Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris Sale | Starting Pitcher | #41

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/30/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Florida Gulf Coast
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chris Sale punched out five batters and allowed just one hit while shutting out the Rays for four innings during the Red Sox' 2-1 victory.
It was his second start in Grapefruit League play. The Red Sox sold their farm system to obtain Sale back in December. The perennial Cy Young candidate notched a 17-10 record with a 3.34 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 226 2/3 innings with the White Sox last year. He will be one of the first pitchers chosen in fantasy drafts this month. Mar 11 - 5:29 PM
More Chris Sale Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS3232171000226.2190888445233613.341.04
Chris Sale's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Sale's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Sale's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Chris Sale's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 