Drew Pomeranz | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (28) / 11/22/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Mississippi Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.35 million, 2018-18 Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Red Sox and LHP Drew Pomeranz avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.45 million contract. Pomeranz requested $5.7 million and was offered $3.6 million by the Red Sox when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this month. It was a big gap, and the two sides settled for a little under the midpoint. The southpaw was arbitration-eligible for the second time this winter. Pomeranz faded down the stretch after being acquired from the Padres last summer and required a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow in October, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for spring training. He'll be in the mix with Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez for the final two spots in Boston's rotation. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Drew Pomeranz underwent a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow in October. Pomeranz pitched through elbow discomfort which seemed to really hurt his performance in the second half of the 2016 season. The southpaw has indicated that his arm feels strong and pain-free since he began throwing, which is a very encouraging sign heading into 2017. Source: Pete Abraham on Twitter

Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that the club is close settling on a contract with Drew Pomeranz. Pomeranz requested $5.7 million when arbitration figures were exchanged while the Red Sox countered at $3.6 million. An agreement somewhere in the middle, around $4.65 million seems a likely compromise for the 28-year-old hurler. Source: Evan Drellich on Twitter