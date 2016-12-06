Chris Sale | Starting Pitcher | #41

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jaguars set to visit with Latavius Murray
Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons on Saturday
Packers pair Lance Kendricks with Martellus
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
'Major upset' if Cowboys able to trade Romo
RT Doug Free calls it quits after 10 seasons
Report: Pats keeping close tabs on Hightower
Bills keep EDGE Alexander after breakout year
Report: Geno Smith visiting Giants Saturday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee, Anderson and Mills are starting
Popovich 'hopeful' Kawhi Leonard plays Monday
Russell Westbrook scores 33 in 32nd trip-dub
Malcolm Brogdon, Teletovic both out Saturday
Brook Lopez (right ankle) probable vs. Knicks
Anthony Davis (left wrist) starting Saturday
Rudy Gobert (leg) expects to play on Monday
Dante Exum scores career-high 22 points
Nikola Vucevic back in the starting lineup
Kawhi Leonard does work on stationary bike
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play Saturday
Hill, Hood, Hayward, Joe & Withey starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Pastrnak's point streak reaches eight on Sat
Parenteau makes Predators debut Sat vs SJ
Anderson looks to extend win streak to six
Capitals switch up lines in practice Friday
Henrik Lundqvist (LBI) is out 2-3 weeks
Zach Werenski sets Jackets rookie record
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
Boone Jenner scores GWG vs. Buffalo on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Blaney quickest in final Vegas practice
Martin Truex fastest in Vegas final practice
Stenhouse pancakes car in final practice
Tagliani adds Lowe's to 2017 Pinty's team
Kyle Busch on pole for XFINITY race in Vegas
Matt Kenseth 2nd-quick in Sat. a.m. practice
Elliott also quickest in Sat a.m. practice
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Sat. a.m. practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Sat a.m. practice
Ty Dillon advances to round two in quals
Kahne, Truex, Jones penalized in practice
Logano: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Brian Johnson
(S)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Brian Bogusevic
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Sale | Starting Pitcher | #41
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/30/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Florida Gulf Coast
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9.15 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2019: $13.5 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Sale punched out five batters and allowed just one hit while shutting out the Rays for four innings during the Red Sox' 2-1 victory.
It was his second start in Grapefruit League play. The Red Sox sold their farm system to obtain Sale back in December. The perennial Cy Young candidate notched a 17-10 record with a 3.34 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 226 2/3 innings with the White Sox last year. He will be one of the first pitchers chosen in fantasy drafts this month.
Mar 11 - 5:29 PM
Making his spring debut, Chris Sale allowed two runs -- one earned -- in two innings Monday against the Astros.
Sale struck out two and walked none. He wasn't held back for any reason other than, because of the WBC, it's an extra long spring this year.
Mar 6 - 5:11 PM
Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first Grapefruit League start with the Red Sox on March 6 against the Astros.
Sale logged 226 2/3 innings for the White Sox in 2016, so the Red Sox are doing the wise thing and easing him into action this spring. He joins David Price and Rick Porcello to form as formidable a threesome as exists in the American League heading into 2017.
Feb 25 - 11:34 AM
Source:
ESPN
Red Sox acquired LHP Chris Sale from the White Sox for INF Yoan Moncada, RHP Michael Kopech, OF Luis Alexander Basabe, and RHP Victor Diaz.
It's a massive haul of prospects -- Moncada and Kopech being the centerpieces -- but the Red Sox get one of the top starting pitchers in baseball to line up next to David Price and 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. Sale, 27, registered a 3.34 ERA, 1.037 WHIP, and 233/45 K/BB ratio over 226 2/3 innings for the White Sox in 2016 and carries a very team-friendly contract that can run through 2019 if all the options are exercised.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Mar 11 - 5:29 PM
Chris Sale goes two innings in spring debut
Mar 6 - 5:11 PM
Chris Sale set for Red Sox debut on March 6
Feb 25 - 11:34 AM
Red Sox announce blockbuster deal for Sale
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 04:02:00 PM
More Chris Sale Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2643)
2
M. Carpenter
STL
(2413)
3
D. Price
BOS
(1967)
4
M. Harvey
NYM
(1940)
5
M. Brantley
CLE
(1875)
6
S. Kazmir
LA
(1855)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1847)
8
A. Pujols
LAA
(1733)
9
B. Lawrie
CWS
(1710)
10
D. Dahl
COL
(1644)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
32
32
17
10
0
0
226.2
190
88
84
45
233
6
1
3.34
1.04
Chris Sale's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chris Sale's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Sale's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chris Sale's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a win over the Rays on Saturday.
He maintained his batting average at .333 in 27 at-bats thus far in Grapefruit League play. He has yet to hit a home run but seems to be in much better physical condition this year than last. The Red Sox are counting on him to return to form after playing only three games due to shoulder surgery in 2016.
Mar 11
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and hit his first homer Tuesday as the Red Sox topped the Nationals 5-3.
Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back homers off Joe Ross in the first inning. Betts would have been starting alongisde Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in Team USA's ideal outfield this month, but like the others, he opted to skip the WBC. He's 8-for-16 in Red Sox camp.
Mar 7
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
Sidelined
David Price (elbow) threw 25 pitches in the batting cages on Saturday.
He was only expected to go through exercises on Saturday and not actually throw, so this puts him ahead of schedule in his recovery. While there were reports of doom and gloom when his injury was first announced, Price seems to be making positive strides and could be looking at only a short stint on the disabled list to begin the season.
Mar 11
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz (elbow) has been cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday.
Pomeranz has been eased into action this spring after getting stem cell treatment on his left elbow last October. He will probably have a rotation spot if he's close to 100 percent when Opening Day arrives.
Mar 9
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday.
The knuckleballer has been limited to side sessions and simulated work so far in Red Sox camp due to a shoulder injury that he initially suffered last August. If he is at full strength by the beginning of the 2017 regular season, Wright should have a spot in the Red Sox starting rotation.
Mar 9
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
Sidelined
Tyler Thornburg (arm) hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1.
Thornburg has been going through a "dead arm" period. He had been slated to return to the mound Tuesday but wound up throwing on flat ground instead. It's obviously not ideal with Opening Day just over three weeks away, but Thornburg should ultimately be fine.
Mar 10
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Brandon Workman (elbow) threw to hitters Monday.
Workman hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2014 due to elbow troubles, but he apparently looked sharp during Monday's workout in Red Sox camp. "I was excited. It was good to be back out there and have batters in the box and just be part of the regular stuff," Workman said. "I felt like it got there." The 28-year-old right-hander is trying to win a spot in the Boston bullpen.
Feb 20
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) will throw off a mound this week.
It will be his first time doing so since last May's Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox are hopeful that Smith will be ready to pitch for them sometime around midseason. If he can regain his pre-op form, Smith could be a key reliever for Boston in the second half.
Mar 6
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
»
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
»
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
»
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
»
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
»
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
»
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
»
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
»
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
»
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
»
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
»
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
»
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved