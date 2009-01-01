Brandon Belt | First Baseman | #9 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (28) / 4/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Texas Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.2 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brandon Belt crushed a pair of home runs, including his first career grand slam on Friday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Giants to victory over the Padres. The sixth-inning blast off Luis Perdomo briefly put the Giants ahead 5-4, but the lead would prove to be short lived. He also left the yard for a solo shot in his next at-bat, trimming their deficit to 7-6, but that would be the extent of the Giants' offense. It's the fourth multi-homer game of Belt's career. Of to an outstanding start, he's hitting .286/.375/.857 with three long balls and seven RBI.

Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a triple in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. The Giants held a 3-1 advantage entering the fifth inning. With one out in that frame, Belt padded the advantage via a no-doubter of a home run to right off Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker. He also tripled in the contest. Not all was shiny for Belt in this one, though, as his fielding error in the bottom of that same fifth inning allowed two runs to score. That tightened the contest and The Diamondbacks proceeded to eventually pull ahead for an 8-6 win. During the 2016 season, Belt slashed .275/.394/.474 with 17 homers and 82 RBI across 542 at-bats.

Brandon Belt socked a three-run homer off Jon Gray in a 6-5 win over the Rockies in Cactus League action on Friday. It was his third homer of the spring. The 28-year-old has never hit more than 18 homers in a season before and it’s tough to forecast a major improvement given where he plays half of his games, but his strong on-base ability still offers considerable value. He was fifth in the majors in walk percentage and ninth in on-base percentage last season.