Michael Foltynewicz | Starting Pitcher | #26

Player Search
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
Manny Machado (wrist) X-ray returns negative
Report: Beltre (ankle) could need DL trip
Farmer fires 6 2/3 scoreless innings for win
Sabathia goes eight scoreless versus Boston
Manny Machado exits with sore left wrist
Dallas Keuchel (illness) scratched from start
Smoak smacks pair of homers in extras win
Nelson Cruz (calf) not in lineup vs. Twins
Ryan Zimmerman socks homer No. 17 in loss
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints 'gushing' over Adrian Peterson at OTAs
DeVante Parker set for 'giant' 3rd-year leap?
Conley slated for starting role opposite Hill
Chargers rookie WR Williams 'getting behind'
Report: Maclin, Bills 'hung up' over salary
Cardinals moving Andre Ellington back to RB
Maclin leaves Bills visit to meet with Ravens
Ravens cut Pitta with inj. waiver, save $2.5M
Osweiler impressing teammates at Browns OTAs
Enunwa now expected to be Jets' top wideout
Report: Redskins, Cousins talks heating up
Decker higher on Ravens' list than Maclin?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
Blackhawks sign FA defenseman Jan Rutta
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
Jesper Fast will likely miss start of 17-18
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Nemechek: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
Todd Souza: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Penalty for Briscoe's team for losing wheel
Michael Self: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Kyle Busch team penalized for losing wheel
Blaine Perkins: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
T.J. Bell: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
Julia Landauer: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
Lahiri career-TOUR-best T2 with bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
16 players leave the Nevada football program
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
Update: Josh Smith assault case dropped
Ole Miss backs HC Freeze in response
Wildcats dismiss DE Bell for rules violation
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Morgan calls for LCFC to spend in the summer
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
Hazard injury worse than first feared
Arsene Wenger makes first summer signing
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Ian Krol
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Blake Lalli
(1B)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jason Hursh
(R)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Jason Motte
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Michael Foltynewicz | Starting Pitcher | #26
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/7/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Foltynewicz fired seven scoreless innings during Wednesday's 14-1 whipping of the Phillies.
The Braves had it rolling on both sides of the ball tonight. Foltynewicz scattered four hits and two walks while striking out four batters as he watched his teammates pile on the run support. He went seven innings without allowing a run against the Reds in his previous start. His record improves to 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA through 11 starts. He draws a two-start week coming up, facing the Nationals on the road and the Marlins at home.
Jun 8 - 12:28 AM
Mike Foltynewicz tossed seven scoreless frames and tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in a no-decision against the Reds on Friday.
It was the second double-digit strikeout game of his career. Foltynewicz gave up just two hits on the night — both of them singles — and walked a pair. Unfortunately for him, Jim Johnson blew his chance at the win in the ninth. The 25-year-old Foltynewicz has been inconsistent, but he continues to show flashes of his fantasy upside. He now owns a 3.90 ERA and 51/17 K/BB ratio in 57 2/3 innings on the year. He’ll try to keep things going when he faces the Phillies in his next outing.
Jun 2 - 10:40 PM
Mike Foltynewicz allowed five earned runs, seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts over four innings in a loss in San Francisco on Saturday.
The shabby outing snapped a three-game winning streak, dropping his May record to 3-2 with a 6.12 ERA. He has served up nine homers over 50 2/3 innings this season while posting a respectable 41 strikeouts. Foltynewicz has shown some glimpses of brilliance, but he is on a poor team and too inconsistent to rely on other than as a matchup play in mixed leagues.
May 28 - 2:59 AM
Michael Foltynewicz allowed two runs -- one earned -- over five innings Monday in the Braves' defeat of the Pirates.
Folty easily out-dueled Pirates ace Gerrit Cole, who was lit up for five earned runs on 10 hits by the Atlanta offense. The right-hander struck out five Pittsburgh batters and worked around eight hits to earn his third win of the season. Folty will carry a 3.86 ERA into his next start on the road versus the Giants.
May 22 - 11:07 PM
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Jun 8 - 12:28 AM
Folty Ks 10 in no-decision against Reds
Jun 2 - 10:40 PM
Mike Foltynewicz knocked around in Frisco
May 28 - 2:59 AM
Folty earns third win Monday versus Pirates
May 22 - 11:07 PM
More Michael Foltynewicz Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.857
0
0
4
2
4
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ATL
12
11
4
5
0
0
64.2
64
29
25
19
55
0
0
3.48
1.28
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 7
PHI
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
2
4
0
0
.00
.86
Jun 2
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
2
0
0
2
10
0
0
.00
.57
May 27
@ SF
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
7
5
5
1
4
0
0
11.25
2.00
May 22
PIT
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
8
2
1
2
5
0
0
1.80
2.00
May 17
TOR
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
3
3
1
1
0
0
4.50
1.17
May 12
@ MIA
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
1
1
0
4
0
0
1.50
1.00
May 5
STL
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
9
7
7
2
4
0
0
15.75
2.75
Apr 30
@ MLW
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
4
4
1
0
6
0
0
1.50
.67
Apr 23
@ PHI
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
4
1
1
2
9
0
0
1.29
.86
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
10-Day DL
Braves placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist.
Freeman suffered the injury Wednesday when he was struck on the left arm by an Aaron Loup fastball. The star first baseman is expected to be sidelined 10-12 weeks, into early August. Rio Ruiz has been called from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could see regular starts at first base for Atlanta. Johan Camargo is also in the mix there.
May 18
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) hit off a tee and fielded grounders on Wednesday.
Good to see Rodriguez taking part in light activities, though he still has a ways to go if he wants to play again this season. He injured his shoulder in an offseason car crash which required extensive surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum damage, a procedure which involved relocating a biceps tendon. He has responded well in rehab and it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could return to action in August on his current track.
Jun 7
3
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.
May 8
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Braves placed 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left ring finger.
Garcia sprained his finger while taking a swing on Tuesday. At this juncture, the timetable for his return has yet to be cemented into place, but given the fact that the Braves initially expected him to be able to pinch hit on Wednesday, he might not need more than the minimum 10 days.
Jun 7
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
Colon was lit up for eight earned runs over just 3 2/3 innings in his last start Monday night against the Phillies. The 44-year-old has a 7.78 ERA on the season.
Jun 6
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Chaz Roe
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.
May 21
8
Jason Motte
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Jason Hursh
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 7
Seth Trachtman looks at waiver wire pickups for this week, including White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada.
