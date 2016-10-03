Player Page

Freddy Galvis | Shortstop | #13

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 186
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Phillies and SS Freddy Galvis avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one year, $4.35 million contract.
Galvis made $2 million last year, so he is getting a nice raise. He provides most of his value on defense, but broke out with 20 homers last season. He also steals bases, but his batting average and on-base percentage are anchors on his fantasy value. Jan 12 - 4:56 PM
Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15858414126320676125136176.241.274.399.673
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000156000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Bryan Holaday
4Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Roman Quinn
3Nick Williams
4Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
2Tyler Goeddel
3Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeanmar Gomez
2Hector Neris
3Joaquin Benoit
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Severino Gonzalez
8Luis Garcia
9Alberto Tirado
10Sean Burnett
 

 