Manny Machado | Third Baseman | #13 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (24) / 7/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $11.5 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Orioles and 3B Manny Machado avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.5 million contract. Machado made $5 million last season, so he's receiving a much-deserved bump in salary. The 24-year-old has batted .290/.351/.518 for the Orioles the last two seasons while belting 72 home runs and providing Gold Glove-caliber defense. He'll be eligible for arbitration for a final time next winter. Source: Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter

Manny Machado went 3-for-6 with a grand slam and five RBI in the Orioles' 11-2 drubbing of the Rays on Tuesday. Machado's slam in the fourth inning capped a six-run frame for the O's. He's now hit in seven straight games to run his line up to .306/.358/.565 overall. The 24-year-old has 34 home runs, 90 RBI and 95 runs scored and should garner some MVP votes this fall.

Manny Machado blasted one of his club's four home runs on Friday as the Orioles blasted the Yankees 8-0. Machado belted his two-run homer in the fourth inning, increasing the O's advantage to 8-0. Pedro Alvarez and Chris Davis each smashed two-run shots of their own in the contest while Mark Trumbo added a solo shot for his league-leading 41st blast. Machado finished the night 1-for-2 plus a pair of walks and two runs scored. He's now hitting an impressive .306/.358/.565 with 33 homers and 85 RBI on the season.