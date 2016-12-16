Jurickson Profar | Third Baseman | #19 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (23) / 2/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 190 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $605,000, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rays have "checked in" with the Rangers regarding a possible trade for Jurickson Profar. Grant says "it hasn't gained any momentum to this point," so nothing appears imminent. It's been reported that the Rays are likely to move Brad Miller to second base to replace the departed Logan Forsythe and then sign or trade for a first baseman. However, they're keeping their options open, and one of them looks to be keeping Miller at first and going after a guy like Profar. Profar currently looks to be in line to platoon at first base for Texas, although that's one of the probable landing spots for Mike Napoli. Source: Dallas Morning News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have spoken with the Rangers about Jurickson Profar. Talks with the Twins for Brian Dozier are at a standstill, so the Dodgers are weighing alternatives for second base, even going beyond names they have been linked to in the past like Ian Kinsler and Logan Forsythe. Profar currently projects to platoon at first base for the Rangers, but he would likely move into a utility role if the club ends up signing Mike Napoli. After missing back-to-back years with shoulder issues, the 23-year-old hit .239/.321/.338 with five home runs and 20 RBI over 90 games with the Rangers last season. Rosenthal also names the Phillies' Cesar Hernandez and the Nationals' Wilmer Difo as potential fits and doesn't rule out the possibility that the Dodgers will eventually find a match with the Twins for Dozier. Source: FOX Sports

Rangers avoided arbitration with INF/OF Jurickson Profar by agreeing to a one-year, $1.005 million contract. The 23-year-old hit .239/.321/.338 with five homers and 20 RBI in 307 plate appearances for the Rangers in 2016. He had been projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $1.1 through the arbitration process. He'll enter the 2017 season in a platoon at first base with Ryan Rua. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter