Addison Russell | Shortstop | #27 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (23) / 1/23/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Addison Russell (back) hopes to return to Cactus League action on Wednesday. Russell has been out of action since last Wednesday due to back soreness. He doesn't expect to require a stint on the disabled list, but the situation will warrant monitoring if he isn't ready Wednesday. Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter

Addison Russell (back) is out of the Cubs' Cactus League lineup again on Monday. Russell hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since last Wednesday because of a stiff back, but it sounds like the Cubs are simply playing it safe. The young shortstop should be ready for Opening Day. Source: Mark D. Gonzales on Twitter

Addison Russell was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a stiff back. It looks to be a day-to-day situation. Russell is batting .281 with five home runs this spring. Source: ESPN.com