Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Roman Quinn
(OF)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Drew Anderson
(S)
Pedro Florimon
(2B)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Bobby LaFromboise
(R)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Mark Appel
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Ben Lively
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Alec Asher
(S)
Ernesto Frieri
(R)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Adam Morgan
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
David Hernandez
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Elniery Garcia
(S)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hector Neris
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Tyler Goeddel
(OF)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Alberto Tirado
(S)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Hector Gomez
(2B)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jesmuel Valentin
(2B)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Ricardo Pinto
(S)
Vincent Velasquez
(S)
Dylan Cozens
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Freddy Galvis | Shortstop | #13
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 186
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Phillies and SS Freddy Galvis avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one year, $4.35 million contract.
Galvis made $2 million last year, so he is getting a nice raise. He provides most of his value on defense, but broke out with 20 homers last season. He also steals bases, but his batting average and on-base percentage are anchors on his fantasy value.
Jan 12 - 4:56 PM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Freddy Galvis (hamstring) fouled out to first base as a pinch-hitter Sunday versus the Mets.
Galvis was held out of the Phillies' starting lineup for their last two regular season games after tweaking his right hamstring on Friday night. He finishes 2016 with a career-high 20 home runs but a weak .241/.274/.399 overall batting line. The 26-year-old infielder is eligible for salary arbitration this winter.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 09:17:00 AM
Freddy Galvis (hamstring) is not in the Phillies starting lineup for Saturday afternoon's showdown against the Mets.
Galvis was forced to leave Friday's game due to tightness in his right hamstring. It's the first day that Galvis has been out of the lineup in the club's last 49 contests. It's unclear if he'll be able to return on Sunday, or if the Phillies will play it safe and simply shut him down for the remainder of the season.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 10:32:00 AM
Source:
Ryan Lawrence on Twitter
Freddy Galvis was forced to leave Friday's game against the Mets due to tightness in his right hamstring.
The injury isn't believed to be serious, but it could certainly impact his availability the rest of the way. The 26-year-old has shown surprising power this season, hitting 20 long balls and plating 67 runs while swiping 17 bases.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 09:20:00 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Jan 12 - 4:56 PM
Galvis (hamstring) fouls out in finale
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 09:17:00 AM
Freddy Galvis (hamstring) not in lineup
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 10:32:00 AM
Galvis leaves game with hamstring tightness
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 09:20:00 PM
More Freddy Galvis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
158
584
141
26
3
20
67
61
25
136
17
6
.241
.274
.399
.673
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
156
0
0
0
Freddy Galvis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Freddy Galvis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Freddy Galvis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Freddy Galvis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
3
Bryan Holaday
4
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Jesmuel Valentin
3
Hector Gomez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
Pedro Florimon
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Roman Quinn
3
Nick Williams
4
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
2
Tyler Goeddel
Sidelined
Tyler Goeddel has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Goeddel was hit in the head with a pitch by White Sox reliever Chris Beck on Wednesday. The outfielder is expected to rejoin the Phillies at some point this weekend and will be placed in the league's concussion protocol. At this late stage of the season, there's a good chance he's done for 2016.
Sep 23
3
Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vincent Velasquez
6
Jake Thompson
7
Zach Eflin
8
Adam Morgan
9
Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeanmar Gomez
2
Hector Neris
3
Joaquin Benoit
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Severino Gonzalez
8
Luis Garcia
9
Alberto Tirado
10
Sean Burnett
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
