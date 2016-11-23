Player Page

Jean Segura | Second Baseman | #21

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Mariners and INF Jean Segura avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.2 million contract.
It's a significant boost from the $2.6 million salary he made in his first year of arbitration in 2016. And deservedly so. Following a couple of very disappointing seasons, Segura bounced back in a big way with the Diamondbacks last year by batting .319 with 20 homers, 102 runs scored, and 33 stolen bases. He was traded to the Mariners in November and should be the regular shortstop in 2017. Look for him to be an early-round pick in fantasy drafts this spring. Jan 12 - 11:40 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1536372034172064102391013310.319.368.499.867
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160014223000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Paul Fry
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
 

 