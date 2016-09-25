Player Page

Domingo Santana | Outfielder | #16

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Domingo Santana had a monster day at the dish in Friday's loss to the Angels, going 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBI.
Santana clubbed a two-run homer off of Matt Shoemaker in the first inning, then tagged Abel De Los Santos for a solo shot in the third. He finished his day with a double in his final at-bat. Set to see everyday at-bats in right field and hit near the middle of the Brewers' order, Santana is an attractive fantasy commodity that can be had in the later rounds of mixed league drafts. Mar 3 - 7:43 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7724663140113234329123.256.345.447.792
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000670
Domingo Santana's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Domingo Santana's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Domingo Santana's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Domingo Santana's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA395200555300.556.714.778
Biloxi(SOU)AA362001124110.333.600.833
Wisconsin(MID)A8234001344500.174.321.304
