Trevor May | Relief Pitcher | #65

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL.
While full details aren't known yet, it seems likely that May will be heading for Tommy John surgery which is a huge blow to the Twins. He had been being stretched out as a possible starter this spring but was also an option to pitch in a setup role out of the bullpen. He suffered the injury while pitching against Team USA in an exhibition game. May will head for a second opinion on Sunday to confirm the diagnosis. Mar 11 - 10:09 AM
Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN440220642.23926251760005.271.31
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Rochester(INT)AAA400113.211116002.455.545
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Matt Belisle
 

 