Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Cards, Martinez agree to 5-year, $51M extension
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Larry Fitzgerald 'definitely' playing in 2017
Patriots add DT Alan Branch to injury report
Tom Savage to compete for Texans starting job
Report: Texans 'not a landing spot' for Romo
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Tristan Thompson double-doubles with 18 & 14
Kyrie Irving hands out career-high 14 assists
Rodney Hood (right knee) out for game
James Johnson ejected on Wednesday
Spencer Hawes starting; Roy Hibbert to bench
Shaun Livingston (back) out for Wednesday
Jameer Nelson ejected for two technical fouls
JaVale McGee starting for Zaza Pachulia
Andrew Bogut gets injection, is out Friday
Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler available
Boris Diaw starting; Trey Lyles to bench
Garrett Temple (hamstring) out 2-3 weeks
Evgeny Kuznetsov gets first star of January
Aleksander Barkov may be back next week
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
Mitch Marner named Rookie of the Month
Blues fire Hitchcock, Mike Yeo named new HC
Martin Jones blocks 24 in win over Blackhawks
D. Kuemper has busy night in win over Oilers
Alex Pietrangelo picks up 3 pts in loss
Mark Scheifele nets 3 points in win over STL
Michael Matheson scores twice in win over OTT
Max Pacioretty scores three in win over BUF
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
Alabama signs four-star stud DE LaBryan Ray
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Manchester City hammer West Ham 4-0
Hammers fail to extend good form against MCI
Molla Wague joins Leicester City on loan
Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins Zenit
Rhodes completes move to Championship side
Markus Grosicki signs on with Hull City
Southampton secure signing of Gabbiadini
Palace get their man in Mamadou Sakho
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Seth Maness
(R)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Victor Marte
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Carlos Martinez | Starting Pitcher | #18
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/21/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / STL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Cardinals have agreed to a five-year, $51 million contract extension with RHP Carlos Martinez.
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported earlier that the sides were "making progress" and now it looks like a done deal. Per Heyman, the Cardinals are expected to make an official announcement on Thursday. Martinez is getting a well-deserved raise after leading the Cardinals in wins (16), strikeouts (174) and ERA (3.04) last year. This will be the largest contract ever signed by a player in his first year of arbitration eligibility, topping the five-year, $38.5 million deal signed by Corey Kluber in 2015. The 25-year-old is now under contract through 2021.
Feb 1 - 10:09 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports the Cardinals are "making progress" on a contract extension with Carlos Martinez.
Per Rosenthal, the two sides have discussed a five-year deal worth more over $50 million. Martinez is set for an arbitration hearing next Wednesday but that could be avoided if he and the Cardinals can hammer out a long-term deal before then. The 25-year-old pitched like an ace last year, leading the Cardinals with 16 wins and a 3.04 ERA. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter.
Feb 1 - 9:54 PM
Source:
Fox Sports
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that the team plans to go to an arbitration hearing with Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha.
It's possible things could change between now and the date of the hearing, but it looks like Mozeliak might be employing a file-and-trial approach. It would be a change in philosophy for the Cardinals, who haven't gone to an arbitration hearing since 1999. Mozeliak noted that the club and Martinez's rep engaged in long-term extension talks but they obviously weren't able to work anything out. Martinez requested $4.25 million and was offered $3.9 million by the Cards when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday, while Wacha requested $3.2 million and was offered $2.775 million.
Jan 15 - 12:22 PM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Carlos Martinez requested $4.25 million and was offered $3.9 million by the Cardinals when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
The 25-year-old right-hander is arbitration-eligible for the first time after earning $539,000 in 2016. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $5.3 million in arbitration, which is significantly higher than the figure submitted by Martinez. He's coming off of a fantastic 2016 season where he went 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 174/70 K/BB ratio across 195 1/3 innings.
Jan 13 - 10:19 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Cards, Martinez agree to 5-year, $51M extension
Feb 1 - 10:09 PM
Cards, Martinez discussing five-year extension
Feb 1 - 9:54 PM
Cards plan arb. hearing with Martinez, Wacha
Jan 15 - 12:22 PM
Martinez asks for $4.25 million from Cards
Jan 13 - 10:19 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
31
31
16
9
0
0
195.1
169
68
66
70
174
0
0
3.04
1.22
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
Sidelined
Lance Lynn told KFNS 590 in St. Louis on Thursday that he expects to hit the open market after the 2017 season.
Lynn said he's open to remaining with the Cardinals via that process but wants to "see what free agency has to offer" following the final year of a three-year, $22 million deal signed in January 2015. The big right-hander should be close to 100 percent recovered from last winter's Tommy John surgery heading into camp this spring and he put up a 2.87 ERA in 379 innings between 2014-2015. Lynn could be in for a big payday next winter if the elbow fully rebounds.
Dec 15
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
6
Luke Weaver
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.
A right knee injury kept Lyons out of action for the final two months of the 2016 season, and on November 5 general manager John Mozeliak relayed that the injury was "not responding as quickly as we hoped." Lyons' current recovery timetable from the surgery is set at 5-6 months. Along those lines, a return in late spring would be the most optimistic outlook here. Prior to the season-ending injury, Lyons had pitched to a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 46/14 K/BB ratio over 48 frames.
Nov 9
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
