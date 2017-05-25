Brad Hand | Relief Pitcher | #52

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Welcome, Matt
May 25
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
Notes: Almost Torres Time?
May 24
Fasten Your Seatbelts
May 24
Daily Dose: Ross Returns
May 24
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
MLB Live Chat
May 23
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pedroia leaves game with left knee soreness
Ryan Braun aggravates calf injury vs. D'Backs
Report: Hand drawing 'keen' trade interest
Kenta Maeda activated for Thursday's start
Joc Pederson lands on 7-day concussion DL
Manuel Margot day-to-day with calf injury
Brian McCann (concussion) claims to be 100%
Red Sox to activate David Price on Monday
Reds/Indians rained out on Thursday night
Mets activate Asdrubal (thumb) from 10-day DL
Edwin Diaz gets ninth save for Mariners
Bruce (back) returns to Mets' lineup Thurs.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Free agent Justin Gilbert draws four-game ban
Odell Beckham will be present for minicamp
C.J. Mosley recovering from shoulder surgery
Maxx Williams recovering from rare operation
'Nobody making more plays' than Perriman
Bears take one-year flier on Victor Cruz
Amari Cooper thinks he can be more productive
OC 'really pleased' with Treadwell's progress
Kuechly tired of hearing concussion questions
Gronk cleared to be on the practice field
Rivera thinks criticism of Benjamin is unfair
Bills 'concerned' about Charles Clay's knee
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
Dose: Too much Kyrie in Game 4
May 24
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) out for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Confirmed: Justin Schultz will play in Game 7
Conor Sheary will play in Game 7 vs. Sens
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play in Game 7
Habs, Price to discuss extension next week
Sami Vatanen will likely miss some of 2017-18
Hampus Lindholm might not be ready for opener
Steve Ott joins Blues as an assistant coach
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
Patric Hornqvist might be ready for Game 7
Leafs give Avs permission to talk to Dubas
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick wins Coke 600 pole
Jimmie Johnson qualifies 14th for Coke 600
Regan Smith to start 25th in Cup debut
Kyle Larson does not get Quals lap
Blaney: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
William Byron tops XFINITY Final Practice
Allgaier: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blaney paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
Erik Jones fastest in Coke 600 practice 1
Kyle Larson hits hard in Coke 600 practice
Bowyer scrapes wall in Coke 600 practice
Matt Kenseth has been constant on type
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kraft cards 5-under 65 to share DDI co-lead
Poston delivers during DEAN & DELUCA debut
McDowell blemish-free to open DEAN & DELUCA
Fathauer fast out of the gate @ DEAN & DELUCA
Carlsson grabs the BMW PGA clubhouse lead
F. Molinari shines again at Wentworth; T1st
Aphibarnrat makes it two-way tie at BMW PGA
Jamieson hangs up early R1 lead at Wentworth
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Brooks comps Barkley to a young Frank Gore
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
Illini boot 3 players facing criminal charges
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jesus Navas released by Man City
Gael Clichy to leave MCFC this summer
Caballero among Manchester City cuts
Guardiola axes Clichy, Sagna in summer reboot
Bacary Sagna among group out at City
Caballero out at Manchester City
One Jesus is enough at City apparently
Cook signs on until 2021 with Cherries
Saints march four out as contracts run out
Martina departs Southampton. Off to Everton?
Martin Caceres released by Southampton
Isgrove departs Southampton for pastures new
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Colin Rea
(S)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Dinelson Lamet
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Cory Spangenberg
(OF)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brad Hand | Relief Pitcher | #52
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.375 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Brad Hand is "drawing keen interest" around the league.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports filed a similar report last week. Per Lin, the rebuilding Padres are "likely to consider just about anything" in trade talks, just as they did a year ago when they dealt Matt Kemp, Drew Pomeranz, Fernando Rodney and James Shields. Hand would make a ton of sense for the Nationals, who are in desperate need of bullpen help. We're guessing Hand will be wearing a new uniform by July 31.
May 25 - 9:23 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Padres manager Andy Green wouldn't commit to using Brad Hand in the ninth inning.
"There's a lot of different ways to utilize him," said Green. "It would be unwise to limit our team to a declaration that I'm going to obligate myself to using this guy in the ninth inning. It just doesn't make sense to me." Hand has been far and away the best reliever in San Diego's bullpen this year but it sounds like Green would prefer to use him in an Andrew Miller-type role, putting out fires wherever they may be. Despite Brandon Maurer's struggles (6.50 ERA over 19 outings), a closer change does not appear imminent.
May 25 - 6:33 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Brad Hand escaped a bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning to earn a save versus the Mets on Wednesday.
After closer Brandon Maurer pitched a clean eighth inning, Hand was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. He promptly surrendered a single, a walk and another single to load the bases with nobody out. He was able to punch out the next two batters before getting Juan Lagares to fly out to end the game and notch his first save of the season. It is possible this game indicates the Padres have promoted Hand into the closer role to replace Maurer. Today's results were a mixed bag for Hand. He was able to close out the game without allowing a run but pushed everything to the breaking point in the process. Hand has a 1.73 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 26 innings compared to Maurer's 6.50 ERA. Much of that disparity is explained by Maurer's .400 BABIP compared to Hand's .222 BABIP.
