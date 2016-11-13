Nolan Arenado | Third Baseman | #28

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Boone Logan
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brendan Rodgers
(SS)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Sam Moll
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Yohan Flande
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Shane Carle
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nolan Arenado | Third Baseman | #28
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5 million, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said Tuesday that there have not been any negotiations toward a contract extension with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is projected to make close to $13 million in 2017 -- his second year of salary arbitration -- after batting .294/.362/.570 with 41 home runs and an MLB-high 133 RBI in 160 games last season. "We will work on trying to get a one-year deal done and if things come up, just like anything else, we are going to keep an open mind to anything," Bridich told the Denver Post. Arenado, 25, is currently under the Rockies' control through 2019.
Jan 10 - 10:32 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports that Nolan Arenado will play for the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Arenado had been aggressively pursued by Puerto Rico as well. He'll join Max Scherzer, Chris Archer and Adam Jones as confirmed members of the squad.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Source:
Thomas Harding on Twitter
The Rockies announced Tuesday that hitting coach Blake Doyle, catching and defensive positioning coach Rene Lachemann, bench coach Tom Runnells, and first base coach and baserunning/outfield coach Eric Young will not return.
Walt Weiss resigned as manager after the season and a few members of his staff are following him out the door. However, the Rockies also announced that third base coach Stu Cole, pitching coach Steve Foster, and bullpen coach Darren Holmes will remain on the staff for 2017. The Rockies are currently conducting a search for their next manager.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 01:31:00 PM
Source:
Colorado Rockies on Twitter
Nolan Arenado mashed his NL-leading 41st homer of the season in Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Brewers.
Arenado connected for a two-run homer against Brent Suter in the bottom of the first inning to give the Rockies an early lead. The 25-year-old finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored and is batting .296/.363/.575 on the year. He leads the majors with 133 RBI. Just to put things in perspective here, nobody else in the NL has more than 108 RBI.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 11:15:00 PM
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Jan 10 - 10:32 PM
Nolan Arenado will play for USA in WBC
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Rockies announce changes to staff
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 01:31:00 PM
Arenado connects for NL-leading 41st homer
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 11:15:00 PM
More Nolan Arenado Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Dozier
MIN
(3507)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(3438)
3
J. Quintana
CWS
(3408)
4
J. Dyson
SEA
(2555)
5
J. Hammel
CHC
(2463)
6
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2358)
7
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(2310)
8
T. Ross
SD
(2301)
9
C. Wilson
LAA
(2261)
10
A. Rodriguez
NYY
(2184)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
160
618
182
35
6
41
133
116
68
103
2
3
.294
.362
.570
.932
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
160
0
0
Nolan Arenado's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nolan Arenado's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nolan Arenado's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Nolan Arenado's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Gerardo Parra
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
2
Stephen Cardullo
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Jake McGee
3
Mike Dunn
4
Jason Motte
5
Chad Qualls
6
Scott Oberg
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Rockies activated RHP Jairo Diaz from the 60-day disabled list.
Diaz missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He'll likely get a late start on the 2017 campaign.
Nov 8
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
Sam Moll
14
Matt Carasiti
Headlines
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Nate Grimm discusses the Mariners' trades for Yovani Gallardo and Jarrod Dyson, and talks Jason Hammel's market in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
MLB Headlines
»
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
»
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
»
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
»
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
»
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
»
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
»
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
»
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
»
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
»
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
»
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
»
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
