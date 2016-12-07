Tommy Joseph | First Baseman | #19 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (25) / 7/16/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / SF Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

X-rays came back negative on Tommy Joseph's left hand. Joseph exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning. Fortunately, he escaped with just a bruise and is considered day-to-day. Source: Ryan Lawrence on Twitter

Tommy Joseph suffered a left hand contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Tuesday's Grapefruit League game. Fortunately for the Phillies, it doesn't sound serious. Joseph is poised to be the regular first baseman for Philadelphia this season after batting .257/.308/.505 with 21 homers over 107 games in 2016. Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Tuesday that they are currently viewing Tommy Joseph as their regular first baseman. Klentak didn't rule out the possibility of adding another option for first base, but Joseph hit .257/.308/.505 with 21 homers and 47 RBI over 107 games as a rookie in 2016 and they are prepared to see what he can do with an everyday role. "If that changes by virtue of an additional player acquisition, then we'll adjust," said Klentak. "But Tommy showed pretty well for himself all year long and we're excited to see what he can do in a little more of a regular role this coming year." Joseph was better against lefties than he was against righties, but he can be a cheap power source in fantasy leagues in 2017. Source: Phillies.mlb.com