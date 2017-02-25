Player Page

Daniel Nava | Outfielder | #25

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (34) / 2/22/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
College: Santa Clara
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Daniel Nava went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.
Nava keyed in on Rookie Davis in this one, smashing a solo home run into a sea of empty seats at Great American Ballpark in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third inning on a gloomy, chill day in Cincinnati. While the veteran outfielder managed to crack the Opening Day roster as a bench option, he owns a career triple-slash of .262/.353/.375 in 1,518 at-bats and holds no fantasy upside. Fine work on Thursday, though. Apr 6 - 3:49 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667230200011001
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000010
201606000371
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 6@ CIN13200232110000.667.7502.667
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Inland Empire(CAL)A4111000012100.091.231.091
Omaha(PCL)AAA371100013100.143.455.286
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA22853160113561011.365.413.471
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vince Velasquez
6Zach Eflin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeanmar Gomez
2Hector Neris
3Joaquin Benoit
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Adam Morgan
 

 