Jedd Gyorko | Second Baseman | #3

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Jedd Gyorko is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Cardinals in Sunday's opener against the Cubs.
Wong made waves last week when he complained about the Cards possibly platooning him at second base, but he'd better get used to it. Gyorko figures to handle second base regularly versus lefties as he is Sunday against Jon Lester. The rest of the St. Louis lineup looks like this: Dexter Fowler CF, Aledmys Diaz SS, Matt Carpenter 1B, Jhonny Peralta 3B, Yadier Molina C, Stephen Piscotty RF, Gyorko 2B, Randal Grichuk LF, Carlos Martinez P. Apr 2 - 4:03 PM
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1284009791305958379600.243.306.495.801
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
201601146263900
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 