Jorge Alfaro | Catcher | #38 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (24) / 6/11/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 236 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / TEX Contract: 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning to lead the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday. Alfaro got his arms extended and drove a ball to the deepest part of the ballpark, clearing the center field wall to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth. The homer was his second in as many days and his fourth since being promoted. The 24-year-old has acquitted himself well as a major leaguer thus far, batting .317/.356/.488 in 21 games played.

The Phillies plan to continue giving Jorge Alfaro most of the starts at catcher down the stretch. Alfaro has started eight games to Cameron Rupp's five so far in September and is batting .308/.349/.449 with three homers since his promotion last month. A former top prospect, Alfaro batted only .241/.291/.358 with a 113/16 K/BB ratio at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, so he probably still has some developing to do. He has upside with the bat as a catcher, though, and is worth owning in deeper leagues. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News

Jorge Alfaro hit his second home run of the season in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday. Alfaro waited on a Tanner Roark hanging curve, tagging it to left-center field for a solo blast in the third inning. His first homer came on August 15. The offensively-gifted backstop is earning his reputation at the major league level, batting .355/.385/.484 through 16 games this year. He's part of an exciting wave of young Phillies to keep an eye on next spring.