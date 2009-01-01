Brandon Belt | First Baseman | #9

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Manuel Margot homers twice to lead Padres
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
Jason Kipnis to begin rehab assignment Sunday
Kyle Freeland shuts down Dodgers in MLB debut
Bryce Harper leaves the yard in win on Friday
Blake Treinen shaky again but converts save
Michael Fulmer goes six scoreless vs. BoSox
Tillman (shoulder) to make ext. spring start
Richards MRI shows biceps nerve irritation
Beltre (calf) takes batting practice Friday
Pablo Sandoval belts first homer of season
Ivan Nova terrific over six versus Braves
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
Jets still likely to deal Sheldon Richardson?
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyrie Irving goes to the locker room
Andre Roberson out, McDermott will start
Jamal, Harris, Gallo, Faried & Jokic starting
George Hill, Raul Neto will not play vs. MIN
Ndour, Holiday starting against Memphis
DeMarcus Cousins out, Cunningham to start
Wilson Chandler will play on Friday night
Mills, Simmons, SloMo, Bertans & Dedmon start
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play Friday
Dennis Schroder not starting vs. Cavs
Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis out vs. Memphis
Clint Capela resting, Nene will get the start
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
Devan Dubnyk sets Wild record
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick wins O'Reilly 500 pole
Matt Tifft: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Wallace Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jimmie Johnson spins in TX quals round 1
9 drivers did not get a chance to qualify
Ty Dillon paces Fort Worth XFINITY Practice 1
Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in TX practice
Chase Elliott crashes in TX practice 1
Erik Jones crashes in TX practice 1
Update: Ky Busch will not go to backup
Rookie Erik Jones cracks 28-second mark first
Ky Busch spins, collects wall in TX practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer 10 better on Day 2 with bogey-free 68
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
Garcia joins top spot with day-tying-low 69
Hoffman comes back to the pack in Round 2
Defender Willett in danger of MC after 73-78
Grillo improves 9 strokes in R2 of Masters
Ryan Moore blemish-free in R2 of the Masters
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Moses fit to face against Bournemouth
As expected, Cresswell out for Swansea run-in
Ramirez to be assessed ahead of Burnley clash
Slumming Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Allardyce unsure over Cabaye timetable
Emiliano Martinez to start again vs Palace
Pep to play if safe with Kompany, Delph
Laurent Koscielny to miss Palace trip
Morgan and Mendy still unavailable
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Ryan Fraser returns but Gosling is 50/50
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Ty Blach
(R)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Chris Marrero
(OF)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Belt | First Baseman | #9
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.2 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Belt crushed a pair of home runs, including his first career grand slam on Friday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Giants to victory over the Padres.
The sixth-inning blast off Luis Perdomo briefly put the Giants ahead 5-4, but the lead would prove to be short lived. He also left the yard for a solo shot in his next at-bat, trimming their deficit to 7-6, but that would be the extent of the Giants' offense. It's the fourth multi-homer game of Belt's career. Of to an outstanding start, he's hitting .286/.375/.857 with three long balls and seven RBI.
Apr 7 - 9:45 PM
Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a triple in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Giants held a 3-1 advantage entering the fifth inning. With one out in that frame, Belt padded the advantage via a no-doubter of a home run to right off Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker. He also tripled in the contest. Not all was shiny for Belt in this one, though, as his fielding error in the bottom of that same fifth inning allowed two runs to score. That tightened the contest and The Diamondbacks proceeded to eventually pull ahead for an 8-6 win. During the 2016 season, Belt slashed .275/.394/.474 with 17 homers and 82 RBI across 542 at-bats.
Apr 6 - 1:22 AM
Brandon Belt socked a three-run homer off Jon Gray in a 6-5 win over the Rockies in Cactus League action on Friday.
It was his third homer of the spring. The 28-year-old has never hit more than 18 homers in a season before and it’s tough to forecast a major improvement given where he plays half of his games, but his strong on-base ability still offers considerable value. He was fifth in the majors in walk percentage and ninth in on-base percentage last season.
Mar 24 - 7:32 PM
Brandon Belt finished 2-for-2 with two RBI in the Giants' 6-5 Cactus League win over the Indians on Tuesday.
Belt led off the game's scoring with an RBI double in the Giants' five-run first inning and added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the top of the second. The first baseman is batting .333 with a 1.091 OPS in 27 at-bats this spring.
Mar 14 - 7:26 PM
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
Apr 7 - 9:45 PM
Brandon Belt rocks solo home run vs. Walker
Apr 6 - 1:22 AM
Belt slugs three-run homer in win
Mar 24 - 7:32 PM
Belt drives in two in Giants' win over Tribe
Mar 14 - 7:26 PM
More Brandon Belt Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
2
5
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
7
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
4
17
4
1
1
1
2
3
3
5
1
0
.235
.350
.588
.938
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
151
0
0
0
3
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 7
@ SD
1
4
2
0
0
2
5
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
2.000
Apr 6
@ ARZ
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 5
@ ARZ
1
5
2
0
1
1
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.400
Apr 4
@ ARZ
1
6
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.500
Apr 2
@ ARZ
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.400
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
10-Day DL
Trevor Brown is dealing with a hip injury in addition to his ankle injury.
Brown's timetable is uncertain, and when he is able to return it's expected he'll be sent down to Triple-A Sacramento. Look for Brown only to be summoned in the event of a long-term injury at the big-league level.
Apr 4
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Chris Marrero
3
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Mac Williamson (quadriceps) is not yet ready to playing in extended spring training games, manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday.
With Williamson on the shelf and making very slow progress it will be up to Chris Marrero and Jarrett Parker to hold down the fort in left field. Parker will be his biggest competition for at-bats when he is healthy enough to return to the big club.
Apr 4
CF
1
Denard Span
Sidelined
Denard Span (hip) remained out of the Giants' lineup Friday.
Manager Bruce Bochy had expressed hope that Span would be ready to go for this one, but he'll need one more day. Span said before the game that his sore left hip was feeling much better, so he should be back out there Saturday. Gorkys Hernandez is leading off Friday, while Joe Panik is batting leadoff. The Giants are also resting Buster Posey and Hunter Pence, as Nick Hundley is catching and Jarrett Parker is in right field, with Aaron Hill covering left.
Apr 7
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
Paternity
Giants placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the paternity leave list.
Strickland will be away from the club for a few days following the birth of his child. Steven Okert will replace him in the bullpen.
Apr 7
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Ty Blach
7
Neil Ramirez
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
9
Steven Okert
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Seth Trachtman looks at developments for the second week of the MLB season, including Charlie Morton's two-start week and Jered Weaver's frightening opponent.
