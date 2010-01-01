Player Page

Nicholas Castellanos | Third Baseman | #9

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Nicholas Castellanos went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple and five RBI in leading the Tigers to a 9-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.
Giving away J.D. Martinez will hurt the Tigers' offense as a whole, but it could help Castellanos's value some by ensuring that he spends the rest of the year in a premium lineup spot. It's often been the two hole lately. He's worth picking up in any mixed leagues in which he's available. Jul 18 - 11:24 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final54.800250200101013
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8934084186124946319422.247.315.441.756
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700008900
2016000010801
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 18@ KC15401252010000.800.8002.400
Jul 17@ KC15200122020000.400.4001.000
Jul 16TOR14100001210000.250.500.250
Jul 15TOR14100112100000.250.4001.000
Jul 14TOR14000000010000.000.000.000
Jul 9@ CLE14100011120000.250.400.250
Jul 8@ CLE13000000020000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Alex Presley
2Andrew Romine
RF1Mikie Mahtook
2Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Justin Wilson
2Shane Greene
3Alex Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Warwick Saupold
6Chad Bell
7Daniel Stumpf
 

 