Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
SS Seager's (oblique) return to games unclear
Zach Britton (oblique) nearing game action
Report: Pagan failed physical with Orioles
Mesoraco (hip) making Cactus debut Sunday
Jurickson Profar says jammed finger is fine
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
Report: Pack offered Cook more than Bennett
'No guarantee' Broncos pursue Tony Romo
Blockbuster: Brandin Cooks lands in Foxboro
Packers give Martellus Bennett 3 yrs, $20.25M
Dennis Pitta reworks deal to stay with Ravens
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
Bills move on from veteran S Corey Graham
Bears confirm Glennon is starting quarterback
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Ty Lawson could face jail time
Report: Joel Embiid expected to have surgery
Bradley Beal goes off yet again, scores 38
Willie Cauley-Stein posts 20 and 13 line
Jokic scores 21 w/ 10 boards and 7 assists
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 24 points
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala resting vs. SA
Stephen Curry and Klay resting on Saturday
John Henson starts 2nd half, blocks 4 shots
Buddy Time: Hield getting a start on Friday
Antetokounmpo scores 21 w/ five steals in win
Marvin Williams goes off for 12/18/7 line
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Capitals switch up lines in practice Friday
Henrik Lundqvist (LBI) is out 2-3 weeks
Zach Werenski sets Jackets rookie record
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
Boone Jenner scores GWG vs. Buffalo on Friday
John Gibson returns to crease vs Blues on Fri
Wild will start Darcy Kuemper Friday night
Bobrovsky seeks 4th straight shutout Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Daniel Suarez tops XFINITY Final Practice
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole at Vegas
Jones,Suarez advance to final round of quals
Brad Keselowski wins Kobalt 400 pole
Hamlin misses top-12 for 2nd time in 40 races
Gaughan paces Las Vegas XFINITY Practice 1
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in Vegas P1
Matt Kenseth rides an 8-race streak
Danica Patrick suffering long drought
Ryan Blaney hopes to rekindle 2016 magic
Chris Buescher: top-25s in last 4 on type
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
Mkhitaryan covered for poor Pogba in Russia
Mourinho explains United's changed formation
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
Jason Castro
(C)
Zack Granite
(OF)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Matt Hague
(1B)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Trevor May | Relief Pitcher | #65
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/23/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL.
While full details aren't known yet, it seems likely that May will be heading for Tommy John surgery which is a huge blow to the Twins. He had been being stretched out as a possible starter this spring but was also an option to pitch in a setup role out of the bullpen. He suffered the injury while pitching against Team USA in an exhibition game. May will head for a second opinion on Sunday to confirm the diagnosis.
Mar 11 - 10:09 AM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Trevor May allowed two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings in Wednesday's win over the United States.
May scuffled early, surrendering a two-run double to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He settled in after those troubles and finished up the evening with a pair of strikeouts on his line. May worked exclusively as a reliever in 2016, but is trying to stretch out as a starter this spring.
Mar 8 - 9:49 PM
Trevor May gave up a run in 2 1/3 innings Friday as the Twins edged the Phillies 4-3.
May hasn't been ineffective, but he's had to be pulled mid-inning from both of his appearances to date. Today, he allowed one hit and hit a batter in his 2 1/3 frames. He struck out two.
Mar 3 - 5:39 PM
Trevor May held the Nationals scoreless for 1 2/3 innings in his start Sunday.
May walked two and reached his pitch limit, so he didn't complete two innings as planned. Still, it was a decent first outing as he tries to return to the rotation after a year and a half in the pen.
Feb 26 - 4:14 PM
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Mar 11 - 10:09 AM
Trevor May yields two runs in 3 2/3 innings
Mar 8 - 9:49 PM
Trevor May goes 2 1/3 innings in Twins' win
Mar 3 - 5:39 PM
Trevor May goes 1 2/3 scoreless in start
Feb 26 - 4:14 PM
More Trevor May Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
44
0
2
2
0
6
42.2
39
26
25
17
60
0
0
5.27
1.31
Trevor May's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Trevor May's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Trevor May's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Trevor May's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Rochester(INT)
AAA
4
0
0
1
1
3.2
1
1
1
1
6
0
0
2.455
.545
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes threw 49 pitches over four innings in a minor league game on Tuesday.
Hughes, who mostly leaned on his changeup, allowed just one hit while striking out four. The veteran right-hander required season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, but he's on track to begin the year in the Twins' rotation. He's looking to rebound from a 4.83 ERA over the last two seasons.
Mar 7
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
Sidelined
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL.
While full details aren't known yet, it seems likely that May will be heading for Tommy John surgery which is a huge blow to the Twins. He had been being stretched out as a possible starter this spring but was also an option to pitch in a setup role out of the bullpen. He suffered the injury while pitching against Team USA in an exhibition game. May will head for a second opinion on Sunday to confirm the diagnosis.
Mar 11
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins has continued his throwing program without reporting any discomfort in his surgically-repaired left shoulder.
Perkins had to be shut down for a bit after feeling soreness in the shoulder a month ago, but he's progressed without any issues since resuming a throwing program. The lefty might still be a long shot to ever get his closer job back, but things are moving in the right direction.
Mar 10
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Matt Belisle
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 10
Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
