Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Aug 22
MLB Power Rankings: Week 21
Aug 22
Daily Dose: Rolling Rodon
Aug 22
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 21
Daily Dose: Oh No, Not Sano!
Aug 21
Top 10 Prospects: August 21
Aug 21
Use The Doubleheader
Aug 20
Daily Dose: Darvish To The DL
Aug 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
White Sox call up RHP Lucas Giolito
Vince Velasquez to have surgery on finger
Report: Phillies to sign Henderson Alvarez
Tanaka (shoulder) activated for Tuesday start
Trea Turner (wrist) beings rehab assignment
Puig cranks go-ahead solo homer in the 12th
Buxton stays hot with homer vs. White Sox
Alex Wood's SC joint flares up again Monday
Granderson hits grand slam Monday vs. Bucs
Pollock slugs go-ahead two-run HR vs. Mets
Adam Jones goes 4-for-4 with two homers
Carlos Santana lifted with back tightness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
Podcast: Stack Doug & Quizz
Aug 22
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 21
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 20
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 20
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Deone Bucannon activated from PUP list
Pederson: Blount to be 'big part' of offense
Bill O'Brien: Tom Savage 'is our starter'
No running back depth chart for the Patriots?
Rivera: Cam Newton on track to play Thursday
Tyler Boyd will be Bengals' 2nd-best WR?
John Ross will have limited early role
Coach says Jordan Matthews will be ready Wk 1
McDermott: Cordy Glenn on track for Week 1
Bowles will announce QB decision next week
Jesse James locked into starting TE job
Buck Allen has been 'most effective back'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Dean 11th in Springfield, 3rd in ARS points
Kevin Lacroix: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Lapcevich: 9th at Riverside, 3rd in points
Lee: 5th at Springfield, 4th in ARCA points
Herbst: DNF at Illinois State Fairgrounds
A.J. Fike: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
Kennington: 3rd at Antigonish, 4th in points
Alex Tagliani: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
Praytor: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
SunnyD to sponsor Stenhouse Jr. through 2019
J.F. Dumoulin: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pieters is odds favorite for Denmark defense
Late rally yields solo 3rd for Webb Simpson
Schniederjans bogey-free 64; career-best 2nd
Stenson wins Wyndham for sixth TOUR title
Sabbatini ends w/ 64; first top 10 since 2015
Armour posts -17; first top 10 in 118 months
Otaegui wins 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Plays
World No.1238 Norris wins Fiji International
Rookie Schniederjans vying for first TOUR win
Na climbs to T2 at Wyndham after R3 65
Overnight-co-leader Simpson dips w/ R3 68
MDF jettisons 11 at Wyndham, including Haas
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rutgers tabs ex-UL QB Bolin as starter
Hurricanes tab QB Rosier to replace Kaaya
David Shaw compares Sam Darnold to Luck
UK WR Baker diagnosed w/ fractured ankle
Sun Devils president want results from Graham
AP Poll: Alabama enters season at No. 1 again
Mike Weber (hamstring) returns to practice
Utah names QB Tyler Huntley starter for year
Bo Scarbrough misses practice due to illness
Indiana mistake nixes Fitzgerald for season
Buechele potentially nearing starting status
Mountaineers WR Durante transfers to FAU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 3
Aug 22
FPL Draft Recap Week 2
Aug 21
Team News - Week 2
Aug 19
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swiss star suffers a minor strain
Burnley add Chris Wood to their strike force
Sterling saves the day with late equalizer
City rally late to spoil Rooney's 200th goal
Defensive problems mount for Leicester City
Arnautovic apologizes to fans after red card
Vardy back in training after knock
Iheanacho could return for Old Trafford clash
Ibra shows off healed knee ahead of return?
Spurs begin Wembley campaign with derby loss
Alonso brace spoil Spurs Wembley opener, 1-2
Joselu debuts in Newcastle loss
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Boog Powell
(OF)
John Axford
(R)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Michael Brady
(R)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Chris Smith
(S)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Matt Olson
(1B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Simon Castro
(R)
Dustin Fowler
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Matt Chapman
(3B)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Henderson Alvarez | Starting Pitcher | #37
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.25 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Phillies are set to sign free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez.
It's expected to be a minor league deal. He'll make a prorated salary of $750,000 if he's called up by the Phillies. Alvarez hasn't appeared in a major league game since May of 2015 due to shoulder issues, but Heyman writes that he's been hitting 98 mph while pitching for the independent Long Island Ducks, though he had more walks (14) than strikeouts (13) in 32 innings. We're not expecting much from a fantasy perspective.
Aug 22 - 1:10 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Henderson Alvarez has signed with the independent league Long Island Ducks.
Alvarez is hoping to show he's healthy in indy ball after missing most of the last two seasons with shoulder issues. If he can, he could be scooped up by a major league team relatively quickly. Either way, it's unlikely he'll contribute in 2017.
Jul 14 - 12:39 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, free agent Henderson Alvarez has a showcase Friday morning in Miami.
