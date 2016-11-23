Welcome,
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Paul Fry
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steven Baron
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Steve Johnson
(R)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Dae-Ho Lee
(1B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Chris Heston
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(2B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Casey Fien
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Jean Segura | Second Baseman | #21
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.6 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Mariners and INF Jean Segura avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.2 million contract.
It's a significant boost from the $2.6 million salary he made in his first year of arbitration in 2016. And deservedly so. Following a couple of very disappointing seasons, Segura bounced back in a big way with the Diamondbacks last year by batting .319 with 20 homers, 102 runs scored, and 33 stolen bases. He was traded to the Mariners in November and should be the regular shortstop in 2017. Look for him to be an early-round pick in fantasy drafts this spring.
Jan 12 - 11:40 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Mariners acquired 2B Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis from the Diamondbacks for SS Ketel Marte and RHP Taijuan Walker.
Strong, strong offensive move by the Mariners. They ranked sixth in all of baseball in runs scored last season and Segura should only help to pump up that volume. He figures to shift to shortstop with his new club, as they already have a pretty slick second baseman in Robinson Cano. Segura, 26, is coming off the best year of his major league career, having just slashed .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers, 64 RBI and 33 steals over 637 at-bats.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 11:12:00 PM
Jean Segura (ribs) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his return to the Diamondbacks lineup on Friday.
Segura was forced to make an early exit from Thursday's game due to a cramp under his left rib cage. He's having an outstanding season atop the D'Backs lineup, slashing .319/.367/.496 with 20 homers, 64 RBI and 32 stolen bases.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 08:31:00 AM
Jean Segura is dealing with a cramp under his left rib cage.
Segura departed Thursday's game with the ailment. The D'Backs think he's going to be fine, but they'll see how he feels when he reports to the park Friday before knowing whether he'll be in the lineup.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 05:05:00 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Mariners, Segura avoid arb with $6.2 mil deal
Jan 12 - 11:40 PM
Jean Segura headlines Mariners' haul
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 11:12:00 PM
Jean Segura walks, scores in return on Friday
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 08:31:00 AM
Jean Segura nursing cramp in rib cage
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 05:05:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
153
637
203
41
7
20
64
102
39
101
33
10
.319
.368
.499
.867
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
142
23
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Jesus Sucre
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months after having surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Cishek spent time on the disabled list but returned to pitch with the injury in the second half this season. However, he decided to go ahead and get it taken care of now. Given that Opening Day is less than six months away, there would seem to be a pretty good chance the reliever might begin next year on the DL.
Oct 17
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
10
Paul Fry
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
