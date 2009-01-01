Mike Fiers | Starting Pitcher | #54 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (31) / 6/15/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 202 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Nova Southeastern Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 22 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.45 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mike Fiers gave up one unearned run and struck out eight batters in 7 1/3 innings during a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday. He surrendered just two base hits and two walks while stifling the Angels' offense all evening. He made it through seven scoreless frames before letting in the unearned run on a fielder's choice grounder hit by Andrelton Simmons in the eighth inning. For the season Fiers is 4-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 23 walks in 65 innings of work.

Mike Fiers fanned eight while allowing two runs over six innings Tuesday in a victory over the Twins. Within 72 hours of their announcement that they were moving Fiers to the pen, the Astros lost both Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove to the disabled list. Obviously, that put Fiers right back into the rotation, and he came threw tonight with one of his best starts of the year. He's now 2-2 with a 4.96 ERA. He's only an option in AL-only leagues at the moment and not a great one there.

Mike Fiers has been moved to the bullpen. This comes after Fiers was knocked around for 10 hits and four runs (three earned) Thursday against Detroit. His rotation spot will be absorbed by Brad Peacock. Fiers will operate in a long relief role until a spot opens up for him in the starting rotation. Source: Christian Boutwell on Twitter