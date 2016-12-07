Player Page

Tommy Joseph | First Baseman | #19

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / SF
X-rays came back negative on Tommy Joseph's left hand.
Joseph exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning. Fortunately, he escaped with just a bruise and is considered day-to-day. Mar 14 - 3:24 PM
Source: Ryan Lawrence on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10731581150214747227511.257.308.505.813
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201609700000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA279533706171141201.347.370.611
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Ryan Hanigan
4Bryan Holaday
5Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
4Taylor Featherston
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Chris Coghlan
3Daniel Nava
4Nick Williams
CF1Odubel Herrera
2Roman Quinn
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
3Tyler Goeddel
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Luis Garcia
7Joely Rodriguez
8Sean Burnett
9Dalier Hinojosa
10Michael Mariot
11Cesar Ramos
12Colton Murray
 

 