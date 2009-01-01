Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Myles Jaye
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Victor Alcantara
(R)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Joe Jimenez
(R)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Warwick Saupold
(R)
Chad Bell
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(OF)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Jairo Labourt
(R)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Arcenio Leon
(R)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeimer Candelario
(3B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Artie Lewicki
(R)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Nicholas Castellanos
(3B)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Evan Reed
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Zac Reininger
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/3/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.175 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Wilson has been diagnosed with a broken right leg.
In more technical terms, it's a non-displaced fibula fracture. Wilson suffered the injury Saturday when he got struck by a 103.8 mph line drive off the bat of Joe Mauer in the top of the eighth inning. The setup man is obviously done for the year and this injury will have at least some effect on his offseason regimen.
Sep 23 - 8:45 PM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
Alex Wilson was removed from a relief appearance Saturday versus the Twins after taking a Joe Mauer line drive off his lower right leg.
Mauer smoked one 103.8 mph off the bat in the top of the eighth inning, striking Wilson around the shin. He needed help getting off the field and into the home clubhouse at Comerica Park. X-rays are likely forthcoming.
Sep 23 - 8:20 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Alex Wilson was charged with four runs in an inning and took a blown save and the loss Tuesday against the A's.
Wilson was a valuable 70-inning reliever in both 2015 and 2016, but with righties hitting him surprisingly hard, he's sporting a 4.42 ERA in 59 innings this year. He could be in jeopardy of being non-tendered this winter.
Sep 19 - 11:45 PM
Alex Wilson will begin serving his suspension resulting from last week's brawl with the Yankees on Saturday.
Wilson has had his ban lowered from four games to three on appeal. He received the suspension for admitting that he intentionally threw at Todd Frazier after both benches had been already been warned.
Sep 2 - 12:26 PM
Source:
Detroit Tigers on Twitter
Alex Wilson diagnosed with broken right leg
Sep 23 - 8:45 PM
Alex Wilson struck in leg with Mauer liner
Sep 23 - 8:20 PM
Alex Wilson gives up four runs in loss
Sep 19 - 11:45 PM
Alex Wilson has suspension lowered to three
Sep 2 - 12:26 PM
More Alex Wilson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.0
0
0
0
.00
.000
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
65
0
2
5
2
17
60.0
66
33
29
15
42
0
0
4.35
1.35
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 23
MIN
1
0
0
0
0
.0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
99.99
99.99
Sep 22
MIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Sep 19
OAK
1
0
0
1
0
1.0
4
4
4
0
2
0
0
36.00
4.00
Sep 15
CWS
1
0
0
0
0
.1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
27.00
3.00
Sep 13
@ CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Sep 8
@ TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
2
2
0
1
0
0
18.00
2.00
Sep 5
KC
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Sep 1
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Aug 30
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
2.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Bryan Holaday
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
Sidelined
Miguel Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Twins due to lower back tightness.
This lower back issue has been a lingering thing for Cabrera, who was lifted in the top of the second inning after singling in the bottom of the first. He could be limited throughout the final week of the regular season. Efren Navarro took over at first base on Saturday versus Minnesota.
Sep 23
2
Efren Navarro
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Jeimer Candelario
Sidelined
Jeimer Candelario exited Saturday's game against the Twins due to a right knee contusion.
Candelario ran into the fence in front of the Tigers' dugout while trying to track down a foul ball. This doesn't sound like a serious injury, but the 23-year-old third baseman could miss a few games. Dixon Machado subbed in for him on Saturday night.
Sep 23
LF
1
Mikie Mahtook
Sidelined
Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday that Mikie Mahtook is dealing with a grade 2 groin strain and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
It's a tough finish to the season for the 27-year-old who had a breakthrough season offensively. He presumably finishes the season hitting .276/.330/.457 with 12 homers, 38 RBI and six stolen bases. He should have a leg up on a starting job in the Tigers' outfield heading into 2018.
Sep 23
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Alex Presley
3
Andrew Romine
RF
1
Nicholas Castellanos
2
Tyler Collins
DH
1
John Hicks
2
Victor Martinez
60-Day DL
Victor Martinez underwent a heart ablation procedure Monday in Detroit.
V-Mart was officially shut down for the season on September 2 due to ongoing heart problems. The veteran designated hitter is owed $18 million from the Tigers in 2018.
Sep 12
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Michael Fulmer
Sidelined
Michael Fulmer underwent ulnar transposition surgery on his right elbow Tuesday.
It was a successful procedure, per beat writer Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Fulmer is obviously done for the season, but the rehab for this type of surgery is only 3-4 months so he should be fine for the beginning of spring training next February. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a cool 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 114/40 K/BB ratio across 164 2/3 innings in 2017.
Sep 12
2
Jordan Zimmermann
3
Daniel Norris
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Matt Boyd
6
Buck Farmer
Sidelined
Buck Farmer dealt with tightness in his right trapezius muscle during Monday's start against the Athletics.
He was checked on by the trainer during the outing, but the injury didn't force him from the game. However, it's possible it might keep Farmer from making his next start. The right-hander allowed five runs -- four earned -- over 2 2/3 frames Monday.
Sep 18
7
Chad Bell
8
Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shane Greene
2
Alex Wilson
Sidelined
Alex Wilson has been diagnosed with a broken right leg.
In more technical terms, it's a non-displaced fibula fracture. Wilson suffered the injury Saturday when he got struck by a 103.8 mph line drive off the bat of Joe Mauer in the top of the eighth inning. The setup man is obviously done for the year and this injury will have at least some effect on his offseason regimen.
Sep 23
3
Joe Jimenez
4
Warwick Saupold
5
Jeff Ferrell
Sidelined
A CT scan on Jeff Ferrell's head turned up negative.
Ferrell is being put through MLB's concussion protocol, but the goods news is he avoided any skull fractures when he got struck in the head by a line drive during a relief appearance Monday night against the Athletics. Still, he could very well be done for the season with under two weeks remaining.
Sep 19
6
Daniel Stumpf
7
Drew VerHagen
8
Zac Reininger
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Jairo Labourt
11
Myles Jaye
12
Victor Alcantara
