Andury Acevedo
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Javier Baez
(SS)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Addison Russell | Shortstop | #27
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/23/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Addison Russell (back) hopes to return to Cactus League action on Wednesday.
Russell has been out of action since last Wednesday due to back soreness. He doesn't expect to require a stint on the disabled list, but the situation will warrant monitoring if he isn't ready Wednesday.
Mar 28 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
Addison Russell (back) is out of the Cubs' Cactus League lineup again on Monday.
Russell hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since last Wednesday because of a stiff back, but it sounds like the Cubs are simply playing it safe. The young shortstop should be ready for Opening Day.
Mar 27 - 3:36 PM
Source:
Mark D. Gonzales on Twitter
Addison Russell was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a stiff back.
It looks to be a day-to-day situation. Russell is batting .281 with five home runs this spring.
Mar 24 - 1:20 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Addison Russell blasted his fifth home run of the Cactus League season as the Cubs fell to the Royals on Sunday night.
The hard-hitting shortstop tagged Mike Minor for a solo shot to get the Cubs on the board in the eighth inning. He finished the night 2-for-3 and is now hitting .300 with five bombs and nine RBI this spring.
Mar 20 - 12:40 AM
Russell (back) hopes to return Wednesday
Mar 28 - 11:17 AM
Addison Russell (back) out again Monday
Mar 27 - 3:36 PM
Addison Russell scratched with stiff back
Mar 24 - 1:20 PM
Addison Russell blasts fifth Cactus League HR
Mar 20 - 12:40 AM
More Addison Russell Player News
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(3509)
2
K. Glover
WAS
(3344)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3255)
4
J. Martinez
DET
(3098)
5
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3090)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2997)
7
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2987)
8
I. Desmond
COL
(2873)
9
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2861)
10
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2847)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
151
525
125
25
3
21
95
67
55
135
5
1
.238
.321
.417
.738
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
148
0
0
0
Addison Russell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Addison Russell's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Addison Russell's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Addison Russell's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
Sidelined
Ben Zobrist (neck) remains out of Cactus League action on Monday.
Zobrist has been out for over a week because of a stiff neck, though it sounds like he might return Tuesday. The veteran second baseman should be fine by the first game of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 27
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
Sidelined
Addison Russell (back) hopes to return to Cactus League action on Wednesday.
Russell has been out of action since last Wednesday due to back soreness. He doesn't expect to require a stint on the disabled list, but the situation will warrant monitoring if he isn't ready Wednesday.
Mar 28
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Carl Edwards Jr.
7
Justin Grimm
8
Brian Duensing
9
Caleb Smith
10
Manny Parra
11
Andury Acevedo
12
Daniel Moskos
13
Gerardo Concepcion
