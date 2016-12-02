Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(3B)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Robbie Grossman
(DH)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Justin Haley
(R)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eduardo Escobar | Shortstop | #5
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.15 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs Wednesday in the Twins’ lopsided win over the Royals.
What a day for the 28-year-old. Escobar got Minnesota on the board early with an RBI single in the second and later capped his day with a three-run homer off Matt Strahm. That blast put the Twins up 9-1 in the seventh inning. Escobar also made a sensational play to rob Eric Hosmer of a base hit in the ninth inning. He’s a utility player but should spend most of his time at shortstop this year.
Apr 5 - 4:25 PM
Eduardo Escobar will not participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Escobar had an invitation to play for Venezuela in the WBC, but he declined. The 28-year-old hit .236/.280/.338 with six homers and 37 RBI in 105 games last season and figures to serve in a utility role for Minnesota in 2017.
Jan 27 - 12:00 AM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Twins and INF Eduardo Escobar avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.6 million contract.
It's a small raise over the $2.15 million that Escobar took home in 2016. More useful for his defensive prowess and versatility than with the bat, the 27-year-old infielder slashed a mere .236/.280/.338 with six homers and 37 RBI in 105 games for the Twins in 2016.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 06:49:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Royals.
Escobar took Royals starter Ian Kennedy deep in the fourth inning for a solo shot, his sixth of the year. Before Tuesday, the 27-year-old had been just 5-for-56 in the month of September. The light-hitting infielder is batting .239/.277/.345 in 100 games overall.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Escobar plates four runs in win over Royals
Apr 5 - 4:25 PM
Escobar won't participate in WBC
Jan 27 - 12:00 AM
Twins avoid arbitration with Eduardo Escobar
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 06:49:00 PM
Escobar launches sixth homer against Royals
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:19:00 PM
More Eduardo Escobar Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(3554)
2
D. Dahl
COL
(3348)
3
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3300)
4
D. Price
BOS
(3163)
5
M. Brantley
CLE
(3139)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(3097)
7
A. Rendon
WAS
(3091)
8
J. Martinez
DET
(3068)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(3063)
10
S. Gray
OAK
(3030)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2016
0
0
6
71
23
2
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 5
KC
1
4
2
0
0
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Fort Myers(FSL)
A
3
11
4
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
.364
.417
.636
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
10-Day DL
Twins placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique.
Adrianza suffered the oblique strain last weekend in a Grapefruit League game and figures to miss about two weeks of regular-season action. The 27-year-old infielder carries no fantasy relevance as a .220/.292/.313 career hitter.
Mar 30
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Glen Perkins
60-Day DL
Twins placed LHP Glen Perkins on the 60-day disabled list.
Perkins' recovery from major shoulder surgery has been going well of late, but he still needs time. The hope is that he'll join the bullpen sometime before the All-Star break.
Apr 2
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Tyler Duffey
6
Taylor Rogers
7
Craig Breslow
8
Ryan O'Rourke
10-Day DL
Twins placed LHP Ryan O'Rourke on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
O'Rourke was diagnosed last week with a flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow. The southpaw is likely to miss most of April.
Mar 30
9
Matt Belisle
10
Justin Haley
11
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Brad Johnson covers the latest in the world of saves and stolen bases, including Oakland's new committee.
