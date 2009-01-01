Player Page

Brandon Belt | First Baseman | #9

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Texas
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Belt crushed a pair of home runs, including his first career grand slam on Friday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Giants to victory over the Padres.
The sixth-inning blast off Luis Perdomo briefly put the Giants ahead 5-4, but the lead would prove to be short lived. He also left the yard for a solo shot in his next at-bat, trimming their deficit to 7-6, but that would be the extent of the Giants' offense. It's the fourth multi-homer game of Belt's career. Of to an outstanding start, he's hitting .286/.375/.857 with three long balls and seven RBI. Apr 7 - 9:45 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500250200001071
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4174111233510.235.350.588.938
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170500000
2016015100030
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 7@ SD14200252010000.500.5002.000
Apr 6@ ARZ13000001111000.000.250.000
Apr 5@ ARZ15201112020000.400.4001.400
Apr 4@ ARZ16210010010000.333.333.500
Apr 2@ ARZ13000000210000.000.400.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Chris Marrero
3Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Ty Blach
7Neil Ramirez
8Will Smith
9Steven Okert
 

 