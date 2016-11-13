Player Page

Nolan Arenado | Third Baseman | #28

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said Tuesday that there have not been any negotiations toward a contract extension with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is projected to make close to $13 million in 2017 -- his second year of salary arbitration -- after batting .294/.362/.570 with 41 home runs and an MLB-high 133 RBI in 160 games last season. "We will work on trying to get a one-year deal done and if things come up, just like anything else, we are going to keep an open mind to anything," Bridich told the Denver Post. Arenado, 25, is currently under the Rockies' control through 2019. Jan 10 - 10:32 PM
Source: Denver Post
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
160618182356411331166810323.294.362.570.932
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000016000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Eddie Butler
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13Sam Moll
14Matt Carasiti
 

 