Billy Hamilton | Outfielder | #6

It's a big raise for the speedy outfielder in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. Hamilton batted .260/.321/.343 with 58 stolen bases for the Reds in 2016 and will function as their center fielder and leadoff man in 2017.

Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote last week that the Cincinnati front office "would have to be really, really motivated by an offer" to move the speedy Hamilton, but the Rangers have the kind of young talent to make something happen. Hamilton is a .248/.297/.334 career hitter over four major league seasons, but his speed and his defensive range in the outfield can be game-changing elements.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Reds were open to trading Hamilton and Buchanan confirms that they have indeed heard from some teams about the possibility, but it doesn't sound like anything has gone further from that. Hamilton is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, so there isn't necessarily a sense of urgency to move him right now, but it's smart for a rebuilding team to at least do some due diligence on the matter.