Michael Foltynewicz | Starting Pitcher | #26 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (25) / 10/7/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / HOU Contract: 2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Michael Foltynewicz fired seven scoreless innings during Wednesday's 14-1 whipping of the Phillies. The Braves had it rolling on both sides of the ball tonight. Foltynewicz scattered four hits and two walks while striking out four batters as he watched his teammates pile on the run support. He went seven innings without allowing a run against the Reds in his previous start. His record improves to 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA through 11 starts. He draws a two-start week coming up, facing the Nationals on the road and the Marlins at home.

Mike Foltynewicz tossed seven scoreless frames and tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in a no-decision against the Reds on Friday. It was the second double-digit strikeout game of his career. Foltynewicz gave up just two hits on the night — both of them singles — and walked a pair. Unfortunately for him, Jim Johnson blew his chance at the win in the ninth. The 25-year-old Foltynewicz has been inconsistent, but he continues to show flashes of his fantasy upside. He now owns a 3.90 ERA and 51/17 K/BB ratio in 57 2/3 innings on the year. He’ll try to keep things going when he faces the Phillies in his next outing.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed five earned runs, seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts over four innings in a loss in San Francisco on Saturday. The shabby outing snapped a three-game winning streak, dropping his May record to 3-2 with a 6.12 ERA. He has served up nine homers over 50 2/3 innings this season while posting a respectable 41 strikeouts. Foltynewicz has shown some glimpses of brilliance, but he is on a poor team and too inconsistent to rely on other than as a matchup play in mixed leagues.