Carlos Martinez | Starting Pitcher | #18 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (25) / 9/21/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Cardinals have agreed to a five-year, $51 million contract extension with RHP Carlos Martinez. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported earlier that the sides were "making progress" and now it looks like a done deal. Per Heyman, the Cardinals are expected to make an official announcement on Thursday. Martinez is getting a well-deserved raise after leading the Cardinals in wins (16), strikeouts (174) and ERA (3.04) last year. This will be the largest contract ever signed by a player in his first year of arbitration eligibility, topping the five-year, $38.5 million deal signed by Corey Kluber in 2015. The 25-year-old is now under contract through 2021. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports the Cardinals are "making progress" on a contract extension with Carlos Martinez. Per Rosenthal, the two sides have discussed a five-year deal worth more over $50 million. Martinez is set for an arbitration hearing next Wednesday but that could be avoided if he and the Cardinals can hammer out a long-term deal before then. The 25-year-old pitched like an ace last year, leading the Cardinals with 16 wins and a 3.04 ERA. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter. Source: Fox Sports

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that the team plans to go to an arbitration hearing with Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha. It's possible things could change between now and the date of the hearing, but it looks like Mozeliak might be employing a file-and-trial approach. It would be a change in philosophy for the Cardinals, who haven't gone to an arbitration hearing since 1999. Mozeliak noted that the club and Martinez's rep engaged in long-term extension talks but they obviously weren't able to work anything out. Martinez requested $4.25 million and was offered $3.9 million by the Cards when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday, while Wacha requested $3.2 million and was offered $2.775 million. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter