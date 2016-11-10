Welcome,
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Jared Miller
(R)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Josh Taylor
(S)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Daniel Gibson
(S)
Matt Koch
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Thole
(C)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
David Peralta
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Hank Conger
(C)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt | First Baseman | #44
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 8 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $5.75 million, 2017: $8.75 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $14.5 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBI as the Diamondbacks routed a Dodgers split squad 15-3 on Friday in Cactus League play.
He tagged Dodgers' starter Brandon McCarthy for a two-run homer in the first inning and added on a two-run single in the third inning. Goldschmidt already looks to be in mid-season form and remains one of the top overall options available in all fantasy formats.
Mar 3 - 7:19 PM
Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in a loss to the Padres on Thursday.
The perennial fantasy first-rounder is off to a solid start to the spring. He is now 4-for-10 but has yet to go deep. He put up another monster fantasy season in 2016, hitting .297/.411/.489 with 24 home runs, 106 runs scored, 95 RBI and somehow pitched in 32 stolen bases.
Mar 2 - 11:04 PM
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal says Paul Goldschmidt "isn't going anywhere" this offseason.
Teams have been calling the Diamondbacks' new front office about Goldy's availability, but it would take a ridiculous haul to pluck him out of Arizona. The dynamic 29-year-old first baseman carries a superb .924 career OPS and he's on a very team-friendly contract that runs through the 2019 season. First-year general manager Mike Hazen is wise to want to build around the guy.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix reports that the Diamondbacks are set to name Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo their new manager.
He seemed to become the heavy favorite for the gig once Mike Hazen was named the D'Backs new general manager, as they are close from their days together in Cleveland and Boston. Lovullo has been a longtime major league coach and minor league manager and has interviewed for multiple big league manager jobs in the past, so it's probably time that he finally gets his shot to lead a big league club.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Source:
John Gambadoro on Twitter
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Mar 3 - 7:19 PM
Mar 3 - 7:19 PM
Goldschmidt goes 2-for-3 vs Padres Thurs.
Mar 2 - 11:04 PM
Mar 2 - 11:04 PM
Paul Goldschmidt is 'not going anywhere'
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Torey Lovullo to be named D'Backs manager
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 12:56:00 PM
More Paul Goldschmidt Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2367)
2
D. Wright
NYM
(2117)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(1791)
4
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1786)
5
J. Cueto
SF
(1635)
6
L. Duda
NYM
(1593)
7
D. Price
BOS
(1480)
8
A. Pagan
SF
(1453)
9
J. Segura
SEA
(1422)
10
D. Dahl
COL
(1399)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
158
579
172
33
3
24
95
106
110
150
32
5
.297
.411
.489
.899
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
157
0
0
0
0
1
Paul Goldschmidt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Paul Goldschmidt's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Paul Goldschmidt's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Paul Goldschmidt's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday.
Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain."
Sep 25
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut Tuesday versus the Rangers.
Walker gave up a two-out single in the first inning and a two-out single in the second, but he was otherwise sharp in his first live appearance wearing a Diamondbacks uniform. Arizona acquired the talented 24-year-old right-hander from the Mariners as part of the November trade that sent Jean Segura to Seattle. He is locked into a spot near the top of the Diamondbacks rotation.
Feb 28
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
Sidelined
Jake Barrett is dealing with some stiffness in his pitching shoulder.
The good news is that an MRI revealed only inflammation, although it hasn't been determined yet when Barrett might be ready for Cactus League action. If healthy, the righty is slated to be a key setup man for Arizona this season.
Feb 26
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
Headlines
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
