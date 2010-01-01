Adeiny Hechavarria | Shortstop | #3

10-Day DL

Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) won't be ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation later this week as hoped.

The club had been hoping he would miss only one turn, but that won't be the case. That seems to have taken a little bit of back turn," manager Don Mattingly said. "The news on the plane [Sunday] didn’t sound as encouraging as it was the other day like when there was no doubt he was going to make his next start. [Edinson Volquez] is definitely going to be back in. It doesn’t look like Chen is going to make his next start." Chen has been pitching through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament since late last season, although he said Monday that what he's feeling now is "totally different than what I felt last year." He had an MRI last week that revealed no additional damage. Jose Urena will continue to start in Chen's place.