Brad Hand | Relief Pitcher | #52 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (27) / 3/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 228 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.375 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Brad Hand is "drawing keen interest" around the league. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports filed a similar report last week. Per Lin, the rebuilding Padres are "likely to consider just about anything" in trade talks, just as they did a year ago when they dealt Matt Kemp, Drew Pomeranz, Fernando Rodney and James Shields. Hand would make a ton of sense for the Nationals, who are in desperate need of bullpen help. We're guessing Hand will be wearing a new uniform by July 31. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres manager Andy Green wouldn't commit to using Brad Hand in the ninth inning. "There's a lot of different ways to utilize him," said Green. "It would be unwise to limit our team to a declaration that I'm going to obligate myself to using this guy in the ninth inning. It just doesn't make sense to me." Hand has been far and away the best reliever in San Diego's bullpen this year but it sounds like Green would prefer to use him in an Andrew Miller-type role, putting out fires wherever they may be. Despite Brandon Maurer's struggles (6.50 ERA over 19 outings), a closer change does not appear imminent. Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter

Brad Hand escaped a bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning to earn a save versus the Mets on Wednesday. After closer Brandon Maurer pitched a clean eighth inning, Hand was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. He promptly surrendered a single, a walk and another single to load the bases with nobody out. He was able to punch out the next two batters before getting Juan Lagares to fly out to end the game and notch his first save of the season. It is possible this game indicates the Padres have promoted Hand into the closer role to replace Maurer. Today's results were a mixed bag for Hand. He was able to close out the game without allowing a run but pushed everything to the breaking point in the process. Hand has a 1.73 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 26 innings compared to Maurer's 6.50 ERA. Much of that disparity is explained by Maurer's .400 BABIP compared to Hand's .222 BABIP.