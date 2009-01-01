Alex Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #30

Player Page

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS
Alex Wilson has been diagnosed with a broken right leg.
In more technical terms, it's a non-displaced fibula fracture. Wilson suffered the injury Saturday when he got struck by a 103.8 mph line drive off the bat of Joe Mauer in the top of the eighth inning. The setup man is obviously done for the year and this injury will have at least some effect on his offseason regimen. Sep 23 - 8:45 PM
Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.0000.00.0001110000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET6502521760.06633291542004.351.35
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 23MIN10000.0111000099.9999.99
Sep 22MIN100001.00000100.00.00
Sep 19OAK100101.0444020036.004.00
Sep 15CWS10000.1111000027.003.00
Sep 13@ CLE100001.01000100.001.00
Sep 8@ TOR100001.0222010018.002.00
Sep 5KC100001.01000000.001.00
Sep 1CLE100001.00000100.00.00
Aug 30@ COL100001.02000200.002.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Bryan Holaday
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Jeimer Candelario
LF1Mikie Mahtook
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Alex Presley
3Andrew Romine
RF1Nicholas Castellanos
2Tyler Collins
DH1John Hicks
2Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Michael Fulmer
2Jordan Zimmermann
3Daniel Norris
4Anibal Sanchez
5Matt Boyd
6Buck Farmer
7Chad Bell
8Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shane Greene
2Alex Wilson
3Joe Jimenez
4Warwick Saupold
5Jeff Ferrell
6Daniel Stumpf
7Drew VerHagen
8Zac Reininger
9Blaine Hardy
10Jairo Labourt
11Myles Jaye
12Victor Alcantara
 

 