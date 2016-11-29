Anthony Rendon | Third Baseman | #6 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (26) / 6/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Rice Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (6) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.8 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Nationals and 3B Anthony Rendon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.8 million contract. Rendon was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason. He earned a pay increase following a solid season when he batted .270/.348/.450 with 20 home runs and 84 RBI. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter

Anthony Rendon was announced as the winner of the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award on Tuesday. The award is officially sanctioned by MLB and was voted on by the 30 club beat reporters from MLB.com. Rendon was limited to just 80 games last season due to injury while batting .264 with five homers and a .707 OPS, but he bounced back in a big way back in 2016 by putting up a .270/.348/.450 batting line with 20 homers and 85 RBI in a career-high 156 games. Source: MLB.com

Anthony Rendon ripped a two-run homer in Monday's victory over the Dodgers. Kenta Maeda left a fastball up over the middle of the plate with a runner on in the third inning and Rendon lifted it well into the left-field bleachers. It was the capper on a four-run frame for the Nats. Rendon now has three hits in 12 at-bats so far this season and has driven in four of Washington's runs.