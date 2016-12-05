Player Page

Weather | Roster

Billy Hamilton | Outfielder | #6

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/9/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 160
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Reds and OF Billy Hamilton avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.625 million contract.
It's a big raise for the speedy outfielder in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. Hamilton batted .260/.321/.343 with 58 stolen bases for the Reds in 2016 and will function as their center fielder and leadoff man in 2017. Jan 13 - 11:42 AM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
More Billy Hamilton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
119411107193317693693588.260.321.343.664
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001150
Billy Hamilton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Billy Hamilton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Billy Hamilton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Billy Hamilton's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Brandon Phillips
SS1Zack Cozart
2Jose Peraza
3B1Eugenio Suarez
2Richie Shaffer
LF1Adam Duvall
2Steve Selsky
3Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Aristides Aquino
3Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Dan Straily
5Tim Adleman
6Robert Stephenson
7Cody Reed
8Nick Travieso
9Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Tony Cingrani
4Drew Storen
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Ariel Hernandez
9Louis Coleman
10Lucas Luetge
 

 