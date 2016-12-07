Tommy Joseph | First Baseman | #19

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
Tomas (back) likely out a couple more days
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
Salvador Perez (knee) set for follow-up MRI
Desmond (hand) expected back in late April?
Price (elbow) expected to begin year on DL
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Second Wave
Mar 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Arizona expected to sign Jarvis Jones
'Hawks expect Eddie Lacy to play in the 240s
Rams keep Greg Zuerlein with three-year deal
Ryan Groy signs offer sheet with Rams
Report: Texans interested in Malcolm Butler
Cardinals plan to use Ellington more at WR?
Report: Lacy weighed 267 pounds at visit
Vikings next up on Jared Cook's schedule
Latavius Murray visiting Vikings on Tuesday
Report: Butler, Saints talking contract terms
Report: Jamaal Charles will still visit SEA
Report: Browns not interested in Geno Smith
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 13
J-Craw's Bucket Factory
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard expects higher usage sans LMA
Robert Covington (knee) upgraded to probable
Dragic (eye) says he will play Wednesday
Batum (migraine) does not practice Tuesday
Jamal Murray scores 22 points w/ five triples
Elfrid Payton turns in triple-double vs. SAC
Zubac Alert: Ivica Zubac racks up 25 points
Patty Mills scores 15 points w/ 9 assists
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points in return
Dennis Schroder scores 22 w/ 10 assists
Serge Ibaka goes scoreless in 32 minutes
Ricky Rubio sets franchise record in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets-Devils postponed due to winter storm
Mike Condon will start Tuesday against TBL
Senators get back Bobby Ryan and Turris
Jackets set franchise record in wins, points
Calvin Pickard impressive in loss to Coyotes
Brad Marchand gets 3rd-period hat trick
M. Smith gets 22nd career shutout vs. Avs
Two points for Filip Forsberg in overtime win
Sidney Crosby snaps 7-game goalless streak
D Jaccob Slavin breaks out with three goals
F Cam Atkinson nets two in historic victory
Brayden Point's two goals lead Lightning
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton wins CARS Super Late Model opener
Rodgers joins Jefferson Pitts in K&N-West
2016 CARS Champ debuts in ARCA at Nashville
Reed Sorenson will struggle for top-30
Kasey Kahne’s PIR uncertain numbers
AJ Allmendinger shows consistency at PIR
Cassill: 1st top-20 on type in 17 tries
Jeffrey Earnhardt to make 2nd Phoenix start
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
UGA QB/P Ramsey announces transfer
Scouts pan Kizer; one compares him to Cutler
Scout on T.J. Watt: I think he's special
Klatt ranks RB McCaffrey at No. 7 overall
Tide CB Humphrey visiting PHI on Tuesday
Alabama EDGE Anderson visits the Eagles
QB Webb a 'legitimate' 2nd round possibility
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Taylor Featherston
(2B)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ben Lively
(S)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Pedro Florimon
(2B)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Michael Mariot
(R)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Alec Asher
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Adam Morgan
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Ernesto Frieri
(R)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Colton Murray
(R)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Tyler Goeddel
(OF)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(2B)
Hector Gomez
(2B)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jesmuel Valentin
(2B)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Roman Quinn
(OF)
Vincent Velasquez
(S)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Howie Kendrick
(2B)
Cesar Ramos
(R)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tommy Joseph | First Baseman | #19
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / SF
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
X-rays came back negative on Tommy Joseph's left hand.
Joseph exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning. Fortunately, he escaped with just a bruise and is considered day-to-day.
Mar 14 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Ryan Lawrence on Twitter
Tommy Joseph suffered a left hand contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Tuesday's Grapefruit League game.
Fortunately for the Phillies, it doesn't sound serious. Joseph is poised to be the regular first baseman for Philadelphia this season after batting .257/.308/.505 with 21 homers over 107 games in 2016.
Mar 14 - 2:06 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Tuesday that they are currently viewing Tommy Joseph as their regular first baseman.
