Daniel Norris | Starting Pitcher | #44 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (23) / 4/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $545,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Daniel Norris earned his first victory of the season on Friday, firing six shutout innings against the Indians. Norris allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out five on the night. He struggled with his command at times and needed 101 pitches to complete six innings, but also kept the dangerous Indians' bats off-balance and generated a lot of weak contact. He'll look to carry over this fine performance and improve upon his 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP when he takes on the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Daniel Norris logged a quality start in his season debut on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings of work. The left-hander walked three and struck out two on the afternoon. The Red Sox scratched out single runs in each the second and third innings before Norris settled in. He departed with a man on and one out in the seventh inning and Alex Wilson was unable to strand the inherited runner. He'll do battle against the defending American League Champions in Cleveland his next time out on Friday.

Daniel Norris gave up one run on five hits in 2 2/3 innings of action against the Marlins on Saturday. It was much better than his last outing, in which he gave up nine runs in three innings. Norris has been dealing with a "dead arm" issue in recent days but was feeling strong enough to get back on the mound today. He is lined up to pitch in the back of the Tigers' rotation to start the season. He registered a 3.38 ERA with an exemplary 71 strikeouts and 22 walks in 69 1/3 innings in 2016.