Henderson Alvarez | Starting Pitcher | #37 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (27) / 4/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 203 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / TOR Contract: view contract details 2016: $4.25 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Phillies are set to sign free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez. It's expected to be a minor league deal. He'll make a prorated salary of $750,000 if he's called up by the Phillies. Alvarez hasn't appeared in a major league game since May of 2015 due to shoulder issues, but Heyman writes that he's been hitting 98 mph while pitching for the independent Long Island Ducks, though he had more walks (14) than strikeouts (13) in 32 innings. We're not expecting much from a fantasy perspective. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Henderson Alvarez has signed with the independent league Long Island Ducks. Alvarez is hoping to show he's healthy in indy ball after missing most of the last two seasons with shoulder issues. If he can, he could be scooped up by a major league team relatively quickly. Either way, it's unlikely he'll contribute in 2017. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, free agent Henderson Alvarez has a showcase Friday morning in Miami. Heyman says 14 teams have already expressed interest in Alvarez, who is finally back to 100 percent after batting serious shoulder troubles for the last few years. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in a major league game since May 2015. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter