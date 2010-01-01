Jameson Taillon | Starting Pitcher | #50 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (25) / 11/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $555,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Pirates placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort. The injury is unrelated to his 2015 hernia operation. Tallion has been a bright spot for the Pirates this year, collecting a respectable 3.31 ERA over his first six starts. Trevor Williams will start in Taillon's place Monday against the Dodgers. So far the Pirates have not given a timetable for his return. Source: Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter

Jameson Taillon was touched up for six runs in five innings to take a loss to the Reds on Wednesday. Things went downhill fast as he gave up a three-run blast to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning. Unfortunately that was not the only three-run tater he allowed, as light-hitting Billy Hamilton took him deep in the fourth inning. Taillon gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out six in the loss. His record falls to 2-1 as his ERA climbs from 2.08 to 3.31 with the clunker. He lines up for two starts next week (Dodgers and Diamondbacks).

Jameson Taillon tossed five innings of one-run ball in a 12-2 win over the Marlins on Friday. The only run scored when Martin Prado reached on an infield single in the fifth inning. Taillon struck out four and walked a pair in the victory. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four out of his five starts and owns an impressive 2.08 ERA overall. The secondary numbers don’t really back him up, as he has an underwhelming 24/12 K/BB ratio in 30 1/3 innings, but he should remain a useful starter in mixed leagues. The 25-year-old will square off against the Reds on the road next time out.