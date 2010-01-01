Player Page

Delino DeShields | Outfielder | #3

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 198
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan writes that Delino DeShields could be the Rangers' everyday left fielder and leadoff man.
DeShields has batted .302/.448/.321 with 12 steals this spring, which might have been enough to push Jurickson Profar back into a utility role and Carlos Gomez down in the order. "I tell guys, make me put you in the lineup," manager Jeff Banister said. "Let your game put you in the lineup. Delino has made us do that. How it plays on Opening Day or the day after that … just continue to play the game." DeShields entered 2016 as the Opening Day center fielder and leadoff man, but he lost those jobs quickly and ultimately hit .209/.275/.313. However, the 24-year-old had a good rookie season and could make a dent in fantasy leagues with his on-base skills and running ability. Mar 28 - 5:13 PM
Source: Rangers.mlb.com
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
74182387041336155483.209.275.313.588
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000596
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Round Rock(PCL)AAA5420754100317373560217.261.367.353
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Delino DeShields
2Jurickson Profar
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Nick Martinez
10Jose Leclerc
11Dario Alvarez
12Anthony Bass
 

 