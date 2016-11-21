Player Page

Marcell Ozuna | Outfielder | #13

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Marcell Ozuna is nursing some tightness in his shoulder.
Ozuna was already dealing with the tightness when he reported to camp, but the Marlins are saying that it's mild. He was spotted making throws from the outfield during drills Friday. Still, he'll be eased into game action, as the club is certainly in no rush to push him at this point. Ozuna batted .266/.321/.452 with 23 homers for the Marlins last season. Feb 24 - 10:27 AM
Source: Tim Healey on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1485571482362376754311503.266.321.452.773
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001420
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
2Destin Hood
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
9Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Severino Gonzalez
12Drew Steckenrider
13Caleb Thielbar
14Javy Guerra
 

 