Player Results
Article Results
Odor homers twice, drives in five in loss
Adrian Beltre doubles for hit No. 3,000
Galvis hits walk-off RBI single to top Braves
Upton goes 4-for-5 with grand slam, six RBI
Verlander works six scoreless in rout of HOU
Colome earns 30th save Sunday vs. Yanks
Chris Owings suffers fractured middle finger
Matt Davidson cracks walk-off two-run homer
Sonny Gray to the Yankees could be stalling
Pearce launches another walk-off grand slam
Luis Castillo dominates Marlins over eight IP
Kole Calhoun (hamstring) to undergo MRI Mon.
Seahawks place WR/KR Lockett on active/PUP
Ravens considering tryout for Robert Griffin
Sean Payton compares Kamara to Marshall Faulk
Ravens in discussions with Colin Kaepernick
Marquise Goodwin locked in as 49ers starter
Corey Davis runs with 1st team at Titans camp
Bolts vague on Mike Williams playing in 2017
Malik McDowell's season in doubt after crash
Lions sign FS Quin to extension through 2019
Ravens lose TE Gillmore to meniscus surgery
Tavon Austin healthy and running deep routes
Cards support David Johnson's 1000-1000 goal
Danilo Gallinari breaks thumb at EuroBasket
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary to 3-year deal
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Keselowski gets 5th straight Pocono top-5
Denny Hamlin gets 1st Pocono top-5 in a while
Martin Truex Jr. rebounds for 3rd at Pocono
Kevin Harvick finishes 2nd at Pocono
Kyle Busch wins Overton’s 400
Rookies Suarez and Jones line up together
Martin Truex Jr. on outside Pocono pole
Kyle Busch on Overton’s 400 pole
Jay Beasley: K&N East-West Combined results
Anthony Simone: LUXXUR 300 results
Theetge: Runner-up at Edmonton Int'l Raceway
Justin Haley: Overton’s 150 results
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Poulter posts 20-under with bogey-free 64
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Hoffman leads by 1 in Canada after R3 65
Garrigus posts -15; course-record-tying 62
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
Graham: RB Ballage will run no worse than 4.4
Hampton picks up ex-VT RB Shai McKenzie
Syracuse G Roberts (knee) out for the season
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Leicester waiting on Iheanacho move
Man United closing on move for Matic
Anrie on target as Hammers draw
Arsenal wide men fire in Emirates Cup
Ashley Fletcher moves to Middlesbough
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Blake Snell
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Dayron Varona
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(DH)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Jacob Faria
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Alex Colome | Relief Pitcher | #37
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/31/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / TB
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $547,900, 2018-2020: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Colome earned his 30th save of the season Sunday in the Rays' 5-3 win over the Yankees.
Colome gave up a one-out single to Brett Gardner and then walked Clint Frazier, but he induced a pop-out from Aaron Judge and a groundout to Matt Holliday to protect Tampa Bay's two-run lead. The right-hander blew a save in his last outing on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Jul 30 - 5:43 PM
Alex Colome suffered a blown save against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing a run on two hits.
As blown saves go, this one was tough to swallow. Sure, Brett Gardner's leadoff triple put Colome in a bind, but it looked as though he was going to get out of it after retiring Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge while keeping Gardner at third. And when Gary Sanchez hit a seemingly harmless grounder toward the shortstop, it certainly seemed as though the game was over. But shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria assumed second baseman Tim Beckham would make the play, and Beckham did the same for Hechavarria, and in the end it was Colome left holding the bag. The blown save was his first in a month, and the 28-year-old still has a strong 3.66 ERA to go with his AL-best 29 saves. Thursday was simply a blip on the radar.
Jul 28 - 12:58 AM
Alex Colome locked down his 29th save of the season on Tuesday, working a scoreless ninth inning against the Orioles.
Colome made things interesting by allowing a pair of two-out singles, but battled back to retire Mark Trumbo on a fielder's choice. The 28-year-old hurler sports a 3.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40/19 K/BB ratio across 45 2/3 innings on the season while converting 29 of his first 33 save chances.
