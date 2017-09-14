Jorge Alfaro | Catcher | #38

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Alfaro's go-ahead homer propels Phillies
Gordon, Marlins sprint to early lead in win
Donaldson has two homers in monster night
deGrom goes seven strong in win over Braves
Myers exited game with right leg contusion
Porcello allows one run in 7 1/3, beats Rays
Arrieta (hamstring) throws bullpen session
Francisco Lindor extends extra-base hit run
J.D. Martinez (neck) in D-Backs' lineup Sat.
Gray to start Sunday, Sabathia pushed back
Miggy Cabrera exits with lower back tightness
Hendricks holds Cardinals to one run in 7 2/3
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Schefter: Jordan Howard is expected to play
Report: Sam Bradford likely a game-time call
Rex Burkhead to play more snaps this week?
Jordan Reed says he was 'rusty' Week 1
Odell Beckham questionable, expected to play
Saints shopping walk-year S Kenny Vaccaro
PFT: 'Near mutiny' led Lewis to fire Zampese
Kenneth Dixon suspended additional 2 games
Odell Beckham trending toward playing on MNF
Richard Sherman on track for Week 2 vs 49ers
Report: Jarvis Landry expected to play Sunday
Dolphins to be without starting MLB Maualuga
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
Clarke MacArthur fails his physical
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Cindric makes the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Gallagher: TheHouse.com 300 results
Ben Rhodes makes the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Champion Ted Christopher passes away
Allgaier wins TheHouse.com 300 in Chicago
Rodgers prevails at New Jersey road course
Kaz Grala made the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Ryan Truex: TheHouse.com 225 results
Solomito right at home for qualifying Mods
Harvick: Best 10 laps in Cup final practice
Grant Enfinger: TheHouse.com 225 results
Kyle Busch tops Cup final practice in Chicago
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
Lagergren joins Stalter at top in KLM Open
Leishman R2 64; extends BMW lead to three
Fowler flashes up the BMW board w/ day-low 64
Past champ J. Day posts 13-under; R2 65
Stalter battles wobble to keep KLM Open lead
Aphibarnrat posts halfway target at KLM Open
Stalter sets new mark; leads after KLM Rnd 1
Ilonen makes Euro Tour's 1000th hole-in-one
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
Shimonek throws for six touchdowns in win
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
Darnold makes enough plays for overtime win
Deebo Samuel suffers broken fibula vs. UK
Bryant leads Clemson to win over Louisville
L-Jax's 381 total yards, 3 scores not enough
Freeman rocks 157 yards rushing, three scores
Woodside throws for six touchdowns in victory
Josh Allen manages just 64 yards passing
Fitzgerald dominates LSU with four TD in win
Hurts goes for three scores in easy victory
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
Newcastle wins third consecutive match
Shaqiri scores for Stoke, but to no avail
Eagles continue historic rut with 0-1 loss
Early goal by Davis enough for Saints in win
Hodgson's injury update: Tomkins, RLC return
Ederson fit for weekend after injury scar
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Ben Lively
(S)
John Richy
(S)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hoby Milner
(R)
Yacksel Rios
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Casey Fien
(R)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Victor Arano
(R)
Pedro Florimon
(OF)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Rhys Hoskins
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Ty Kelly
(2B)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Jesen Therrien
(R)
J.P. Crawford
(3B)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Ricardo Pinto
(R)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Zac Curtis
(R)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Jorge Alfaro | Catcher | #38
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/11/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 236
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning to lead the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday.
Alfaro got his arms extended and drove a ball to the deepest part of the ballpark, clearing the center field wall to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth. The homer was his second in as many days and his fourth since being promoted. The 24-year-old has acquitted himself well as a major leaguer thus far, batting .317/.356/.488 in 21 games played.
Sep 17 - 1:08 AM
The Phillies plan to continue giving Jorge Alfaro most of the starts at catcher down the stretch.
Alfaro has started eight games to Cameron Rupp's five so far in September and is batting .308/.349/.449 with three homers since his promotion last month. A former top prospect, Alfaro batted only .241/.291/.358 with a 113/16 K/BB ratio at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, so he probably still has some developing to do. He has upside with the bat as a catcher, though, and is worth owning in deeper leagues.
