Alex Colome | Relief Pitcher | #37 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (28) / 12/31/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $547,900, 2018-2020: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alex Colome earned his 30th save of the season Sunday in the Rays' 5-3 win over the Yankees. Colome gave up a one-out single to Brett Gardner and then walked Clint Frazier, but he induced a pop-out from Aaron Judge and a groundout to Matt Holliday to protect Tampa Bay's two-run lead. The right-hander blew a save in his last outing on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Alex Colome suffered a blown save against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing a run on two hits. As blown saves go, this one was tough to swallow. Sure, Brett Gardner's leadoff triple put Colome in a bind, but it looked as though he was going to get out of it after retiring Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge while keeping Gardner at third. And when Gary Sanchez hit a seemingly harmless grounder toward the shortstop, it certainly seemed as though the game was over. But shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria assumed second baseman Tim Beckham would make the play, and Beckham did the same for Hechavarria, and in the end it was Colome left holding the bag. The blown save was his first in a month, and the 28-year-old still has a strong 3.66 ERA to go with his AL-best 29 saves. Thursday was simply a blip on the radar.

Alex Colome locked down his 29th save of the season on Tuesday, working a scoreless ninth inning against the Orioles. Colome made things interesting by allowing a pair of two-out singles, but battled back to retire Mark Trumbo on a fielder's choice. The 28-year-old hurler sports a 3.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40/19 K/BB ratio across 45 2/3 innings on the season while converting 29 of his first 33 save chances.