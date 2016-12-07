Player Page

Weather | Roster

Garrett Richards | Starting Pitcher | #43

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Garrett Richards (elbow) threw his first bullpen session last Friday and said he feels 100 percent normal.
Great news for the Angels, who opted for rest and stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow rather than Tommy John surgery. Of course, the real test will be how his elbow holds up in game action. Richards said Tuesday that he's expecting to have a 100-pitch limit this season as the Angels try to manage his workload. Feb 14 - 1:12 PM
Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
More Garrett Richards Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA66130034.2311691534002.341.33
Garrett Richards's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Garrett Richards's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Garrett Richards's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Garrett Richards's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Austin Adams
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Blake Parker
 

 