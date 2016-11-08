Player Page

Trayce Thompson | Outfielder | #21

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that Trayce Thompson (back) is a question mark for the beginning of spring training.
Friedman explained that while Thompson has been moving toward taking part in baseball activities as his rehab progresses, his availability for spring training remains dodgy. He has not yet swung a bat this offseason. The 25-year-old outfielder missed the second half of the 2016 campaign due to a pair of stress fractures in his back. In 80 games played last season, he hit .225/.302/.436 with 13 homers and five steals. Jan 11 - 5:45 PM
Source: Eric Stephen on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8023653110133231266651.225.302.436.738
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000710
Game Log
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Enrique Hernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Julio Urias
6Brandon McCarthy
7Jose De Leon
8Hyun-Jin Ryu
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Carlos Frias
12Jacob Rhame
13Patrick Schuster
 

 