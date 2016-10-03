Freddy Galvis | Shortstop | #13 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (27) / 11/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 186 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Phillies and SS Freddy Galvis avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one year, $4.35 million contract. Galvis made $2 million last year, so he is getting a nice raise. He provides most of his value on defense, but broke out with 20 homers last season. He also steals bases, but his batting average and on-base percentage are anchors on his fantasy value. Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter

Freddy Galvis (hamstring) fouled out to first base as a pinch-hitter Sunday versus the Mets. Galvis was held out of the Phillies' starting lineup for their last two regular season games after tweaking his right hamstring on Friday night. He finishes 2016 with a career-high 20 home runs but a weak .241/.274/.399 overall batting line. The 26-year-old infielder is eligible for salary arbitration this winter.

Freddy Galvis (hamstring) is not in the Phillies starting lineup for Saturday afternoon's showdown against the Mets. Galvis was forced to leave Friday's game due to tightness in his right hamstring. It's the first day that Galvis has been out of the lineup in the club's last 49 contests. It's unclear if he'll be able to return on Sunday, or if the Phillies will play it safe and simply shut him down for the remainder of the season. Source: Ryan Lawrence on Twitter