Alex Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (30) / 11/3/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.175 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alex Wilson has been diagnosed with a broken right leg. In more technical terms, it's a non-displaced fibula fracture. Wilson suffered the injury Saturday when he got struck by a 103.8 mph line drive off the bat of Joe Mauer in the top of the eighth inning. The setup man is obviously done for the year and this injury will have at least some effect on his offseason regimen. Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter

Alex Wilson was removed from a relief appearance Saturday versus the Twins after taking a Joe Mauer line drive off his lower right leg. Mauer smoked one 103.8 mph off the bat in the top of the eighth inning, striking Wilson around the shin. He needed help getting off the field and into the home clubhouse at Comerica Park. X-rays are likely forthcoming. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Alex Wilson was charged with four runs in an inning and took a blown save and the loss Tuesday against the A's. Wilson was a valuable 70-inning reliever in both 2015 and 2016, but with righties hitting him surprisingly hard, he's sporting a 4.42 ERA in 59 innings this year. He could be in jeopardy of being non-tendered this winter.