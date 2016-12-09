Player Page

Keon Broxton | Outfielder | #23

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 187
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Santa Fe (FL) CC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / ARZ
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that he would "love" to hit Keon Broxton high in the batting order if they can "get (him) going."
Jonathan Villar is almost surely locked into the leadoff spot for the Brew Crew, but Broxton might have a shot to hit second behind Villar and in front of Ryan Braun. It would obviously be a plum spot for a guy who closed with a strong .294/.399/.538 batting line, eight homers and 16 steals in the second half last season. Of course, Broxton will have to avoid an awful start like the one he had last season if he wants to have a shot to hit high in the order. Feb 28 - 7:12 PM
Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7520750101919283688234.242.354.430.784
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000680
Keon Broxton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Keon Broxton's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA4717851117826302060188.287.362.562
