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Minor League Contract

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that an arbitration panel ruled in their favor after a hearing with left-handed reliever Fernando Abad. This was Boston's first arbitration hearing since Rolando Arrojo in 2002. Abad requested $2.7 million, but the panel ruled that he'll make the team's submitted salary of $2 million for 2017. The southpaw struggled to athe tune of a 6.39 ERA over 18 appearances with Boston after being acquired from the Twins last August. Source: Tim Britton on Twitter

Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that the club expects to go to an arbitration hearing with Fernando Abad. Abad requested $2.7 million from the club when arbitration figures were exchanged while the Red Sox countered at $2 million. MLBTradeRumors.com projected that he would earn $2 million through the arbitration process, which would point to the Red Sox winning in a potential hearing. Source: Pete Abraham on Twitter

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated Tuesday that the club will tender a contract to reliever Fernando Abad. Abad struggled to the tune of a 6.39 ERA over 18 appearances after being acquired from the Twins in August and was left off the postseason roster. However, he's only projected to make around $2 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, so the Red Sox will take their chances on bringing him back. The 30-year-old had a 2.65 ERA and 29/14 K/BB ratio over 34 innings prior to the trade. Source: Providence Journal