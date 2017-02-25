Daniel Nava | Outfielder | #25

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adam Duvall golfs out two-run home run
Daniel Nava socks pair of homers in defeat
Sonny Gray (lat) to throw bullpen on Friday
Broxton lifted after suffering HBP to face
Braves sign Ryan Howard to minors contract
Justin Upton (knee) in lineup vs. White Sox
Mookie Betts (flu) 'tentative' to play Friday
Drew Pomeranz (arm) slated to start Tuesday
Xander Bogaerts (bereavement) out until Mon.
Piscotty (head) absent from Thursday's lineup
Ryan Braun receiving a day off Thursday
Pirates/Red Sox postponed because of rain
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Adrian Peterson to visit the Saints
Report: Seahawks have initiated Sherman talks
Broncos and Redskins 'loom' for McCaffrey?
Anquan Boldin still planning to play in 2017
Report: Sherman will cost player & high pick
Rams likely to keep Trumaine Johnson?
Christian McCaffrey drawing top-ten buzz
Report: Patriots will not trade for Sherman
Report: CB Butler's head in the 'right place'
Sherman sees 'very little chance' he's traded
Marshawn Lynch says he plans to unretire
Nick Mangold leaves Ravens visit without deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable Friday
Clarkson doesn't practice, is questionable
David Nwaba playing in D-League Thursday
Kevin Durant (knee) cleared to play Saturday
Derrick Favors (knee) is questionable Friday
George Hill (groin) doubtful for Friday
DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is questionable
SVG: Reggie Jackson's season is over
Rondo (wrist) out Thursday, Grant to start
Gallinari expected to decline player option
Blake Griffin scores 32 points on 11-of-14 FG
Steph Curry scores 42; Dubs clinch No. 1 seed
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jon Gillies will make his NHL debut Thursday
Louis Domingue will start Thursday night
Ben Bishop will likely start Thursday night
Juuse Saros will probably start on Thursday
Tyler Johnson's a game-time decision Thursday
NHL suspends Brad Marchand for two games
Erik Karlsson dealing with lower-body injury
Joonas Korpisalo expected to start Thursday
Jaroslav Halak will get the nod on Thursday
Eddie Lack will likely get the nod Thursday
James Reimer likely to return Thursday night
Justin Williams scores 2 pts in win over NYR
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gus Dean: Music City 200 advance
New crew chief on Corey LaJoie's No. 83 team
Kyle Benjamin to make XFINITY debut with JGR
Big Tine sponsors Sargeant in Music City 200
Shane Lee secures full ARCA season sponsor
New perspective for Solomito at Icebreaker
Jeb Burton: Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Tyler Dippel: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Gaughan: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Collin Cabre: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Jones: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Harrison Burton: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Johnson (back) WDs from 81st Masters
D. Johnson injures back ahead of 81st Masters
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Panthers hosted RB McCaffrey for a visit
Exec on S Adams: He's not a game changer
RB Cook stops in SF for visit with the 49ers
Rising EDGE Rivers has 6 visits on the docket
Panthers to host Fournette for official visit
Brugler: Curtis Samuel will visit the Cowboys
Schrager: Execs say McCaffrey lands in top 10
K.D. Cannon to visit the Lions and Rams
Panthers host Vols RB Alvin Kamara
Rapsheet: Chiefs host Kizer on a visit
Cam Robinson to visit JAX, SF, CIN & DEN
DL Walker not summoned to medical re-check
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lingard pens new four year deal at Man Utd
Gabbiandini and Bertrand doubtful for GW32
Romeu banned for 2 games after 10th yellow
Davis doubtful after picking up a knock
Bertrand among several players to be checked
Carroll a minor concern for the Swans clash
A late decision on Defour for Saturday
Gabriel Jesus returns to light training
Shaw not deterred by Mourinho criticism
Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates
Relegation looms as Boro fall at the KCOM
Southampton leave it late to secure win
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Daniel Nava | Outfielder | #25
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 2/22/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Left
College:
Santa Clara
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.375 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Daniel Nava went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.
Nava keyed in on Rookie Davis in this one, smashing a solo home run into a sea of empty seats at Great American Ballpark in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third inning on a gloomy, chill day in Cincinnati. While the veteran outfielder managed to crack the Opening Day roster as a bench option, he owns a career triple-slash of .262/.353/.375 in 1,518 at-bats and holds no fantasy upside. Fine work on Thursday, though.
Apr 6 - 3:49 PM
Phillies purchased the contract of Daniel Nava from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Nava was probably a long shot to make the roster when camp opened but solidified his place by mashing to the tune of a .386 average over 44 Grapefruit League at-bats. Despite an impressive spring, the 34-year-old backup offers no fantasy value.
Mar 30 - 4:34 PM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Daniel Nava went 4-for-4 with a triple to help the Phillies top the Red Sox 6-5.
Nava is off to a 10-for-21 start as he attempts to win a spot on the Phillies bench. Last year, he had a similarly strong open for the Angels, hitting .419 with two homers and a .545 OBP in March, only to bat .235/.309/.303 in 119 regular-season at-bats and get dropped from the roster in August.
Mar 12 - 4:24 PM
Phillies GM Matt Klentak feels Daniel Nava has a good chance to make the team's Opening Day roster.
"He can play the corner outfield spots, first base, and he’s a switch-hitter, so he’s got a shot," said Klentak. Nava will compete with Aaron Altherr, Chris Coghlan and Tyler Goeddel for one of the Phillies' final bench spots this spring. Including the Phillies, Nava has now been with five teams over his last three seasons.
Feb 25 - 8:39 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
2
3
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2016
0
6
0
0
0
37
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 6
@ CIN
1
3
2
0
0
2
3
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
2.667
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Inland Empire(CAL)
A
4
11
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
.091
.231
.091
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
3
7
1
1
0
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
.143
.455
.286
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
22
85
31
6
0
1
13
5
6
10
1
1
.365
.413
.471
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vince Velasquez
6
Zach Eflin
10-Day DL
Zach Eflin (knees) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Thursday.
Eflin has dealt with continued tendinitis in both knees even after having surgery last August in hopes of fixing the issue. It might be something he's just going to have to pitch with, and it looks like he's ready to try things out in a game. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley once deemed ready.
Apr 6
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeanmar Gomez
2
Hector Neris
3
Joaquin Benoit
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Adam Morgan
