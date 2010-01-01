Player Page

Adeiny Hechavarria | Shortstop | #3

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/15/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Marlins placed SS Adeiny Hechavarria on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
Hechavarria spent time on the disabled list in April with the very same injury. He reaggravated it Tuesday night in the Marlins' loss to the Cardinals, with J.T. Riddle taking over at shortstop. Steve Lombardozzi has been called up from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding roster move. May 10 - 2:37 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
206518211681900.277.288.385.672
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700019000
2016000153000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 9STL11000000000000.000.000.000
May 8STL13000000010000.000.000.000
May 7@ NYM14200111010000.500.5001.250
May 6@ NYM11000000000000.000.000.000
May 4@ TB14100000010000.250.250.250
May 3@ TB14310012010001.750.7501.000
May 1TB13000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Jacksonville(SOU)AA141000010000.250.250.250
Jupiter(FSL)A130000000100.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
3Steve Lombardozzi
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Tom Koehler
5Jeff Locke
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Jose Urena
8Jarlin Garcia
9Nick Wittgren
10Brian Ellington
 

 