Heyman says 14 teams have already expressed interest in Alvarez, who is finally back to 100 percent after batting serious shoulder troubles for the last few years. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in a major league game since May 2015.
Jun 22 - 1:50 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez said he plans to throw for MLB scouts in March.
Alvarez has been through nearly as many surgeries as live major league appearances over the last two seasons due to shoulder trouble, but the 26-year-old is currently long-tossing from 120 feet and feeling strong. He told Manolo Hernandez of Beisbol Por Gotas on Tuesday that seven teams have asked for updates on his progress. There should be a minor league contract out there somewhere for him.
Feb 21 - 7:20 PM
Source:
Manolo Hernandez on Twitter
Report: Phillies to sign Henderson Alvarez
Aug 22 - 1:10 PM
Henderson Alvarez inks indy league contract
Jul 14 - 12:39 PM
Henderson Alvarez has showcase Friday
Jun 22 - 1:50 PM
Henderson Alvarez to throw for teams in March
Feb 21 - 7:20 PM
More Henderson Alvarez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(3036)
2
A. Chapman
NYY
(2653)
3
C. Granderson
LA
(2556)
4
J. Gallo
TEX
(2318)
5
G. Stanton
MIA
(2146)
6
T. Turner
WAS
(2118)
7
T. Rosenthal
STL
(2117)
8
C. Kershaw
LA
(2116)
9
Y. Darvish
LA
(2003)
10
J. Paxton
SEA
(1993)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
10-Day DL
Josh Phegley (oblique) is beginning a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville.
If all goes well on the farm, Phegley should be activated sometime this weekend. The 29-year-old catcher landed on the disabled list July 27 with a left oblique strain.
Aug 16
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Matt Olson
2
Mark Canha
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
SS
1
Marcus Semien
Sidelined
Marcus Semien was lifted from Monday's game against the Orioles after irritating the scar tissue in his surgically-repaired right wrist.
It's not a big deal, but the A's could hold Semien out of action Tuesday just to be safe. For what it's worth, Semien thinks he'll be ready to play Tuesday. He was hitless in three plate appearances Monday before being pulled.
Aug 21
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Matt Chapman
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Boog Powell
3
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Saturday.
It's Smolinski's first game action since undergoing shoulder surgery in spring training. He'll serve as the DH on Saturday. Depending on how he progresses in his throwing program, Smolinksi could be an option for the Athletics' outfield sometime next month.
Aug 12
4
Dustin Fowler
60-Day DL
Athletics acquired OF Dustin Fowler, INF/OF Jorge Mateo, and RHP James Kaprielian from the Yankees for RHP Sonny Gray and $1.5 million in international spending money.
Fowler ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee in June when he crashed full-speed into the outfield wall in the first inning of his MLB debut and he will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but the talented 22-year-old should be ready to rock next spring. He was batting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 13 stolen bases through 70 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jul 31
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Kendall Graveman
2
Sean Manaea
3
Andrew Triggs
60-Day DL
Andrew Triggs had season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Triggs tried rehabbing the injury for over a month, but it obviously didn't work so he decided to go under the knife. The right-hander is expected to be ready to throw off a mound in time for spring training next year. Triggs got off to a great start in 2017 but rocked in his last two outings before going on the DL, ultimately finishing with a 4.27 ERA over 12 starts.
Jul 14
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Paul Blackburn
6
Chris Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Blake Treinen
2
Santiago Casilla
3
Ryan Dull
4
Liam Hendriks
5
Chris Hatcher
6
Daniel Coulombe
7
Simon Castro
8
Michael Brady
9
Bobby Wahl
60-Day DL
Bobby Wahl underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Monday.
Wahl made the decision to have the operation after visit with specialist Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas. He has been sidelined since late May with shoulder issues and is now officially done for the season.
Aug 15
Headlines
MLB Live Chat
Aug 22
D.J. Short talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Live Chat
Aug 22
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 21
Aug 22
»
Daily Dose: Rolling Rodon
Aug 22
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 21
»
Daily Dose: Oh No, Not Sano!
Aug 21
»
Top 10 Prospects: August 21
Aug 21
»
Use The Doubleheader
Aug 20
»
Daily Dose: Darvish To The DL
Aug 20
MLB Headlines
»
White Sox call up RHP Lucas Giolito
»
Vince Velasquez to have surgery on finger
»
Report: Phillies to sign Henderson Alvarez
»
Tanaka (shoulder) activated for Tuesday start
»
Trea Turner (wrist) beings rehab assignment
»
Puig cranks go-ahead solo homer in the 12th
»
Buxton stays hot with homer vs. White Sox
»
Alex Wood's SC joint flares up again Monday
»
Granderson hits grand slam Monday vs. Bucs
»
Pollock slugs go-ahead two-run HR vs. Mets
»
Adam Jones goes 4-for-4 with two homers
»
Carlos Santana lifted with back tightness
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Check out Rotogrinders GPP ResultsDB Tool!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved