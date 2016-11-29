Player Page

Anthony Rendon | Third Baseman | #6

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Rice
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (6) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Nationals and 3B Anthony Rendon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.8 million contract.
Rendon was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason. He earned a pay increase following a solid season when he batted .270/.348/.450 with 20 home runs and 84 RBI. Jan 13 - 3:03 PM
Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15656715338220859165117126.270.348.450.797
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000015500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Trevor Gott
5Oliver Perez
6Koda Glover
7Matt Grace
8Rafael Martin
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 