Brad Hand | Relief Pitcher | #52

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 228
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
According to Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Brad Hand is "drawing keen interest" around the league.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports filed a similar report last week. Per Lin, the rebuilding Padres are "likely to consider just about anything" in trade talks, just as they did a year ago when they dealt Matt Kemp, Drew Pomeranz, Fernando Rodney and James Shields. Hand would make a ton of sense for the Nationals, who are in desperate need of bullpen help. We're guessing Hand will be wearing a new uniform by July 31. May 25 - 9:23 PM
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.00019.002.0001111000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SD220031426.016651035001.731.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 25@ NYM100011.011110009.002.00
May 24@ NYM100011.02001200.003.00
May 23@ NYM100001.00000200.00.00
May 17MLW100001.01000100.001.00
May 15MLW100002.021113004.501.50
May 13@ CWS100101.111112006.751.50
May 11@ TEX100001.00000200.00.00
May 10@ TEX100101.00102200.002.00
May 8TEX100001.211103005.40.60
