Eduardo Escobar | Shortstop | #5

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 185
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs Wednesday in the Twins’ lopsided win over the Royals.
What a day for the 28-year-old. Escobar got Minnesota on the board early with an RBI single in the second and later capped his day with a three-run homer off Matt Strahm. That blast put the Twins up 9-1 in the seventh inning. Escobar also made a sensational play to rob Eric Hosmer of a base hit in the ninth inning. He’s a utility player but should spend most of his time at shortstop this year. Apr 5 - 4:25 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500140200000022
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170001000
2016006712322
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 5KC14200142000000.500.5001.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Fort Myers(FSL)A3114110011100.364.417.636
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Michael Tonkin
5Tyler Duffey
6Taylor Rogers
7Craig Breslow
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Matt Belisle
10Justin Haley
11Trevor May
 

 