May 25 - 12:50 AM
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that "a few teams have already started to call" the Padres about Brad Hand.
Hand has been dynamite since making a full-time move to the bullpen, putting up a 2.65 ERA with 129 strikeouts over 105 1/3 innings since the beginning of last season with the Padres. He's under team control through 2019 but would seem to have a pretty decent chance to be traded by midseason.
May 5 - 11:40 AM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
Report: Hand drawing 'keen' trade interest
May 25 - 9:23 PM
Padres want to use Hand like Andrew Miller
May 25 - 6:33 PM
Hand survives stressful ninth for save Wed.
May 25 - 12:50 AM
Padres getting calls on Brad Hand
May 5 - 11:40 AM
More Brad Hand Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3324)
2
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2998)
3
J. Turner
LA
(2862)
4
M. Adams
ATL
(2658)
5
A. Pujols
LAA
(2609)
6
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2589)
7
Y. Puig
LA
(2395)
8
T. Ross
TEX
(2235)
9
J. Happ
TOR
(2198)
10
T. Story
COL
(2127)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
9.00
2.000
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SD
22
0
0
3
1
4
26.0
16
6
5
10
35
0
0
1.73
1.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 25
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
9.00
2.00
May 24
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
2
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
3.00
May 23
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 17
MLW
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
May 15
MLW
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
2
1
1
1
3
0
0
4.50
1.50
May 13
@ CWS
1
0
0
1
0
1.1
1
1
1
1
2
0
0
6.75
1.50
May 11
@ TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 10
@ TEX
1
0
0
1
0
1.0
0
1
0
2
2
0
0
.00
2.00
May 8
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
1
1
1
0
3
0
0
5.40
.60
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Hector Sanchez (foot) has experienced a setback during his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso.
Sanchez, who went down with a foot contusion earlier this month, began a rehab assignment on Friday and went 2-for-9 with two walks over the weekend. No word on the severity of the setback or when he'll be able to return to action.
May 22
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
3
Carlos Asuaje
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
10-Day DL
Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a recent scan showed a fracture in his right foot.
Jankowski was placed on the disabled list three weeks ago with what was called a bone bruise at the time, but the injury has turned out to be worse. It sounds like the Padres will be lucky to get anything else out of him in the first half.
May 15
2
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Padres manager Andy Green expects Alex Dickerson (back) to return by mid-June.
That's assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery from a bulging disc. Dickerson will be re-evaluted by a doctor on Monday and will ramp up his activity if he gets good news. The 26-year-old clubbed 10 homers in 84 games for the Friars last season.
May 13
CF
1
Manuel Margot
Sidelined
Manuel Margot (calf) is not in the Padres' lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Margot tweaked his calf breaking for a fly ball a few days ago and is still feeling a little sore. Matt Szczur is holding down the fort in center field and batting seventh Thursday against Mets right-hander Rafael Montero. Consider Margot day-to-day.
May 25
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Padres placed RHP Jered Weaver on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation.
Weaver couldn't make it through the first inning on Friday night and now we know why. The aging right-hander is winless in nine starts with a 7.44 ERA this year. His career is hanging by a thread.
May 20
3
Trevor Cahill
10-Day DL
An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage.
Cahill was sent for the exam after experiencing lingering soreness in his right shoulder while attempting to play catch from 75 feet this weekend. He'll be shut down from throwing for the next 10-14 days and will then have to begin a rehab program from scratch. It's doubtful we see him again on a major league mound before mid-to-late June.
May 23
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Christian Friedrich from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Friedrich is still rehabbing injuries to his lat and left elbow and won't be an option for the Padres before early June. The move cleared a 40-man roster spot for reliever Jose Valdez, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.
May 10
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
60-Day DL
Padres transferred RHP Carter Capps from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Chase d'Arnaud. Capps is at extended spring training after being pulled off his rehab assignment due to command issues.
May 21
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Craig Stammen
7
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
8
Jarred Cosart
9
Jose Torres
10
Kirby Yates
11
Kevin Quackenbush
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Welcome, Matt
May 25
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses a change of scenery for Matt Adams and Joe Ross' return to the majors.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Welcome, Matt
May 25
»
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
»
Notes: Almost Torres Time?
May 24
»
Fasten Your Seatbelts
May 24
»
Daily Dose: Ross Returns
May 24
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
»
MLB Live Chat
May 23
»
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
MLB Headlines
»
Pedroia leaves game with left knee soreness
»
Ryan Braun aggravates calf injury vs. D'Backs
»
Report: Hand drawing 'keen' trade interest
»
Kenta Maeda activated for Thursday's start
»
Joc Pederson lands on 7-day concussion DL
»
Manuel Margot day-to-day with calf injury
»
Brian McCann (concussion) claims to be 100%
»
Red Sox to activate David Price on Monday
»
Reds/Indians rained out on Thursday night
»
Mets activate Asdrubal (thumb) from 10-day DL
»
Edwin Diaz gets ninth save for Mariners
»
Bruce (back) returns to Mets' lineup Thurs.
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved