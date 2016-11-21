Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brian Anderson
(2B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Matt Juengel
(3B)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jake Esch
(S)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Dillon Peters
(S)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Isaac Galloway
(OF)
Jeff Locke
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Caleb Thielbar
(R)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Frank Garces
(R)
Cam Maron
(C)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Matt Tomshaw
(S)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Nick Maronde
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(S)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Kelvin Marte
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Javy Guerra
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Adam Conley
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Moises Sierra
(OF)
Rodrigo Vigil
(C)
Scott Copeland
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Brandon Cunniff
(R)
Steve Holm
(C)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Chris Hoo
(C)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Destin Hood
(OF)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marcell Ozuna | Outfielder | #13
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.5 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcell Ozuna is nursing some tightness in his shoulder.
Ozuna was already dealing with the tightness when he reported to camp, but the Marlins are saying that it's mild. He was spotted making throws from the outfield during drills Friday. Still, he'll be eased into game action, as the club is certainly in no rush to push him at this point. Ozuna batted .266/.321/.452 with 23 homers for the Marlins last season.
Feb 24 - 10:27 AM
Source:
Tim Healey on Twitter
Marlins and OF Marcell Ozuna avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
It's the first time the outfielder has been eligible for arbitration. Ozuna batted .266/.321/.452 with 23 longballs for the Marlins last season.
Jan 13 - 3:21 PM
Source:
Clark Spencer on Twitter
ESPN's Mark Saxon reports that Marcell Ozuna is "one name to keep an eye on" as the Cardinals search for a center fielder.
It's unclear whether Saxon is hearing the Cards are interested or whether he just sees Ozuna as a potential fit since the Marlins need pitching and St. Louis has pitching to trade. Ozuna wouldn't really help St. Louis in their quest for better defense and a leadoff hitter, but he would give them power with a pair of 23-homer seasons over the last three years. The outfielder turned 26 earlier this month and is under team control through 2019.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Marcell Ozuna hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the Braves on Wednesday.
He crushed a three-run bomb to give the Marlins a lead in the sixth inning. He added an RBI-single in the eighth. He has been nursing knee and wrist injuries but they didn't hold him back today. Ozuna is having a bounceback season and is up to .270/.324/.470 with 23 longballs, 69 runs and 72 RBI overall.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 10:52:00 PM
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Feb 24 - 10:27 AM
Marcell Ozuna avoids arb. at $3.5 million
Jan 13 - 3:21 PM
Marcell Ozuna could be on Cardinals' radar
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Ozuna homers, drives in four on Wednesday
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 10:52:00 PM
More Marcell Ozuna Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
148
557
148
23
6
23
76
75
43
115
0
3
.266
.321
.452
.773
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
142
0
Marcell Ozuna's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Marcell Ozuna's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marcell Ozuna's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Marcell Ozuna's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Jeff Locke (biceps) underwent an MRI on Thursday.
Locke first developed biceps tendinitis last weekend and was apparently still in some discomfort when he played catch on Thursday. The Marlins are optimistic that the left-hander isn't dealing with anything serious, but we'll have to see what the exam says. Locke is shut down for now.
Feb 24
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Caleb Thielbar
14
Javy Guerra
