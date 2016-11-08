Trayce Thompson | Outfielder | #21

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that Trayce Thompson (back) is a question mark for the beginning of spring training.

Friedman explained that while Thompson has been moving toward taking part in baseball activities as his rehab progresses, his availability for spring training remains dodgy. He has not yet swung a bat this offseason. The 25-year-old outfielder missed the second half of the 2016 campaign due to a pair of stress fractures in his back. In 80 games played last season, he hit .225/.302/.436 with 13 homers and five steals.