Marcell Ozuna | Outfielder | #13 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (26) / 11/12/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.5 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marcell Ozuna is nursing some tightness in his shoulder. Ozuna was already dealing with the tightness when he reported to camp, but the Marlins are saying that it's mild. He was spotted making throws from the outfield during drills Friday. Still, he'll be eased into game action, as the club is certainly in no rush to push him at this point. Ozuna batted .266/.321/.452 with 23 homers for the Marlins last season. Source: Tim Healey on Twitter

Marlins and OF Marcell Ozuna avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. It's the first time the outfielder has been eligible for arbitration. Ozuna batted .266/.321/.452 with 23 longballs for the Marlins last season. Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter

ESPN's Mark Saxon reports that Marcell Ozuna is "one name to keep an eye on" as the Cardinals search for a center fielder. It's unclear whether Saxon is hearing the Cards are interested or whether he just sees Ozuna as a potential fit since the Marlins need pitching and St. Louis has pitching to trade. Ozuna wouldn't really help St. Louis in their quest for better defense and a leadoff hitter, but he would give them power with a pair of 23-homer seasons over the last three years. The outfielder turned 26 earlier this month and is under team control through 2019. Source: ESPN.com