Player Page

Weather | Roster

Carlos Martinez | Starting Pitcher | #18

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Cardinals have agreed to a five-year, $51 million contract extension with RHP Carlos Martinez.
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported earlier that the sides were "making progress" and now it looks like a done deal. Per Heyman, the Cardinals are expected to make an official announcement on Thursday. Martinez is getting a well-deserved raise after leading the Cardinals in wins (16), strikeouts (174) and ERA (3.04) last year. This will be the largest contract ever signed by a player in his first year of arbitration eligibility, topping the five-year, $38.5 million deal signed by Corey Kluber in 2015. The 25-year-old is now under contract through 2021. Feb 1 - 10:09 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
More Carlos Martinez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL313116900195.1169686670174003.041.22
Carlos Martinez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Carlos Martinez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carlos Martinez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Carlos Martinez's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 