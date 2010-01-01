Jedd Gyorko | Second Baseman | #3 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (28) / 9/23/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: West Virginia Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016:, $4 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: $9 million. 2020: $13 million or $1 million buyout. Share: Tweet

Jedd Gyorko is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Cardinals in Sunday's opener against the Cubs. Wong made waves last week when he complained about the Cards possibly platooning him at second base, but he'd better get used to it. Gyorko figures to handle second base regularly versus lefties as he is Sunday against Jon Lester. The rest of the St. Louis lineup looks like this: Dexter Fowler CF, Aledmys Diaz SS, Matt Carpenter 1B, Jhonny Peralta 3B, Yadier Molina C, Stephen Piscotty RF, Gyorko 2B, Randal Grichuk LF, Carlos Martinez P. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Jedd Gyorko homered Thursday in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory over the Twins. Gyorko has homered in his last two starts after going his first nine appearances without a homer. He's sporting a .975 OPS in 27 at-bats, giving him a 300-point edge over Jhonny Peralta as those two compete for a starting job. Peralta is currently in a 1-for-13 slump.

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer off Charlie Morton and walked Monday against the Astros. It was the first spring homer for Gyorko, who hit 30 in the regular season last year. He's pulled ahead of Jhonny Peralta offensively as they compete for playing time; he has a .925 OPS this spring, while Peralta has fallen to .744. It's still too early to read much into that, though.