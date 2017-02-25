Daniel Nava | Outfielder | #25 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (34) / 2/22/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 200 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left College: Santa Clara Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.375 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Daniel Nava went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Reds. Nava keyed in on Rookie Davis in this one, smashing a solo home run into a sea of empty seats at Great American Ballpark in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third inning on a gloomy, chill day in Cincinnati. While the veteran outfielder managed to crack the Opening Day roster as a bench option, he owns a career triple-slash of .262/.353/.375 in 1,518 at-bats and holds no fantasy upside. Fine work on Thursday, though.

Phillies purchased the contract of Daniel Nava from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Nava was probably a long shot to make the roster when camp opened but solidified his place by mashing to the tune of a .386 average over 44 Grapefruit League at-bats. Despite an impressive spring, the 34-year-old backup offers no fantasy value. Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter

Daniel Nava went 4-for-4 with a triple to help the Phillies top the Red Sox 6-5. Nava is off to a 10-for-21 start as he attempts to win a spot on the Phillies bench. Last year, he had a similarly strong open for the Angels, hitting .419 with two homers and a .545 OBP in March, only to bat .235/.309/.303 in 119 regular-season at-bats and get dropped from the roster in August.