Trevor May | Relief Pitcher | #65 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (27) / 9/23/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL. While full details aren't known yet, it seems likely that May will be heading for Tommy John surgery which is a huge blow to the Twins. He had been being stretched out as a possible starter this spring but was also an option to pitch in a setup role out of the bullpen. He suffered the injury while pitching against Team USA in an exhibition game. May will head for a second opinion on Sunday to confirm the diagnosis. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Trevor May allowed two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings in Wednesday's win over the United States. May scuffled early, surrendering a two-run double to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He settled in after those troubles and finished up the evening with a pair of strikeouts on his line. May worked exclusively as a reliever in 2016, but is trying to stretch out as a starter this spring.

Trevor May gave up a run in 2 1/3 innings Friday as the Twins edged the Phillies 4-3. May hasn't been ineffective, but he's had to be pulled mid-inning from both of his appearances to date. Today, he allowed one hit and hit a batter in his 2 1/3 frames. He struck out two.