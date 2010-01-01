Welcome,
date 2010-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Jose Urena
(R)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(3B)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Cody Hall
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Steve Holm
(C)
Troy Patton
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
David Phelps
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Jeff Locke
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Steve Lombardozzi
(2B)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Adeiny Hechavarria | Shortstop | #3
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/15/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.35 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marlins placed SS Adeiny Hechavarria on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
Hechavarria spent time on the disabled list in April with the very same injury. He reaggravated it Tuesday night in the Marlins' loss to the Cardinals, with J.T. Riddle taking over at shortstop. Steve Lombardozzi has been called up from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding roster move.
May 10 - 2:37 PM
Adeiny Hechavarria made an early exit from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with left oblique discomfort.
J.T. Riddle finished out the loss at shortstop. Hechavarria will be reevaluated by the Marlins' medical staff on Wednesday. If it's an oblique strain, he'll definitely be placed on the 10-day disabled list.
May 9 - 10:29 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Adeiny Hechavarria hit his first home run of the season Sunday against the Mets.
It was a solo shot in the fourth inning off Mets left-hander Adam Wilk. Hechavarria also singled in the game, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
May 7 - 3:57 PM
Adeiny Hechavarria went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Rays.
He delivered an RBI-double in the fourth inning and twice rode home on J.T. Realmuto hits. Hechavarria is not known for his hitting abilities but has held his own with the bat this year. He missed some time with an oblique injury and owns a .288 batting average with no homers and five RBI in 54 plate appearances.
May 3 - 11:45 PM
Marlins put Hechavarria (oblique) back on DL
May 10 - 2:37 PM
Hechavarria leaves game with oblique issue
May 9 - 10:29 PM
Hechavarria slugs first home run of 2017
May 7 - 3:57 PM
Hechavarria goes 3-for-4 with two runs Wed.
May 3 - 11:45 PM
More Adeiny Hechavarria Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
20
65
18
2
1
1
6
8
1
9
0
0
.277
.288
.385
.672
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
153
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 9
STL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 8
STL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 7
@ NYM
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 6
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 4
@ TB
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 3
@ TB
1
4
3
1
0
0
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
1
.750
.750
1.000
May 1
TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Jacksonville(SOU)
AA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jupiter(FSL)
A
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Derek Dietrich
3
Steve Lombardozzi
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
10-Day DL
Marlins placed SS Adeiny Hechavarria on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
Hechavarria spent time on the disabled list in April with the very same injury. He reaggravated it Tuesday night in the Marlins' loss to the Cardinals, with J.T. Riddle taking over at shortstop. Steve Lombardozzi has been called up from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding roster move.
May 10
2
Miguel Rojas
60-Day DL
Marlins placed INF Miguel Rojas on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured right thumb.
Rojas suffered the injury during Sunday's game and is expected to miss at least a couple of months. The move clears a spot for Tyler Moore on the 40-man roster.
May 9
3
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Marlins placed INF Martin Prado on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Prado, who began the year on the DL with a hamstring strain, aggravated the injury during Sunday's shutout victory over the Mets. The Marlins have called up J.T. Riddle to take his place on the active roster, though Miguel Rojas (if healthy) and Derek Dietrich figure to split time at third base.
May 8
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) won't be ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation later this week as hoped.
The club had been hoping he would miss only one turn, but that won't be the case. That seems to have taken a little bit of back turn," manager Don Mattingly said. "The news on the plane [Sunday] didn’t sound as encouraging as it was the other day like when there was no doubt he was going to make his next start. [Edinson Volquez] is definitely going to be back in. It doesn’t look like Chen is going to make his next start." Chen has been pitching through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament since late last season, although he said Monday that what he's feeling now is "totally different than what I felt last year." He had an MRI last week that revealed no additional damage. Jose Urena will continue to start in Chen's place.
May 8
2
Edinson Volquez
10-Day DL
Edinson Volquez (blister) threw a bullpen session Monday and is on track to rejoin the Marlins' rotation Saturday against the Braves.
He'll have missed just the minimum time on the disabled list due to a blister on his right thumb. Volquez will return to a 4.71 ERA.
May 8
3
Dan Straily
4
Tom Koehler
5
Jeff Locke
10-Day DL
Jeff Locke (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Monday.
Locke has been sidelined since the beginning of spring training with left biceps tendinitis. He figures to need a good number of rehab starts before being activated.
May 8
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Jose Urena
8
Jarlin Garcia
9
Nick Wittgren
10
Brian Ellington
Headlines
It All Falls Down
May 10
Brad Johnson covers the latest turmoil in the closer and stolen base markets including a couple waiver wire targets for saves.
More MLB Columns
»
It All Falls Down
May 10
»
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
»
Daily Dose: Closer Crisis
May 10
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 6
May 9
»
MLB Live Chat
May 9
»
Daily Dose: K-hill
May 9
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 8
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 8
May 8
MLB Headlines
»
Marlins put Hechavarria (oblique) back on DL
»
Cubs' Russell scratched with shoulder injury
»
Mike Trout (hamstring) still out Wednesday
»
Anthony Rizzo out of CHC lineup Wednesday
»
Cruz (hamstring) not in Mariners lineup Wed.
»
Cano (quad) in Mariners' lineup Wednesday
»
Brandon Crawford (groin) won't be active Wed
»
Iwakuma heading for MRI on right shoulder
»
Maikel Franco sits Wednesday vs. Mariners
»
Mets' Conforto getting the day off Wednesday
»
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) remains out Wed.
»
Toles will undergo MRI on injured right knee
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
