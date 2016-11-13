Nolan Arenado | Third Baseman | #28 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (25) / 4/16/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5 million, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said Tuesday that there have not been any negotiations toward a contract extension with star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado is projected to make close to $13 million in 2017 -- his second year of salary arbitration -- after batting .294/.362/.570 with 41 home runs and an MLB-high 133 RBI in 160 games last season. "We will work on trying to get a one-year deal done and if things come up, just like anything else, we are going to keep an open mind to anything," Bridich told the Denver Post. Arenado, 25, is currently under the Rockies' control through 2019. Source: Denver Post

Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports that Nolan Arenado will play for the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Arenado had been aggressively pursued by Puerto Rico as well. He'll join Max Scherzer, Chris Archer and Adam Jones as confirmed members of the squad. Source: Thomas Harding on Twitter

The Rockies announced Tuesday that hitting coach Blake Doyle, catching and defensive positioning coach Rene Lachemann, bench coach Tom Runnells, and first base coach and baserunning/outfield coach Eric Young will not return. Walt Weiss resigned as manager after the season and a few members of his staff are following him out the door. However, the Rockies also announced that third base coach Stu Cole, pitching coach Steve Foster, and bullpen coach Darren Holmes will remain on the staff for 2017. The Rockies are currently conducting a search for their next manager. Source: Colorado Rockies on Twitter