Player Page

Weather | Roster

Drew Pomeranz | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Red Sox and LHP Drew Pomeranz avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.45 million contract.
Pomeranz requested $5.7 million and was offered $3.6 million by the Red Sox when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this month. It was a big gap, and the two sides settled for a little under the midpoint. The southpaw was arbitration-eligible for the second time this winter. Pomeranz faded down the stretch after being acquired from the Padres last summer and required a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow in October, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for spring training. He'll be in the mix with Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez for the final two spots in Boston's rotation. Jan 25 - 3:30 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
More Drew Pomeranz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS3130111200170.2137656365186003.321.18
Drew Pomeranz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Drew Pomeranz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Drew Pomeranz's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Drew Pomeranz's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 