Alex Colome | Relief Pitcher | #37

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/31/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / TB
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Alex Colome earned his 30th save of the season Sunday in the Rays' 5-3 win over the Yankees.
Colome gave up a one-out single to Brett Gardner and then walked Clint Frazier, but he induced a pop-out from Aaron Judge and a groundout to Matt Holliday to protect Tampa Bay's two-run lead. The right-hander blew a save in his last outing on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Jul 30 - 5:43 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.002.0000011100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB4402329146.24321191940003.661.33
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 30@ NYY100011.01001100.002.00
Jul 27@ NYY100001.021100009.002.00
Jul 25BAL100011.02000000.002.00
Jul 21TEX100001.01001100.002.00
Jul 18@ OAK100011.00000200.00.00
Jul 17@ OAK100011.011100009.001.00
Jul 14@ LAA100011.00000100.00.00
Jul 9BOS100011.01000000.001.00
Jul 8BOS100011.11002100.002.25
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2B1Brad Miller
2Tim Beckham
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Matt Duffy
3B1Evan Longoria
2Trevor Plouffe
LF1Corey Dickerson
2Colby Rasmus
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
3Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Lucas Duda
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Matt Andriese
5Jacob Faria
6Blake Snell
7Nathan Eovaldi
8Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Dan Jennings
4Xavier Cedeno
5Tommy Hunter
6Steve Cishek
7Kevin Gadea
8Chase Whitley
9Sergio Romo
10Shawn Tolleson
 

 