Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Drew Pomeranz | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.35 million, 2018-18 Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox and LHP Drew Pomeranz avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.45 million contract.
Pomeranz requested $5.7 million and was offered $3.6 million by the Red Sox when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this month. It was a big gap, and the two sides settled for a little under the midpoint. The southpaw was arbitration-eligible for the second time this winter. Pomeranz faded down the stretch after being acquired from the Padres last summer and required a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow in October, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for spring training. He'll be in the mix with Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez for the final two spots in Boston's rotation.
Jan 25 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Drew Pomeranz underwent a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow in October.
Pomeranz pitched through elbow discomfort which seemed to really hurt his performance in the second half of the 2016 season. The southpaw has indicated that his arm feels strong and pain-free since he began throwing, which is a very encouraging sign heading into 2017.
Jan 21 - 12:29 PM
Source:
Pete Abraham on Twitter
Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that the club is close settling on a contract with Drew Pomeranz.
Pomeranz requested $5.7 million when arbitration figures were exchanged while the Red Sox countered at $3.6 million. An agreement somewhere in the middle, around $4.65 million seems a likely compromise for the 28-year-old hurler.
Jan 21 - 12:12 PM
Source:
Evan Drellich on Twitter
Drew Pomeranz requested $5.7 million and was offered $3.6 million by the Red Sox when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
It's quite the discrepancy between the two sides, yet still one that's likely to be worked out through negotiation rather than going to an actual arbitration hearing. MLBTradeRumors.com projects that he'll earn $4.7 million in arbitration, right around the mid-point between the two sides' figures.
Jan 13 - 10:22 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Jan 25 - 3:30 PM
Pomeranz gets stem cell injection in elbow
Jan 21 - 12:29 PM
Red Sox close to deal with Drew Pomeranz
Jan 21 - 12:12 PM
Drew Pomeranz asks for $5.7M from Red Sox
Jan 13 - 10:22 PM
More Drew Pomeranz Player News
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
31
30
11
12
0
0
170.2
137
65
63
65
186
0
0
3.32
1.18
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
Sidelined
Blake Swihart said his ankle is "perfect" and won't have any impact on his catching.
He wound up missing the last four months of the 2016 season after injuring his ankle in left field. Swihart said he's done playing the outfield and will return to his usual position behind the plate this year. He's spent the offseason honing his catching skills under the tutelage of catching instructor Dana LeVangie and former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek. Swihart will face competition from Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez in spring training.
Jan 21
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds.
He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.
Dec 17
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic.
Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.
Jan 19
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday that he expects Steven Wright (shoulder) to be ready for the beginning of spring training.
Wright is still rehabbing bursitis and rotator cuff irritation in his pitching shoulder, but he's currently throwing from 90 feet without any apparent issues. The knuckleballer first injured his shoulder during a pinch-running appearance back in August and it lingered for the rest of the season, although he didn't undergo surgery. It's something to keep an eye on going forward, but for now it doesn't look like an issue that will hinder Wright.
Jan 20
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract.
The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Dec 16
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farell said Friday that Carson Smith (elbow) could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox in late May or early June.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery in May and has received glowing reports thus far in his recovery. A return in late May would be just over 12 months after undergoing the procedure. The 27-year-old was a dominant late-inning force before his injury and should provide a major boost to the Red Sox' bullpen upon his return.
Jan 20
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
At long last, the Dodgers have found a second baseman. Nick Nelson discusses their trade and more in the latest Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
MLB Headlines
»
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
»
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
»
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
»
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
»
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
»
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
»
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
»
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
»
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
»
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
»
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
»
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
