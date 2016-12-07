Garrett Richards | Starting Pitcher | #43 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (28) / 5/27/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.85 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Garrett Richards (elbow) threw his first bullpen session last Friday and said he feels 100 percent normal. Great news for the Angels, who opted for rest and stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow rather than Tommy John surgery. Of course, the real test will be how his elbow holds up in game action. Richards said Tuesday that he's expecting to have a 100-pitch limit this season as the Angels try to manage his workload. Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter

Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract. Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team will not overwork Garrett Richards (elbow) in 2017. Richards underwent stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in May, ending his season at that very early juncture. He is expected to be ready for spring training, but the Angels are going to be reasonably cautious as the season unfolds. Said Scioscia, "You’re not going to see Garrett throwing 220 innings next year. I hate to put a floor on (the innings) and have to get into a range right now, but I can tell you that we are going to be very, very careful with where Garrett is and make sure that he rebounds and maintains his stuff." Richards has pitched more than 170 innings just once in his big league career. Source: Orange County Register