Klentak didn't rule out the possibility of adding another option for first base, but Joseph hit .257/.308/.505 with 21 homers and 47 RBI over 107 games as a rookie in 2016 and they are prepared to see what he can do with an everyday role. "If that changes by virtue of an additional player acquisition, then we'll adjust," said Klentak. "But Tommy showed pretty well for himself all year long and we're excited to see what he can do in a little more of a regular role this coming year." Joseph was better against lefties than he was against righties, but he can be a cheap power source in fantasy leagues in 2017.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
Phillies.mlb.com
Tommy Joseph left winter ball in the Dominican Republic after suffering a wrist injury.
Joseph only ended up getting 20 at-bats over five games. The good news is that Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said there's not expected to be any long-term implications with the wrist. Joseph hit .257/.308/.505 with 21 homers and 47 RBI over 107 games this past season and could get the majority of at-bats a first base next season.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 06:24:00 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
Mar 14 - 3:24 PM
Joseph suffers hand contusion on hit-by-pitch
Mar 14 - 2:06 PM
Phils see Joseph as regular first baseman
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Joseph suffers wrist injury in winter ball
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 06:24:00 PM
More Tommy Joseph Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2297)
2
I. Desmond
COL
(2263)
3
D. Price
BOS
(2139)
4
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1930)
5
A. Pujols
LAA
(1889)
6
A. DeSclafani
CIN
(1759)
7
M. Carpenter
STL
(1730)
8
S. Perez
KC
(1701)
9
S. Kazmir
LA
(1673)
10
M. Harvey
NYM
(1646)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
107
315
81
15
0
21
47
47
22
75
1
1
.257
.308
.505
.813
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
97
0
0
0
0
0
Tommy Joseph's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tommy Joseph's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tommy Joseph's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tommy Joseph's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
27
95
33
7
0
6
17
11
4
12
0
1
.347
.370
.611
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
3
Ryan Hanigan
4
Bryan Holaday
5
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
Sidelined
X-rays came back negative on Tommy Joseph's left hand.
Joseph exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning. Fortunately, he escaped with just a bruise and is considered day-to-day.
Mar 14
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Jesmuel Valentin
3
Hector Gomez
4
Taylor Featherston
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
Pedro Florimon
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Chris Coghlan
3
Daniel Nava
4
Nick Williams
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
2
Roman Quinn
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
3
Tyler Goeddel
Sidelined
Tyler Goeddel has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Goeddel was hit in the head with a pitch by White Sox reliever Chris Beck on Wednesday. The outfielder is expected to rejoin the Phillies at some point this weekend and will be placed in the league's concussion protocol. At this late stage of the season, there's a good chance he's done for 2016.
Sep 23
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vincent Velasquez
6
Jake Thompson
Sidelined
Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure said Jake Thompson (wrist) is likely to make his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday or Friday.
The Phillies have been taking things slow with Thompson since he reported to camp last month with soreness in his right wrist. Assuming no setbacks, the 23-year-old figures to begin the year at the Triple-A level. He posted a 5.70 ERA over 10 starts as a rookie last season.
Mar 14
7
Zach Eflin
Sidelined
Zach Eflin (knees) is likely to pitch in a minor league game before making his Grapefruit League debut.
Eflin is being eased back into things after undergoing surgery on both of his knees last August. He's expected to begin the year in Triple-A.
Mar 14
8
Adam Morgan
9
Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Joaquin Benoit
2
Hector Neris
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Luis Garcia
7
Joely Rodriguez
8
Sean Burnett
9
Dalier Hinojosa
10
Michael Mariot
11
Cesar Ramos
12
Colton Murray
Headlines
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
Matthew Pouliot presents his underrated and overrated outfielders in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
»
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
»
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
»
Tomas (back) likely out a couple more days
»
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
»
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
»
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
»
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
»
Salvador Perez (knee) set for follow-up MRI
»
Desmond (hand) expected back in late April?
»
Price (elbow) expected to begin year on DL
»
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
»
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
»
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved