Eduardo Escobar | Shortstop | #5 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (28) / 1/5/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 185 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.15 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs Wednesday in the Twins’ lopsided win over the Royals. What a day for the 28-year-old. Escobar got Minnesota on the board early with an RBI single in the second and later capped his day with a three-run homer off Matt Strahm. That blast put the Twins up 9-1 in the seventh inning. Escobar also made a sensational play to rob Eric Hosmer of a base hit in the ninth inning. He’s a utility player but should spend most of his time at shortstop this year.

Eduardo Escobar will not participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Escobar had an invitation to play for Venezuela in the WBC, but he declined. The 28-year-old hit .236/.280/.338 with six homers and 37 RBI in 105 games last season and figures to serve in a utility role for Minnesota in 2017. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Twins and INF Eduardo Escobar avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.6 million contract. It's a small raise over the $2.15 million that Escobar took home in 2016. More useful for his defensive prowess and versatility than with the bat, the 27-year-old infielder slashed a mere .236/.280/.338 with six homers and 37 RBI in 105 games for the Twins in 2016. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter