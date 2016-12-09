Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Hiram Burgos
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Josh Hader
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Brent Suter
(S)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Brett Phillips
(OF)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Ryan Cordell
(OF)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Andrew Barbosa
(S)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Michael Reed
(OF)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Zach Davies
(S)
Damien Magnifico
(R)
Yadiel Rivera
(3B)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Michael Blazek
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Paolo Espino
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Will West
(S)
Lewis Brinson
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Taylor Williams
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Forrest Snow
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Keon Broxton | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 187
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Santa Fe (FL) CC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that he would "love" to hit Keon Broxton high in the batting order if they can "get (him) going."
Jonathan Villar is almost surely locked into the leadoff spot for the Brew Crew, but Broxton might have a shot to hit second behind Villar and in front of Ryan Braun. It would obviously be a plum spot for a guy who closed with a strong .294/.399/.538 batting line, eight homers and 16 steals in the second half last season. Of course, Broxton will have to avoid an awful start like the one he had last season if he wants to have a shot to hit high in the order.
Feb 28 - 7:12 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Keon Broxton said Saturday that it took longer than expected for his broken wrist to heal, but that he is now fully recovered.
Broxton's season ended in September after fracturing his right wrist in a collision with the outfield wall in Chicago. The 26-year-old hit .242/.354/.430 with nine homers and 23 stolen bases in 244 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2016.
Feb 18 - 11:53 AM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Keon Broxton pleaded no contest Monday to his trespassing charge.
A pre-trial deal was reached. Broxton was involved in an incident in November in which he refused to leave an area following a fight despite numerous warnings from police. It seems unlikely that Broxton will face any sort of discipline from Major League Baseball.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:36:00 AM
Source:
Greg Auman on Twitter
Keon Broxton was arrested in Tampa, Florida early Friday morning and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
Broxton refused to leave an area following a fight despite numerous warnings from police. The arrest report said that Broxton was "extremely intoxicated" and had "visible injuries to his face but declined medical attention." It's obviously an incident that Broxton wishes wouldn't have taken place, but it won't affect his status as the likely Opening Day center fielder for the Brewers next season.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 10:12:00 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Counsell hopes to hit Broxton high in order
Feb 28 - 7:12 PM
Keon Broxton (wrist) is now fully recovered
Feb 18 - 11:53 AM
Broxton pleaded no contest on trespass charge
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:36:00 AM
Keon Broxton arrested on trespassing charge
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 10:12:00 AM
More Keon Broxton Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
75
207
50
10
1
9
19
28
36
88
23
4
.242
.354
.430
.784
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
68
0
Keon Broxton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Keon Broxton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Keon Broxton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Keon Broxton's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
47
178
51
11
7
8
26
30
20
60
18
8
.287
.362
.562
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Scooter Gennett
3
Yadiel Rivera
4
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
3
Lewis Brinson
4
Brett Phillips
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Michael Reed
3
Ryan Cordell
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
9
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Ryan Webb
7
Michael Blazek
8
Tyler Cravy
9
Damien Magnifico
10
Hiram Burgos
11
Forrest Snow
12
Stephen Kohlscheen
13
Andy Oliver
