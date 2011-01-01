Daniel Norris | Starting Pitcher | #44

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Porcello slammed for four HR, eight ER vs. TB
Daniel Norris fires six shutout frames in win
Syndergaard had fingernail issue, not blister
Gray diagnosed with stress fracture in foot
Daniel Murphy delivers walk-off winner Friday
Jays place Donaldson on disabled list
Rangers' Bush a possibility for the weekend
Josh Donaldson (calf) expected to land on DL
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Titans release McCourty after eight seasons
Peterson not expected to sign before draft
Lynch's deal expected to be incentive-based
Ward on pole for Keller Williams Realty 125
Brown tops SoMod final practice in Caraway
Danny Bohn leads SMRS Caraway Practice 1
Timmy Hill’s two 2017 best on shorter tracks
Jamie McMurray has 10th-best, 6-race avg.
Aric Almirola rides a 5-race, top-20 streak
Landon Cassill runs till the end
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
Havret makes a move in Trophee Hassan II R2
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
Garafolo: WR Mike Williams visiting Browns
Utah T Bolles visited the Bills on Thursday
Wilson: RB Brian Hill visits MIN and KC
Troy Deeney likely to return for Swans visit
Watford defense weakened by absences
Laurent Koscielny could return for Week 33
Petr Cech likely to return against Boro
Arsene Wenger refutes Sanchez offer rumors
Boro boosted by Ramirez's return
Joe Allen out for Week 33 Hull City visit
Ibrahim Afellay may be out for the season
Shakespeare will not take risks with Morgan
Gabbiadini to return for GW33 vs Man City
Huddlestone back from suspension for Hull
Mata ruled out for the rest of the season
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Alex Avila
(C)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(OF)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Justin Wilson
(R)
William Cuevas
(R)
Dixon Machado
(2B)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Daniel Norris | Starting Pitcher | #44
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $545,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Daniel Norris earned his first victory of the season on Friday, firing six shutout innings against the Indians.
Norris allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out five on the night. He struggled with his command at times and needed 101 pitches to complete six innings, but also kept the dangerous Indians' bats off-balance and generated a lot of weak contact. He'll look to carry over this fine performance and improve upon his 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP when he takes on the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Apr 14 - 11:15 PM
Daniel Norris logged a quality start in his season debut on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings of work.
The left-hander walked three and struck out two on the afternoon. The Red Sox scratched out single runs in each the second and third innings before Norris settled in. He departed with a man on and one out in the seventh inning and Alex Wilson was unable to strand the inherited runner. He'll do battle against the defending American League Champions in Cleveland his next time out on Friday.
Apr 9 - 4:38 PM
Daniel Norris gave up one run on five hits in 2 2/3 innings of action against the Marlins on Saturday.
It was much better than his last outing, in which he gave up nine runs in three innings. Norris has been dealing with a "dead arm" issue in recent days but was feeling strong enough to get back on the mound today. He is lined up to pitch in the back of the Tigers' rotation to start the season. He registered a 3.38 ERA with an exemplary 71 strikeouts and 22 walks in 69 1/3 innings in 2016.
Apr 1 - 3:29 PM
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Daniel Norris (dead arm) played catch without incident on Tuesday.
Norris was knocked around for nine runs over three innings against the Braves on Monday and later said that he was dealing with a "dead arm," but it sounds like he's already doing better. Barring something unexpected, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.
Mar 29 - 1:45 PM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
Daniel Norris fires six shutout frames in win
Apr 14 - 11:15 PM
Norris logs quality start in season debut
Apr 9 - 4:38 PM
Norris yields one run in 2 2/3 frames Sat.
Apr 1 - 3:29 PM
Norris (dead arm) plays catch Tuesday
Mar 29 - 1:45 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
1.000
0
0
2
4
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
1
1
0
0
0
0
6.1
7
3
3
3
2
0
0
4.26
1.58
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 14
@ CLE
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
2
0
0
4
5
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 9
BOS
1
1
0
0
0
6.1
7
3
3
3
2
0
0
4.26
1.58
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Andrew Romine
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
10-Day DL
Tigers GM Al Avila told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that J.D. Martinez (foot) "should be playing in games in the next few days."
"He's not too far away from coming back," added the general manager. Martinez faced live pitching Wednesday in Lakeland, Florida for the first time since suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot and apparently looked strong. The real test will be running the bases and tracking down balls in the outfield, but Martinez can DH in his first several minor league rehab games. The 29-year-old right fielder is on track to join the the Tigers' active roster around late April or early May.
Apr 13
2
Tyler Collins
3
Mikie Mahtook
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Alex Wilson
5
Kyle Ryan
6
Anibal Sanchez
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Joe Jimenez
