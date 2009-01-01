Mike Fiers | Starting Pitcher | #54

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Pirating Saves
Jun 10
Daily Dose: Watson Yanked
Jun 10
The Week Ahead: Full Nelson
Jun 9
Dose: Sanchez Hammers Price
Jun 9
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Fires allows one unearned run in 7 1/3 to win
Andriese aggravates injury in return from DL
Haniger (oblique) likely to return Sunday
Dodgers activate Alex Wood from 10-day DL
Adam Duvall (illness) out again Saturday
Justin Turner getting the night off Saturday
Reynolds goes 4-for-5 with a homer vs Cubs
Strained back sends Jonathan Villar to DL
Brewers call up prospect OF Lewis Brinson
Matt Andriese activated for Saturday's start
Martinez punches out 11 in shutout of Phils
Bullpen drama: Glover battling back injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cowboys not expected to have Revis interest
Seahawks could franchise Jimmy Graham in 2018
Redskins will ride 'hot hand' at running back
Saints exploring trade options with RB Cadet
Giants working on more two-tight end sets
Brate to keep starting TE job over Howard?
Report: Carr likely to command $25M annually
Niners strike 4-year deal with Reuben Foster
Odell Beckham expected to attend minicamp
Lions LT Decker (shoulder) to miss 4-6 months
Branden Albert expected to report to minicamp
DeAngelo Williams getting into pro wrestling?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agent Rankings: PGs
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
Draft Center Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Power Forward Rankings
Jun 9
NBA Podcast for June 9
Jun 9
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Small Forward Rankings
Jun 8
Dose: Too much Durant in 4th
Jun 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
Shayne Gostisbehere inks six-year extension
Joonas Korpisalo agrees to two-year extension
Ryan Ellis suffers an undisclosed injury
Sidney Crosby picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Phil Kessel collects 1G, 2A in huge GM5 win
Pekka Rinne yanked in ugly GM 5 loss to PIT
Colin Wilson to make Stanley Cup Final debut
Nick Bonino (LBI) won't play in Game 5 of SCF
Colin Wilson might be back for Game 5
Pens confirm Matt Murray will start Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jeremy Clements: Pocono Green 250 results
Cindric out early in Fort Worth truck race
Noah Gragson: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
Eggleston tops both K&N PS-West practices
Kyle Benjamin: Pocono Green 250 results
Cody Coughlin: DNF in Fort Worth truck race
Justin Haley: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
Keselowski wins XFINITY Series Pocono race
Kyle Busch fastest in Sat am practice
Benjamin: 1st pole in only 2nd XFINITY start
Stenhouse, Patrick line up side by side
Chase Elliott starts 25th at Pocono
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
Fowler headlines MCs in Memphis; MDF looms
Schwartzel shares the halftime lead at SJC
Munoz matches Reavie with early St. Jude lead
Reavie snags early 36-hole lead at St. Jude
Aguilar posts clubhouse lead in Lyoness Open
Munoz makes it four at the top in Memphis
Cink creates logjam atop St. Jude leaderboard
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
Navy S Alohi Gilman transfers over to Irish
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
OSU WR Johnson draws praise from QB, coach
Alabama nets pledge from four-star LB Walker
Oklahoma State shifts CB Richards to FS
Luatua retires, possibly due to concussions
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jesus floored by Man City teammate
Sanchez is attracting a lot of interest
Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
Perisic would require United to splurge
Mourinho sets Morata as principal target
Smalling politely rebukes Mourinho's doubts
Man City signs new goalkeeper
Shakespeare named Leicester manager
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(S)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Francis Martes
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Fiers | Starting Pitcher | #54
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/15/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 202
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Nova Southeastern
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 22 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.45 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Fiers gave up one unearned run and struck out eight batters in 7 1/3 innings during a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday.
He surrendered just two base hits and two walks while stifling the Angels' offense all evening. He made it through seven scoreless frames before letting in the unearned run on a fielder's choice grounder hit by Andrelton Simmons in the eighth inning. For the season Fiers is 4-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 23 walks in 65 innings of work.
Jun 10 - 10:16 PM
Mike Fiers fanned eight while allowing two runs over six innings Tuesday in a victory over the Twins.
Within 72 hours of their announcement that they were moving Fiers to the pen, the Astros lost both Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove to the disabled list. Obviously, that put Fiers right back into the rotation, and he came threw tonight with one of his best starts of the year. He's now 2-2 with a 4.96 ERA. He's only an option in AL-only leagues at the moment and not a great one there.
May 31 - 12:15 AM
Mike Fiers has been moved to the bullpen.
This comes after Fiers was knocked around for 10 hits and four runs (three earned) Thursday against Detroit. His rotation spot will be absorbed by Brad Peacock. Fiers will operate in a long relief role until a spot opens up for him in the starting rotation.
