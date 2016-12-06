Chris Sale | Starting Pitcher | #41 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (27) / 3/30/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Florida Gulf Coast Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9.15 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2019: $13.5 million club option Share: Tweet

Chris Sale punched out five batters and allowed just one hit while shutting out the Rays for four innings during the Red Sox' 2-1 victory. It was his second start in Grapefruit League play. The Red Sox sold their farm system to obtain Sale back in December. The perennial Cy Young candidate notched a 17-10 record with a 3.34 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 226 2/3 innings with the White Sox last year. He will be one of the first pitchers chosen in fantasy drafts this month.

Making his spring debut, Chris Sale allowed two runs -- one earned -- in two innings Monday against the Astros. Sale struck out two and walked none. He wasn't held back for any reason other than, because of the WBC, it's an extra long spring this year.

Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first Grapefruit League start with the Red Sox on March 6 against the Astros. Sale logged 226 2/3 innings for the White Sox in 2016, so the Red Sox are doing the wise thing and easing him into action this spring. He joins David Price and Rick Porcello to form as formidable a threesome as exists in the American League heading into 2017. Source: ESPN