Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Cam Bedrosian | Relief Pitcher | #32
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (29) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cam Bedrosian (groin) is scheduled to face hitters Monday for the first time in Angels camp.
He'll take on a group of Angels minor leaguers in a simulated appearance on a back field. Bedrosian suffered a groin strain shortly after arriving in Arizona in mid-February, but it looks like he should be fine for the start of the regular season. The right-hander could open as the Angels' closer with Huston Street battling a Grade 1 lat strain.
Mar 6 - 12:57 PM
Source:
J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter
Cam Bedrosian (groin) is expected to resume throwing off a mound early this week.
Bedrosian has been on the shelf for nearly a week with a strained groin, but he's apparently making progress. The reliever is competing for the Angels' closer job this spring, although the gig figures to go to Huston Street as long as the veteran is healthy.
Feb 26 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Orange County Register
Cam Bedrosian remains sidelined with a strained groin.
He's been out since Tuesday. It's not an ideal way to start the spring but Bedrosian still has plenty of time before Opening Day. Coming off a dominant 2016 campaign, Bedrosian has a good chance to open the year as the Angels' closer. His stiffest competition will likely come from veteran Huston Street.
Feb 25 - 11:40 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday that Cam Bedrosian is dealing with some lower body stiffness.
He's a day or two behind, but it doesn't sound like a big deal. Bedrosian required season-ending surgery last September to address a blood clot in his right arm, but he's fully healed now and will compete for the closer role this spring. The 24-year-old posted a dominant 1.12 ERA and 51/14 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings in 2016.
Feb 22 - 1:06 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Mar 6 - 12:57 PM
Cam Bedrosian (groin) nearing mound work
Feb 26 - 12:13 PM
Cam Bedrosian out with strained groin
Feb 25 - 11:40 PM
Bedrosian dealing with lower body stiffness
Feb 22 - 1:06 PM
More Cam Bedrosian Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
45
0
2
0
1
7
40.1
30
7
5
14
51
0
0
1.12
1.09
Cam Bedrosian's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Cam Bedrosian's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cam Bedrosian's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Cam Bedrosian's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
5
0
1
0
1
8.1
7
3
3
4
14
0
0
3.240
1.320
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
4
Dustin Ackley
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Albert Pujols (foot) should make his Cactus League debut by the end of this week.
Pujols has been hitting, fielding, and doing defensive drills for over a week and he is set to run the bases on Monday. The veteran slugger underwent surgery in December for his chronic plantar fasciitis issues. It looks like he'll be 100 percent -- or something close to it -- on Opening Day.
Mar 6
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Garrett Richards surrendered three earned runs in two innings Sunday in his Cactus League debut against the Reds.
Richards had a decent first inning, but the wheels fell off for him in the top of the second. He has been eased into action this spring after spending much of the 2016 season rehabbing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It looks like Richards will be a full-go at the opening of the 2017 campaign, but the 28-year-old right-hander makes for a high-risk fantasy option given the UCL issue.
Mar 5
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Thursday that there are no plans for Andrew Heaney (elbow) to pitch in 2017.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of last season and the Angels aren't going to try to rush him back. The young left-hander should be in Anaheim's Opening Day rotation in 2018.
Feb 16
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
Sidelined
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Saturday that Huston Street was diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain.
He won't throw for the next 3-4 weeks before being re-evaluated. This certainly puts Opening Day in jeopardy for him and opens the door for Cam Bedrosian or Andrew Bailey to begin the season in the closer's role.
Mar 4
2
Cam Bedrosian
Sidelined
Cam Bedrosian (groin) is scheduled to face hitters Monday for the first time in Angels camp.
He'll take on a group of Angels minor leaguers in a simulated appearance on a back field. Bedrosian suffered a groin strain shortly after arriving in Arizona in mid-February, but it looks like he should be fine for the start of the regular season. The right-hander could open as the Angels' closer with Huston Street battling a Grade 1 lat strain.
Mar 6
3
Andrew Bailey
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Mike Morin
7
Austin Adams
8
Justin Miller
9
Brooks Pounders
10
Yusmeiro Petit
11
Kirby Yates
12
Eduardo Paredes
13
Keynan Middleton
14
Blake Parker
