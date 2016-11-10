Paul Goldschmidt | First Baseman | #44 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (29) / 9/10/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 8 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.75 million, 2017: $8.75 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $14.5 million club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBI as the Diamondbacks routed a Dodgers split squad 15-3 on Friday in Cactus League play. He tagged Dodgers' starter Brandon McCarthy for a two-run homer in the first inning and added on a two-run single in the third inning. Goldschmidt already looks to be in mid-season form and remains one of the top overall options available in all fantasy formats.

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in a loss to the Padres on Thursday. The perennial fantasy first-rounder is off to a solid start to the spring. He is now 4-for-10 but has yet to go deep. He put up another monster fantasy season in 2016, hitting .297/.411/.489 with 24 home runs, 106 runs scored, 95 RBI and somehow pitched in 32 stolen bases.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal says Paul Goldschmidt "isn't going anywhere" this offseason. Teams have been calling the Diamondbacks' new front office about Goldy's availability, but it would take a ridiculous haul to pluck him out of Arizona. The dynamic 29-year-old first baseman carries a superb .924 career OPS and he's on a very team-friendly contract that runs through the 2019 season. First-year general manager Mike Hazen is wise to want to build around the guy. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter