Manny Machado | Third Baseman | #13

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Orioles and 3B Manny Machado avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.5 million contract.
Machado made $5 million last season, so he's receiving a much-deserved bump in salary. The 24-year-old has batted .290/.351/.518 for the Orioles the last two seasons while belting 72 home runs and providing Gold Glove-caliber defense. He'll be eligible for arbitration for a final time next winter. Jan 13 - 1:18 PM
Source: Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15764018840137961054812003.294.343.533.876
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160004511400
