Henderson Alvarez | Starting Pitcher | #37

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 203
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / TOR
Contract: view contract details
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Phillies are set to sign free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez.
It's expected to be a minor league deal. He'll make a prorated salary of $750,000 if he's called up by the Phillies. Alvarez hasn't appeared in a major league game since May of 2015 due to shoulder issues, but Heyman writes that he's been hitting 98 mph while pitching for the independent Long Island Ducks, though he had more walks (14) than strikeouts (13) in 32 innings. We're not expecting much from a fantasy perspective. Aug 22 - 1:10 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Matt Olson
2Mark Canha
2B1Jed Lowrie
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Boog Powell
3Jake Smolinski
4Dustin Fowler
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kendall Graveman
2Sean Manaea
3Andrew Triggs
4Jharel Cotton
5Paul Blackburn
6Chris Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Santiago Casilla
3Ryan Dull
4Liam Hendriks
5Chris Hatcher
6Daniel Coulombe
7Simon Castro
8Michael Brady
9Bobby Wahl
 

 