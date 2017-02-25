Player Page

Cam Bedrosian | Relief Pitcher | #32

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (29) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Cam Bedrosian (groin) is scheduled to face hitters Monday for the first time in Angels camp.
He'll take on a group of Angels minor leaguers in a simulated appearance on a back field. Bedrosian suffered a groin strain shortly after arriving in Arizona in mid-February, but it looks like he should be fine for the start of the regular season. The right-hander could open as the Angels' closer with Huston Street battling a Grade 1 lat strain. Mar 6 - 12:57 PM
Source: J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA450201740.130751451001.121.09
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA501018.1733414003.2401.320
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
4Dustin Ackley
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Austin Adams
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Blake Parker
 

 