Jul 25 - 10:35 PM
Alex Colome worked two perfect innings while recording a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's save against the Athletics.
Colome actually started out in a 3-0 hole to Khris Davis, but he fought back for the strikeout before punching out Jed Lowrie. He hit Matt Chapman in the shoulder blade with a two-out pitch before settling down and getting Matt Joyce to ground out to first to end the game for his 28th save in 32 chances.
Jul 19 - 4:40 AM
Colome earns 30th save Sunday vs. Yanks
Jul 30 - 5:43 PM
Colome suffers rare blown save against Yanks
Jul 28 - 12:58 AM
Alex Colome locks down 29th save on Tuesday
Jul 25 - 10:35 PM
Alex Colome blows A's away for 28th save
Jul 19 - 4:40 AM
More Alex Colome Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(4755)
2
E. Nunez
BOS
(3337)
3
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2840)
4
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2840)
5
C. Kershaw
LA
(2744)
6
J. Garcia
NYY
(2702)
7
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2598)
8
G. Springer
HOU
(2466)
9
R. Devers
BOS
(2428)
10
J. Wilson
DET
(2308)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
2.000
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
44
0
2
3
29
1
46.2
43
21
19
19
40
0
0
3.66
1.33
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 30
@ NYY
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Jul 27
@ NYY
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.00
2.00
Jul 25
BAL
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
2.00
Jul 21
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Jul 18
@ OAK
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 17
@ OAK
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.00
1.00
Jul 14
@ LAA
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 9
BOS
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 8
BOS
1
0
0
0
1
1.1
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
.00
2.25
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
2
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
Sidelined
Logan Morrison (heel) remained out of the Rays' lineup Sunday.
He hasn't played since Thursday due to a bruised left heel, although he did have a pinch-hit single Saturday. LoMo is expected to be back in the lineup Monday or Tuesday.
Jul 30
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Tim Beckham
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Matt Duffy
60-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is expected to resume baseball activities during the Rays' next homestand that begins on July 21.
Duffy has been out all season following last year's heel surgery and another operation last month to remove a calcium deposit from the heel. However, he hasn't given up hope of contributing at some point this year.
Jul 14
3B
1
Evan Longoria
2
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Corey Dickerson
2
Colby Rasmus
Suspended
Rays placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times says Rasmus has informed the Rays that he wants to "step away" from baseball, and he is not expected to return this season. Rasmus has been sidelined since the middle of June because of lingering discomfort in his surgically-repaired hip. He had a cool .896 OPS with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 37 games this season for the Rays.
Jul 13
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
60-Day DL
Kevin Kiermaier (back) was scratched from Saturday's rehab game for High-A Charlotte.
He's out with back tightness. The Rays are hoping it's just a minor setback. Kiermaier has been working back from a broken hip he suffered in early June. August 9 will be the first day he's eligible to come off the DL.
Jul 29
2
Mallex Smith
3
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Lucas Duda
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
It's not clear who will fill his spot in the rotation Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last start Sunday versus the Rangers and holds a disappointing 4.47 ERA over 94 2/3 total innings this year. He told reporters Wednesday that his back has been bothering him since spring training and is preventing him from properly finishing his pitches.
Jul 26
4
Matt Andriese
60-Day DL
Matt Andriese (hip) played catch Friday.
It's the first time he's thrown since he went down nearly a month ago with a stress reaction in his hip. Andriese isn't eligible to return until August and it's unclear at this point when he might be back.
Jul 7
5
Jacob Faria
6
Blake Snell
7
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Nathan Eovaldi threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Eovaldi had the reconstructive elbow procedure last August and is not expected to return to the major leagues this season, but he should be 100 percent by the beginning of spring training next February.
Jul 18
8
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Dan Jennings
4
Xavier Cedeno
60-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
Cedeno has been sidelined since late April due to tightness in his left forearm. He said Monday that he expects to return by mid-August, but obviously he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.
Jun 20
5
Tommy Hunter
6
Steve Cishek
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Chase Whitley
9
Sergio Romo
10
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.
May 19
