Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jameson Taillon | Starting Pitcher | #50

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Pirates placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort.
The injury is unrelated to his 2015 hernia operation. Tallion has been a bright spot for the Pirates this year, collecting a respectable 3.31 ERA over his first six starts. Trevor Williams will start in Taillon's place Monday against the Dodgers. So far the Pirates have not given a timetable for his return. May 6 - 8:06 PM
Source: Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter
More Jameson Taillon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT66210035.13414131330003.311.33
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 3@ CIN110105.0866160010.801.80
Apr 28@ MIA111005.051124001.801.40
Apr 22NYY110005.154434006.751.50
Apr 16@ CHC111007.07103600.001.43
Apr 11CIN110006.042214003.00.83
Apr 5@ BOS110007.05003600.001.14
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
4Gift Ngoepe
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Trevor Williams
7Wade LeBlanc
8Johnny Barbato
 

 