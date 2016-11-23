Jean Segura | Second Baseman | #21 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (26) / 3/17/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.6 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners and INF Jean Segura avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.2 million contract. It's a significant boost from the $2.6 million salary he made in his first year of arbitration in 2016. And deservedly so. Following a couple of very disappointing seasons, Segura bounced back in a big way with the Diamondbacks last year by batting .319 with 20 homers, 102 runs scored, and 33 stolen bases. He was traded to the Mariners in November and should be the regular shortstop in 2017. Look for him to be an early-round pick in fantasy drafts this spring. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Mariners acquired 2B Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis from the Diamondbacks for SS Ketel Marte and RHP Taijuan Walker. Strong, strong offensive move by the Mariners. They ranked sixth in all of baseball in runs scored last season and Segura should only help to pump up that volume. He figures to shift to shortstop with his new club, as they already have a pretty slick second baseman in Robinson Cano. Segura, 26, is coming off the best year of his major league career, having just slashed .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers, 64 RBI and 33 steals over 637 at-bats.

Jean Segura (ribs) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his return to the Diamondbacks lineup on Friday. Segura was forced to make an early exit from Thursday's game due to a cramp under his left rib cage. He's having an outstanding season atop the D'Backs lineup, slashing .319/.367/.496 with 20 homers, 64 RBI and 32 stolen bases.