MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
May 4
May Top 300 Overall
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Johnny Barbato
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
John Jaso
(1B)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Gift Ngoepe
(2B)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Josh Harrison
(3B)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Trevor Williams
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Jameson Taillon | Starting Pitcher | #50
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $555,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort.
The injury is unrelated to his 2015 hernia operation. Tallion has been a bright spot for the Pirates this year, collecting a respectable 3.31 ERA over his first six starts. Trevor Williams will start in Taillon's place Monday against the Dodgers. So far the Pirates have not given a timetable for his return.
May 6 - 8:06 PM
Source:
Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter
Jameson Taillon was touched up for six runs in five innings to take a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
Things went downhill fast as he gave up a three-run blast to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning. Unfortunately that was not the only three-run tater he allowed, as light-hitting Billy Hamilton took him deep in the fourth inning. Taillon gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out six in the loss. His record falls to 2-1 as his ERA climbs from 2.08 to 3.31 with the clunker. He lines up for two starts next week (Dodgers and Diamondbacks).
May 3 - 10:07 PM
Jameson Taillon tossed five innings of one-run ball in a 12-2 win over the Marlins on Friday.
The only run scored when Martin Prado reached on an infield single in the fifth inning. Taillon struck out four and walked a pair in the victory. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four out of his five starts and owns an impressive 2.08 ERA overall. The secondary numbers don’t really back him up, as he has an underwhelming 24/12 K/BB ratio in 30 1/3 innings, but he should remain a useful starter in mixed leagues. The 25-year-old will square off against the Reds on the road next time out.
Apr 28 - 11:58 PM
Jameson Taillon surrendered four runs in 5 1/3 innings but escaped with a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.
He was unscored-upon through the first five innings but came unraveled in the sixth. He was charged with four of the five runs the Yankees put on the board in the frame. The big blow was a Starlin Castro three-run jack. Taillon allowed five hits and three walks while fanning four in the ballgame. The 25-year-old right-hander owns a stellar 2.13 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks in 25 1/3 innings through his first four starts of the campaign.
Apr 22 - 9:02 PM
Groin discomfort sends Taillon to 10-day DL
May 6 - 8:06 PM
Taillon yields six runs in five innings Wed.
May 3 - 10:07 PM
Taillon allows one run in blowout win
Apr 28 - 11:58 PM
Taillon yields four runs in 5 1/3 innings Sat
Apr 22 - 9:02 PM
More Jameson Taillon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Bellinger
LA
(2955)
2
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2940)
3
R. Braun
MLW
(2665)
4
Z. Britton
BAL
(2578)
5
A. Judge
NYY
(2530)
6
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2435)
7
M. Cabrera
DET
(2417)
8
A. Nola
PHI
(2315)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2195)
10
J. Martinez
DET
(2119)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
6
6
2
1
0
0
35.1
34
14
13
13
30
0
0
3.31
1.33
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 3
@ CIN
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
8
6
6
1
6
0
0
10.80
1.80
Apr 28
@ MIA
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
5
1
1
2
4
0
0
1.80
1.40
Apr 22
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
5.1
5
4
4
3
4
0
0
6.75
1.50
Apr 16
@ CHC
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
7
1
0
3
6
0
0
.00
1.43
Apr 11
CIN
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
4
2
2
1
4
0
0
3.00
.83
Apr 5
@ BOS
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
5
0
0
3
6
0
0
.00
1.14
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
4
Gift Ngoepe
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports that Jung Ho Kang's appeals hearing has been set for May 25.
Kang previously received an eight-month term suspended for two years for his third DUI arrest. The Pirates infielder was denied a United States work visa last month but has been training on his own in his native South Korea and hopes to eventually obtain a visa. His status is obviously very much up in the air.
Apr 17
2
David Freese
10-Day DL
Pirates placed 3B David Freese on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 25, with a strained right hamstring.
Freese hasn't played since straining his hamstring in Monday's game against the Cubs. The Pirates finally realized his leg wasn't healing fast enough to avoid placing him on the DL. Freese has been one of the club's best hitters in the early going, batting .321/.418/.536 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Outfielder Danny Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to take Freese's place on the roster.
Apr 29
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
10-Day DL
Adam Frazier (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment later this week.
That's the best-case scenario for Frazier, who's eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday but obviously won't. He's been out since April 23 because of a left hamstring strain and the hot-hitting Josh Harrison has since taken over the leadoff spot in the Pittsburgh lineup.
May 2
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
10-Day DL
Pirates placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort.
The injury is unrelated to his 2015 hernia operation. Tallion has been a bright spot for the Pirates this year, collecting a respectable 3.31 ERA over his first six starts. Trevor Williams will start in Taillon's place Monday against the Dodgers. So far the Pirates have not given a timetable for his return.
May 6
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Pirates placed LHP Antonio Bastardo on the 10-day disabled list with a left quad strain.
Bastardo has been flat-out awful this season, allowing 12 runs on 15 hits and seven walks over 6 2/3 innings. An injury would provide some context to his struggles, though this move could be designed to simply give him a break and get him back on track.
Apr 25
6
Trevor Williams
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Johnny Barbato
Headlines
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
A major setback for the Mets and their ace righty was the top story in fantasy baseball this past week.
