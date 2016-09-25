Domingo Santana | Outfielder | #16 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (24) / 8/5/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Domingo Santana had a monster day at the dish in Friday's loss to the Angels, going 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBI. Santana clubbed a two-run homer off of Matt Shoemaker in the first inning, then tagged Abel De Los Santos for a solo shot in the third. He finished his day with a double in his final at-bat. Set to see everyday at-bats in right field and hit near the middle of the Brewers' order, Santana is an attractive fantasy commodity that can be had in the later rounds of mixed league drafts.

Domingo Santana hit his 10th home run of the season in Saturday's loss to the Reds. The Brewers had just six hits and only two extra-base hits against Dan Straily and company, with Santana's solo shot off Straily in the second inning turning out to be the only run the Brewers could push across in the loss. Santana now has 10 homers in 70 games this season, with six of those coming since he was activated from the disabled list on August 19 after missing almost two months with an elbow injury. A healthy Santana should contend for a starting spot in the Brewers' outfield in 2017.

Domingo Santana went 2-for-4 and pounded a three-run homer against the Reds on Wednesday. The home run came off reliever Ross Ohlendorf but it still counts. He hit it in the eighth inning to bury any hopes the Reds may have had for a comeback. Santana missed a lot of time due to a bum elbow this year. He has hit well when given the chance, slashing .255/.355/.435 with eight home runs in 184 at-bats. The 23-year-old is a huge guy with big power but has hit for nice batting averages in the minors as well.