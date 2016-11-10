Player Page

Weather | Roster

Paul Goldschmidt | First Baseman | #44

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 8 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBI as the Diamondbacks routed a Dodgers split squad 15-3 on Friday in Cactus League play.
He tagged Dodgers' starter Brandon McCarthy for a two-run homer in the first inning and added on a two-run single in the third inning. Goldschmidt already looks to be in mid-season form and remains one of the top overall options available in all fantasy formats. Mar 3 - 7:19 PM
More Paul Goldschmidt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1585791723332495106110150325.297.411.489.899
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015700001
Paul Goldschmidt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Paul Goldschmidt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Paul Goldschmidt's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Paul Goldschmidt's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
5Josh Thole
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
14Kevin Jepsen
 

 