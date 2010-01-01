Delino DeShields | Outfielder | #3 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (24) / 8/16/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 198 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $517,130, 2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan writes that Delino DeShields could be the Rangers' everyday left fielder and leadoff man. DeShields has batted .302/.448/.321 with 12 steals this spring, which might have been enough to push Jurickson Profar back into a utility role and Carlos Gomez down in the order. "I tell guys, make me put you in the lineup," manager Jeff Banister said. "Let your game put you in the lineup. Delino has made us do that. How it plays on Opening Day or the day after that … just continue to play the game." DeShields entered 2016 as the Opening Day center fielder and leadoff man, but he lost those jobs quickly and ultimately hit .209/.275/.313. However, the 24-year-old had a good rookie season and could make a dent in fantasy leagues with his on-base skills and running ability. Source: Rangers.mlb.com

Delino DeShields has made the Rangers' Opening Day roster. DeShields has certainly earned it, as hes hitting .302 with a .448 on-base percentage to go along with 12 stolen bases. His exact role isn't clear, but Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes that he has "looked like an everyday player." DeShields has been a useful fantasy option before and there's opportunity in left field right now, so this situation is worth watching. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Delino DeShields went 2-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, and a run scored in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Rockies. DeShields is now up 12 steals on the spring to go along with .302 batting average and a .448 on-base percentage. The 24-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2016 where he spent time in the minors and batted just .209/.275/.313 over 74 games in the majors, but there’s opportunity in left field. He could be a sneaky speed option in deeper fantasy leagues.