Jorge Alfaro | Catcher | #38

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 236
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning to lead the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday.
Alfaro got his arms extended and drove a ball to the deepest part of the ballpark, clearing the center field wall to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth. The homer was his second in as many days and his fourth since being promoted. The 24-year-old has acquitted himself well as a major leaguer thus far, batting .317/.356/.488 in 21 games played. Sep 17 - 1:08 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500120100001080
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
21822620411922700.317.356.488.844
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201720200000
20164000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 16OAK14200121010000.500.5001.250
Sep 14MIA14100111000000.250.2501.000
Sep 12MIA16100011040000.167.167.167
Sep 10@ WAS13000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 8@ WAS13000000030020.000.400.000
Sep 7@ WAS14100111010000.250.2501.000
Sep 5@ NYM15300001010000.600.600.600
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA8432478132743341611311.241.291.358
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jorge Alfaro
2Cameron Rupp
3Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Rhys Hoskins
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2J.P. Crawford
3Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Hyun Soo Kim
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Aaron Nola
2Jerad Eickhoff
3Nick Pivetta
4Ben Lively
5Mark Leiter
6Zach Eflin
7Jake Thompson
8Vince Velasquez
9Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Luis Garcia
3Adam Morgan
4Hoby Milner
5Edubray Ramos
6Jesen Therrien
7Yacksel Rios
8Kevin Siegrist
9Ricardo Pinto
10Zac Curtis
11Victor Arano
12Henderson Alvarez
 

 