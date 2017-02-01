Chris Owings | Shortstop | #16

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jeff Mathis

2 Chris Herrmann

3 Chris Iannetta

4 Oscar Hernandez Sidelined

Oscar Hernandez suffered a right groin injury in a minor league game Monday and could be sidelined for the rest of the week. Hernandez is 5-for-17 with a couple homers this spring. He'll begin the season in the minors.

5 Josh Thole

1B 1 Paul Goldschmidt

2B 1 Brandon Drury

2 Daniel Descalso

3 Domingo Leyba

4 Ildemaro Vargas

SS 1 Chris Owings

2 Nick Ahmed Sidelined

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Diamondbacks are willing to listen to trade offers on shortstop Nick Ahmed. The D'Backs are dealing with a very crowded middle infield situation, so dealing away Ahmed seems to make sense. He has proven his health this spring following hip surgery and is a very skilled defender both at shortstop and at second base.

3 Ketel Marte

4 Dawel Lugo

5 Jack Reinheimer

3B 1 Jake Lamb

LF 1 Yasmany Tomas Sidelined

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Yasmany Tomas (oblique) will be reevaluated in 4-6 days. He was recently diagnosed with a strained oblique. Those injuries tend to linger but Lovullo is still counting on Tomas being ready for Opening Day. Fantasy owners are obviously hoping for a fast recovery following Tomas' breakout season in 2016 (career-high 31 homers and 83 RBI).

2 Jeremy Hazelbaker

3 Gregor Blanco

CF 1 A.J. Pollock Sidelined

A.J. Pollock said Tuesday that his left groin injury is "more of a cramp than anything" and that he feels "great." Pollock felt something in his groin while rounding the bases following a home run Sunday. It was a little worrisome since his season ended last year because of a left groin injury, but it does appear that the Diamondbacks are just being cautious here by holding him out for a few more days. "It was probably me being a little more nervous because I did it last year," Pollock said. "I think if I didn't have the thing last year, I probably would've stayed in and kind of ran around and it probably would've been fine."

2 Socrates Brito Sidelined

Socrates Brito (finger) is expected to be sidelined for a couple months. Brito had surgery on Wednesday to repair a dislocation of his left ring finger. He was likely ticketed to the minor to begin the season, but now he'll begin the year on the disabled list.

RF 1 David Peralta

2 Oswaldo Arcia

3 Reymond Fuentes

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Zack Greinke

2 Taijuan Walker Sidelined

Taijuan Walker was up-and-down in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, surrendering a pair of home runs while striking out eight over four innings. This was the first time in three spring starts that Walker allowed a run. Kris Bryant picked up an RBI single against him in the third inning. The fireworks did not truly come until the fourth inning, though, when Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell hit back-to-back solo homers. While pitching for the Mariners this past season, a nagging foot injury limited Walker to just 134 1/3 innings pitched. The Diamondbacks traded for him near the end of November. If he can stay healthy, he offers an upside arm.

3 Robbie Ray

4 Archie Bradley

5 Shelby Miller

6 Patrick Corbin

7 Braden Shipley

8 Anthony Banda

9 Matt Koch

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Fernando Rodney

2 Jake Barrett Sidelined

Jake Barrett (shoulder) is hoping to throw his first bullpen session of the spring on Friday. Barrett has dealt with stiffness in his right shoulder since early on in camp. He'll throw a flat-ground session Wednesday before hopefully progressing to the bump Friday. The Diamondbacks haven't ruled him out for Opening Day yet, but it's looking unlikely at this point that he'll be ready.

3 Randall Delgado

4 Enrique Burgos

5 Andrew Chafin Sidelined

Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder. The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.

6 Steve Hathaway Sidelined

Steve Hathaway (shoulder) has yet to throw off a mound this spring. It's unclear when he might be cleared to do so. How long he'll be sidelined isn't known at this point, but Hathaway can probably be effectively ruled out for Opening Day.

7 Silvino Bracho Sidelined

Silvino Bracho left Saturday's WBC game against Italy with a strained right hamstring. Bracho pitched to three batters in the sixth inning before being helped off by trainers. This could be the last we see of him in the WBC. The 24-year-old spent last season shutting between the majors and Triple-A. When healthy, he'll try to latch on as a bullpen arm for the D-backs.

8 Rubby De La Rosa

9 Zack Godley

10 Jimmie Sherfy

11 Tyler Jones

12 Keyvius Sampson

13 JJ Hoover