Jurickson Profar | Third Baseman | #19

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rays have "checked in" with the Rangers regarding a possible trade for Jurickson Profar.
Grant says "it hasn't gained any momentum to this point," so nothing appears imminent. It's been reported that the Rays are likely to move Brad Miller to second base to replace the departed Logan Forsythe and then sign or trade for a first baseman. However, they're keeping their options open, and one of them looks to be keeping Miller at first and going after a guy like Profar. Profar currently looks to be in line to platoon at first base for Texas, although that's one of the probable landing spots for Mike Napoli. Jan 30 - 4:29 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
90272656352035306121.239.321.338.660
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016017191125146
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Round Rock(PCL)AAA42169489052628162643.284.356.426
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Jurickson Profar
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Ryan Rua
2Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Dario Alvarez
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Andrew Faulkner
13Wesley Wright
 

 