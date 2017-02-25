Cam Bedrosian | Relief Pitcher | #32

Cam Bedrosian (groin) is scheduled to face hitters Monday for the first time in Angels camp.

He'll take on a group of Angels minor leaguers in a simulated appearance on a back field. Bedrosian suffered a groin strain shortly after arriving in Arizona in mid-February, but it looks like he should be fine for the start of the regular season. The right-hander could open as the Angels' closer with Huston Street battling a Grade 1 lat strain.