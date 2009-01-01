Player Page

Mike Fiers | Starting Pitcher | #54

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/15/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 202
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Nova Southeastern
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 22 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Mike Fiers gave up one unearned run and struck out eight batters in 7 1/3 innings during a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday.
He surrendered just two base hits and two walks while stifling the Angels' offense all evening. He made it through seven scoreless frames before letting in the unearned run on a fielder's choice grounder hit by Andrelton Simmons in the eighth inning. For the season Fiers is 4-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 23 walks in 65 innings of work. Jun 10 - 10:16 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.5711022800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU1111320057.26634312150004.841.51
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 10LAA111007.12102800.00.55
Jun 5@ KC111005.072214003.601.60
May 30@ MIN111006.052238003.001.33
May 25DET110004.2104312005.792.36
May 20CLE110106.062113001.501.17
May 14@ NYY110005.244427006.351.06
May 7@ LAA111005.043341005.401.60
May 2TEX110006.075519007.501.33
Apr 27@ CLE110004.152233004.151.85
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Joe Musgrove
6Brad Peacock
7Mike Fiers
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Ashur Tolliver
10Dayan Diaz
11Francis Martes
 

 