May 27 - 4:43 PM
Source:
Christian Boutwell on Twitter
Mike Fiers allowed four runs on 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings Thursday against the Tigers.
Fiers' ineffectiveness was shaping up to be the story of the game before Justin Verlander imploded, letting Fiers off the hook both anecdotally and on the scorecard. Even so, it was another disappointing turn in a season full of mostly disappointing turns for the 31-year-old, who now owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through nine starts. It's hard to imagine the Astros can't do better. Until they decide to, though, Fiers will presumably stay in the rotation, with a favorable matchup against the Twins on deck for Tuesday.
May 26 - 12:39 AM
Fires allows one unearned run in 7 1/3 to win
Jun 10 - 10:16 PM
Mike Fiers strikes out eight Twins
May 31 - 12:15 AM
Mike Fiers ousted from starting rotation
May 27 - 4:43 PM
Fiers gives up 10 hits, four runs to Tigers
May 26 - 12:39 AM
More Mike Fiers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Travis
TOR
(2726)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2676)
3
J. Segura
SEA
(2479)
4
J. Turner
LA
(2478)
5
A. Wood
LA
(2401)
6
M. Haniger
SEA
(2356)
7
A. Beltre
TEX
(2331)
8
J. Bour
MIA
(2243)
9
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2142)
10
M. Trout
LAA
(2018)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.571
1
0
2
2
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
11
11
3
2
0
0
57.2
66
34
31
21
50
0
0
4.84
1.51
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 10
LAA
1
1
1
0
0
7.1
2
1
0
2
8
0
0
.00
.55
Jun 5
@ KC
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
7
2
2
1
4
0
0
3.60
1.60
May 30
@ MIN
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
2
2
3
8
0
0
3.00
1.33
May 25
DET
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
10
4
3
1
2
0
0
5.79
2.36
May 20
CLE
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
6
2
1
1
3
0
0
1.50
1.17
May 14
@ NYY
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
4
4
4
2
7
0
0
6.35
1.06
May 7
@ LAA
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
4
3
3
4
1
0
0
5.40
1.60
May 2
TEX
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
7
5
5
1
9
0
0
7.50
1.33
Apr 27
@ CLE
1
1
0
0
0
4.1
5
2
2
3
3
0
0
4.15
1.85
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Dallas Keuchel (neck) will be shut down from throwing for a week.
Keuchel was examined by team doctors on Friday after landing back on the disabled list Thursday, retroactive to June 5, with a lingering nerve issue in his neck. The hope is he'll only have to miss one or two more turns in the rotation, but the first-place Astros figure to play it safe with their ace. Keuchel missed a start in May with the very same issue.
Jun 10
2
Collin McHugh
60-Day DL
Astros transferred RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
McHugh (elbow) told reporters Thursday that he is aiming to make his season debut around the All-Star break. This move clears a 40-man roster spot for top pitching prospect Francis Martes, who will join the Astros' bullpen on Thursday night.
Jun 8
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Charlie Morton (lat) played catch Friday.
He made about 25 throws from roughly 75 feet in what was his first throwing session since going down with a strained right lat. Morton will continue to build up his throwing program and will need a rehab assignment before being activated.
Jun 9
5
Joe Musgrove
10-Day DL
Joe Musgrove (shoulder) said Friday that he's good to go for Monday's start versus the Rangers.
Musgrove threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and didn't have any soreness a day after. David Paulino is getting another start Sunday but should head back to the minors after that to make room for Musgrove.
Jun 9
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
8
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
11
Francis Martes
Headlines
Week That Was: Pirating Saves
Jun 10
A ninth-inning shakeup in Pittsburgh leads Nick Nelson's recap of an eventful week in fantasy baseball.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Pirating Saves
Jun 10
»
Daily Dose: Watson Yanked
Jun 10
»
The Week Ahead: Full Nelson
Jun 9
»
Dose: Sanchez Hammers Price
Jun 9
»
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
»
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
»
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
»
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
MLB Headlines
»
Fires allows one unearned run in 7 1/3 to win
»
Andriese aggravates injury in return from DL
»
Haniger (oblique) likely to return Sunday
»
Dodgers activate Alex Wood from 10-day DL
»
Adam Duvall (illness) out again Saturday
»
Justin Turner getting the night off Saturday
»
Reynolds goes 4-for-5 with a homer vs Cubs
»
Strained back sends Jonathan Villar to DL
»
Brewers call up prospect OF Lewis Brinson
»
Matt Andriese activated for Saturday's start
»
Martinez punches out 11 in shutout of Phils
»
Bullpen drama: Glover battling back injury
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved