Michael Foltynewicz | Starting Pitcher | #26

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Michael Foltynewicz fired seven scoreless innings during Wednesday's 14-1 whipping of the Phillies.
The Braves had it rolling on both sides of the ball tonight. Foltynewicz scattered four hits and two walks while striking out four batters as he watched his teammates pile on the run support. He went seven innings without allowing a run against the Reds in his previous start. His record improves to 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA through 11 starts. He draws a two-start week coming up, facing the Nationals on the road and the Marlins at home. Jun 8 - 12:28 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.8570042400100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ATL1211450064.26429251955003.481.28
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 7PHI111007.04002400.00.86
Jun 2@ CIN110007.020021000.00.57
May 27@ SF110104.0755140011.252.00
May 22PIT111005.082125001.802.00
May 17TOR111006.063311004.501.17
May 12@ MIA111006.061104001.501.00
May 5STL110104.0977240015.752.75
Apr 30@ MLW110106.044106001.50.67
Apr 23@ PHI110007.041129001.29.86
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Chaz Roe
8Jason Motte
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Sam Freeman
12Luke Jackson
13Jason Hursh
 

 