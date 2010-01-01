Nicholas Castellanos | Third Baseman | #9 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (25) / 3/4/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Nicholas Castellanos went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple and five RBI in leading the Tigers to a 9-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday. Giving away J.D. Martinez will hurt the Tigers' offense as a whole, but it could help Castellanos's value some by ensuring that he spends the rest of the year in a premium lineup spot. It's often been the two hole lately. He's worth picking up in any mixed leagues in which he's available.

Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Padres. Castellanos knotted up the score at 5-5 with his two-run homer off Clayton Richard in the sixth inning. This was his first home run since he went deep in a game against the Red Sox on June 11. He is up to nine homers for the year. While the 25-year-old third baseman looks to be on his way to his third consecutive season of at least 15 homers, he has had his struggles in terms of average and is slashing just .237/.306/.421 overall.

Nicholas Castellanos (back) returned to the lineup Saturday against the Padres, finishing 1-for-4. Castellanos was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a tight back, but he didn't show any ill effects of the injury Saturday and was able to go the distance. With Castellanos back in the mix, Dixon Machado was back to a reserve role.