Addison Russell | Shortstop | #27

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Addison Russell (back) hopes to return to Cactus League action on Wednesday.
Russell has been out of action since last Wednesday due to back soreness. He doesn't expect to require a stint on the disabled list, but the situation will warrant monitoring if he isn't ready Wednesday. Mar 28 - 11:17 AM
Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1515251252532195675513551.238.321.417.738
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000148000
Addison Russell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
3Ali Solis
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
3Tommy La Stella
4Jemile Weeks
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Jon Jay
2Albert Almora
RF1Jason Heyward
2Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Hector Rondon
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Mike Montgomery
6Carl Edwards Jr.
7Justin Grimm
8Brian Duensing
9Caleb Smith
10Manny Parra
11Andury Acevedo
12Daniel Moskos
13Gerardo Concepcion
 

 