Sep 15 - 11:16 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
Jorge Alfaro hit his second home run of the season in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.
Alfaro waited on a Tanner Roark hanging curve, tagging it to left-center field for a solo blast in the third inning. His first homer came on August 15. The offensively-gifted backstop is earning his reputation at the major league level, batting .355/.385/.484 through 16 games this year. He's part of an exciting wave of young Phillies to keep an eye on next spring.
Sep 7 - 11:14 PM
Jorge Alfaro went 1-for-4 and drove in a key run as the Phillies rallied in the ninth to beat the Marlins 2-1 on Friday.
Trailing 1-0 entering the ninth inning, Maikel Franco hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a ground ball. After Pedro Florimon walked, Alfaro plated the tying run with a single to right field. Andres Blanco followed with a ground out that plated Florimon and that was all she wrote. Alfaro is hitting an impressive .347/.373/.449 with a homer and six RBI in his first 51 plate appearances with the Phillies.
Sep 1 - 10:49 PM
Alfaro's go-ahead homer propels Phillies
Sep 17 - 1:08 AM
Jorge Alfaro to get most of the starts
Sep 15 - 11:16 AM
Alfaro blasts second homer against Nationals
Sep 7 - 11:14 PM
Jorge Alfaro plates key run in comeback win
Sep 1 - 10:49 PM
More Jorge Alfaro Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
8
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
21
82
26
2
0
4
11
9
2
27
0
0
.317
.356
.488
.844
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
20
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 16
OAK
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Sep 14
MIA
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Sep 12
MIA
1
6
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
.167
.167
.167
Sep 10
@ WAS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 8
@ WAS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
2
0
.000
.400
.000
Sep 7
@ WAS
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Sep 5
@ NYM
1
5
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
.600
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
84
324
78
13
2
7
43
34
16
113
1
1
.241
.291
.358
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jorge Alfaro
2
Cameron Rupp
3
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Rhys Hoskins
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
J.P. Crawford
3
Pedro Florimon
60-Day DL
Phillies placed INF/OF Pedro Florimon on the 60-day disabled list with a right ankle dislocation.
The move clears a spot for J.P. Crawford on the 40-man roster. Florimon injured his ankle during Saturday's game and will miss the remainder of the season.
Sep 5
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
60-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Daniel Nava on the 60-day disabled list with a lower back injury.
It's the same injury that cost him 10 days in late August. Nava is now officially done for the 2017 season, having batted .301/.393/.421 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 80 games for the Phillies. The 34-year-old outfielder is scheduled to become a free agent in November.
Sep 13
3
Hyun Soo Kim
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Aaron Nola
2
Jerad Eickhoff
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Jerad Eickhoff to the 60-day disabled list.
This essentially ends the right-hander's season. It also clears a spot on the club's 40-man roster for Saturday's addition of Kevin Siegrist.
Sep 2
3
Nick Pivetta
4
Ben Lively
5
Mark Leiter
6
Zach Eflin
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Eflin is now officially done for the season with a right shoulder strain. The 23-year-old right-hander finished with a disappointing 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 35/12 K/BB ratio in 11 starts covering 64 1/3 innings. He'll probably have to compete for a spot in the rotation next spring.
Sep 12
7
Jake Thompson
8
Vince Velasquez
60-Day DL
Vince Velasquez will undergo surgery to repair a vascular issue with his right middle finger.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told Meghan Montemurro of the News Journal that the issue has been clogging blood flow to his middle finger. This would explain the numbness he has been experiencing. Velasquez is officially done for the year and his role for 2018 could be up in the air.
Aug 22
9
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Luis Garcia
3
Adam Morgan
4
Hoby Milner
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Jesen Therrien
60-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Jesen Therrien on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
The move clears a spot for the newly-claimed Zac Curtis on the 40-man roster. Therrien was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.
Sep 11
7
Yacksel Rios
8
Kevin Siegrist
9
Ricardo Pinto
10
Zac Curtis
11
Victor Arano
12
Henderson Alvarez
