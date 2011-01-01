Player Page

Daniel Norris | Starting Pitcher | #44

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Daniel Norris earned his first victory of the season on Friday, firing six shutout innings against the Indians.
Norris allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out five on the night. He struggled with his command at times and needed 101 pitches to complete six innings, but also kept the dangerous Indians' bats off-balance and generated a lot of weak contact. He'll look to carry over this fine performance and improve upon his 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP when he takes on the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday. Apr 14 - 11:15 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.001.0000024500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET1100006.173332004.261.58
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 14@ CLE111006.02004500.001.00
Apr 9BOS110006.173332004.261.58
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Andrew Romine
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Tyler Collins
3Mikie Mahtook
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Kyle Ryan
6Anibal Sanchez
7Daniel Stumpf
8Joe Jimenez
 

 