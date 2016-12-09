Keon Broxton | Outfielder | #23

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that he would "love" to hit Keon Broxton high in the batting order if they can "get (him) going."

Jonathan Villar is almost surely locked into the leadoff spot for the Brew Crew, but Broxton might have a shot to hit second behind Villar and in front of Ryan Braun. It would obviously be a plum spot for a guy who closed with a strong .294/.399/.538 batting line, eight homers and 16 steals in the second half last season. Of course, Broxton will have to avoid an awful start like the one he had last season if he wants to have a shot to hit high in the order.