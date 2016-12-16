Jurickson Profar | Third Baseman | #19

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
Trubisky two inches shy of college listing?
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Chuck Pagano expected to remain Colts coach
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable Monday
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) will start on Monday
Report: Teams inquiring about Mario Hezonja
Report: Orlando shopping Serge Ibaka
Cody Zeller (quad) doubtful Tuesday vs. POR
Walton hints Zubac could eventually start
Jahlil Okafor starting, Noel to the bench
Joel Embiid (left knee) ruled out for Monday
BKN to start prioritizing player development?
Julius Randle (illness) doesn't practice Mon
D'Angelo Russell (calf, knee) cleared to play
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) expected to play Mon
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Ayala available after serving three-match ban
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Keone Kela
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jurickson Profar | Third Baseman | #19
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/20/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $605,000, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rays have "checked in" with the Rangers regarding a possible trade for Jurickson Profar.
Grant says "it hasn't gained any momentum to this point," so nothing appears imminent. It's been reported that the Rays are likely to move Brad Miller to second base to replace the departed Logan Forsythe and then sign or trade for a first baseman. However, they're keeping their options open, and one of them looks to be keeping Miller at first and going after a guy like Profar. Profar currently looks to be in line to platoon at first base for Texas, although that's one of the probable landing spots for Mike Napoli.
Jan 30 - 4:29 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have spoken with the Rangers about Jurickson Profar.
Talks with the Twins for Brian Dozier are at a standstill, so the Dodgers are weighing alternatives for second base, even going beyond names they have been linked to in the past like Ian Kinsler and Logan Forsythe. Profar currently projects to platoon at first base for the Rangers, but he would likely move into a utility role if the club ends up signing Mike Napoli. After missing back-to-back years with shoulder issues, the 23-year-old hit .239/.321/.338 with five home runs and 20 RBI over 90 games with the Rangers last season. Rosenthal also names the Phillies' Cesar Hernandez and the Nationals' Wilmer Difo as potential fits and doesn't rule out the possibility that the Dodgers will eventually find a match with the Twins for Dozier.
Jan 19 - 10:59 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
Rangers avoided arbitration with INF/OF Jurickson Profar by agreeing to a one-year, $1.005 million contract.
The 23-year-old hit .239/.321/.338 with five homers and 20 RBI in 307 plate appearances for the Rangers in 2016. He had been projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $1.1 through the arbitration process. He'll enter the 2017 season in a platoon at first base with Ryan Rua.
Jan 13 - 7:03 PM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes that the "most likely scenario" has Jurickson Profar and Ryan Rua sharing first base going into next season.
Joey Gallo is also in the mix, but the Rangers have indicated that they'd like to see him get some more seasoning in the minors. Profar played first base some last season for the first time as a pro and looked capable enough there, although he really struggled offensively after a hot start. The Rangers seem to be one of the clubs most likely to be in on the Edwin Encarnacion bidding as his market craters, and they've been connected to Mike Napoli, as well.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 10:06:00 AM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Jan 30 - 4:29 PM
Report: Dodgers have inquired about Profar
Jan 19 - 10:59 PM
Rangers and Profar avoid salary arbitration
Jan 13 - 7:03 PM
Profar, Rua likely to share 1B for Rangers
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 10:06:00 AM
More Jurickson Profar Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
90
272
65
6
3
5
20
35
30
61
2
1
.239
.321
.338
.660
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
17
19
11
25
14
6
Jurickson Profar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jurickson Profar's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jurickson Profar's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jurickson Profar's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
42
169
48
9
0
5
26
28
16
26
4
3
.284
.356
.426
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Ryan Rua
2
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was told by a Rangers official that the club expects Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) to make his season debut in May or June.
General manager Jon Daniels didn't provide a timetable on when he thinks Ross might return from last October's thoracic outlet surgery, but the goal is to have the righty healthy down the stretch next season. In other words, fantasy owners would be wise not to expect much, if anything, from Ross in the first half of 2017. Given the shaky history of thoracic outlet surgery patients and uncertain timetable, Ross makes for a high-upside but risky fantasy proposition in the upcoming season.
Jan 20
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
Sidelined
Jake Diekman underwent successful surgery to help alleviate ulcerative colitis on Wednesday.
Diekman was under the knife for four hours as doctors removed a colon damaged by ulcerative colitis. This is a disease which has affected him since the age of 11. The 30-year-old is expected to miss a healthy chunk of the 2017 campaign as he recovers from the procedure. This past season, Diekman pitched to a 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59/26 K/BB ratio across 53 frames.
Jan 25
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
13
Wesley Wright
