Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Hiram Burgos
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Josh Hader
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Brent Suter
(S)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Brett Phillips
(OF)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Ryan Cordell
(OF)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Andrew Barbosa
(S)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Michael Reed
(OF)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Zach Davies
(S)
Damien Magnifico
(R)
Yadiel Rivera
(3B)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Michael Blazek
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Paolo Espino
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Will West
(S)
Lewis Brinson
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Taylor Williams
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Forrest Snow
(S)
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Domingo Santana | Outfielder | #16
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/5/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Domingo Santana had a monster day at the dish in Friday's loss to the Angels, going 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBI.
Santana clubbed a two-run homer off of Matt Shoemaker in the first inning, then tagged Abel De Los Santos for a solo shot in the third. He finished his day with a double in his final at-bat. Set to see everyday at-bats in right field and hit near the middle of the Brewers' order, Santana is an attractive fantasy commodity that can be had in the later rounds of mixed league drafts.
Mar 3 - 7:43 PM
Domingo Santana hit his 10th home run of the season in Saturday's loss to the Reds.
The Brewers had just six hits and only two extra-base hits against Dan Straily and company, with Santana's solo shot off Straily in the second inning turning out to be the only run the Brewers could push across in the loss. Santana now has 10 homers in 70 games this season, with six of those coming since he was activated from the disabled list on August 19 after missing almost two months with an elbow injury. A healthy Santana should contend for a starting spot in the Brewers' outfield in 2017.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 12:48:00 AM
Domingo Santana went 2-for-4 and pounded a three-run homer against the Reds on Wednesday.
The home run came off reliever Ross Ohlendorf but it still counts. He hit it in the eighth inning to bury any hopes the Reds may have had for a comeback. Santana missed a lot of time due to a bum elbow this year. He has hit well when given the chance, slashing .255/.355/.435 with eight home runs in 184 at-bats. The 23-year-old is a huge guy with big power but has hit for nice batting averages in the minors as well.
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 12:01:00 AM
Domingo Santana went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's lopsided win over the Cubs.
Santana had a two-run single as part of the Brewers' five-run first inning. The three-hit effort was his second in a row, and Santana is now 11-for-35 with two homers, six RBI and seven runs scored since returning from a right elbow injury that has limited him to 55 games this year. The 24-year-old is hitting .252/.356/.417 in those 55 games.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 11:20:00 PM
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Mar 3 - 7:43 PM
Santana hits 10th homer in loss to Reds
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 12:48:00 AM
Domingo Santana cranks three-run shot
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 12:01:00 AM
Santana has another three-hit game Tuesday
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 11:20:00 PM
More Domingo Santana Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
77
246
63
14
0
11
32
34
32
91
2
3
.256
.345
.447
.792
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
67
0
Domingo Santana's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Domingo Santana's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Domingo Santana's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Domingo Santana's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
3
9
5
2
0
0
5
5
5
3
0
0
.556
.714
.778
Biloxi(SOU)
AA
3
6
2
0
0
1
1
2
4
1
1
0
.333
.600
.833
Wisconsin(MID)
A
8
23
4
0
0
1
3
4
4
5
0
0
.174
.321
.304
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Scooter Gennett
3
Yadiel Rivera
4
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
3
Lewis Brinson
4
Brett Phillips
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Michael Reed
3
Ryan Cordell
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
9
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Ryan Webb
7
Michael Blazek
8
Tyler Cravy
9
Damien Magnifico
10
Hiram Burgos
11
Forrest Snow
12
Stephen Kohlscheen
13
Andy Oliver
Headlines
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
»
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
»
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
»
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
MLB Headlines
»
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
»
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
»
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
»
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
»
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
»
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
»
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
»
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
»
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
»
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
»
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
»
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
