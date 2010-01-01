Jedd Gyorko | Second Baseman | #3

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gyorko starting over Wong at 2B Sunday
Gregory Polanco (shoulder) to DH Monday
Baez at 2B, Heyward in CF in Cubs' opener
Cardinals announce three-year deal with Yadi
Tribe signs C Roberto Perez to four-year deal
Carlos Rodon (biceps) officially placed on DL
Kipnis (shoulder) placed on disabled list
Blue Jays release veteran OF Melvin Upton
Roberto Osuna (back) placed on disabled list
Royals place OF Jorge Soler (oblique) on DL
Marlins sign Vance Worley to minors deal
Greg Bird in three spot for Yankees Sunday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Free agent LB Zach Brown to visit Redskins
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
P.J. Tucker (knee) out Sunday vs. the 76ers
Kent Bazemore, Ilyasova will play on Sunday
Paul Millsap (knee) will come off the bench
Dario Saric (heel) on a 24-minute limit Sun
Finney-Smith starts, Noel off the bench
Kyle Anderson, Bertans starting on Sunday
X-rays come back clean on Crowder's elbow
Yogi Ferrell starting Sunday vs. Milwaukee
Wayne Selden will start Sunday vs. the Lakers
Tarik Black (knee) out Sunday vs. Memphis
Brandon Ingram (knee) starting again Sunday
Sam Dekker, Troy Williams starting Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators sign Colin White to ELC
Stamkos (knee) isn't ready to play Sunday
Michal Neuvirth remains in hospital overnight
Peter Budaj will start Sunday against Stars
Cam Talbot ties Oilers record with 40th win
Connor McDavid dominates with 3-point night
Mike Hoffman scores twice in loss to Jets
Kari Lehtonen shuts out Hurricanes
Hellebuyck has best game since early March
Yanni Gourde is on 3-game goal streak
2G, 1A for Auston Matthews in win over Wings
Michal Neuvirth collapses on ice
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Regan Smith: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Moffitt: Into NCWTS top 10 after Martinsville
Jorge Goeters: Difrenosa 120 results
Hector Aguirre: Difrenosa 120 results
Brandon Ward wins Spring Explosion 125
Noah Gragson: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Joe Nemechek: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Difrenosa 120 results
Cody Coughlin: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Carlos Peralta: Difrenosa 120 results
Michel Jourdain Jr.: Difrenosa 120 results
Ryan Truex: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kam Martin sees SEC starter in Stid the Kid
David Beaty compares DE Armstrong to Garrett
Dantonio: QB Lewerke currently 'the guy'
Spartans RB LJ Scott had offseason surgeries
Pauline: Jets w/ 'strong interest' in Mahomes
Warren (hamstring) to miss spring remainder
Deshaun Watson kicked out of Tuscaloosa bar
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Traore shines but Boro held scoreless again
Sane scores early but City can't hang on
Mustafi goal splits points at Emirates
Worry over Winks ankle injury
Injuries mar an excellent win at Chelsea
United's top four pursuit halted by West Brom
Arter misses penalty in 0-0 draw with Saints
Burnley unable to keep up home form, lose 0-2
Benteke, Zaha link up to stun Chelsea
Chelsea loss reignites race for EPL title
Watford earns first win since February
Leicester City earn fourth straight win
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Robert Stock
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jedd Gyorko | Second Baseman | #3
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/23/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016:, $4 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: $9 million. 2020: $13 million or $1 million buyout.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jedd Gyorko is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Cardinals in Sunday's opener against the Cubs.
Wong made waves last week when he complained about the Cards possibly platooning him at second base, but he'd better get used to it. Gyorko figures to handle second base regularly versus lefties as he is Sunday against Jon Lester. The rest of the St. Louis lineup looks like this: Dexter Fowler CF, Aledmys Diaz SS, Matt Carpenter 1B, Jhonny Peralta 3B, Yadier Molina C, Stephen Piscotty RF, Gyorko 2B, Randal Grichuk LF, Carlos Martinez P.
Apr 2 - 4:03 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Jedd Gyorko homered Thursday in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory over the Twins.
Gyorko has homered in his last two starts after going his first nine appearances without a homer. He's sporting a .975 OPS in 27 at-bats, giving him a 300-point edge over Jhonny Peralta as those two compete for a starting job. Peralta is currently in a 1-for-13 slump.
Mar 16 - 4:05 PM
Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer off Charlie Morton and walked Monday against the Astros.
It was the first spring homer for Gyorko, who hit 30 in the regular season last year. He's pulled ahead of Jhonny Peralta offensively as they compete for playing time; he has a .925 OPS this spring, while Peralta has fallen to .744. It's still too early to read much into that, though.
Mar 13 - 3:54 PM
Jedd Gyorko doubled twice and knocked in a run as the Cardinals topped the Braves 9-4 on Thursday.
Gyorko is off to a 5-for-9 start in his competition with Jhonny Peralta for the starting job at third base. After his 30-homer campaign in 2016, he seems like the better option from here.
Mar 2 - 4:19 PM
Gyorko starting over Wong at 2B Sunday
Apr 2 - 4:03 PM
Jedd Gyorko homers in Cardinals' victory
Mar 16 - 4:05 PM
Jedd Gyorko hits first homer
Mar 13 - 3:54 PM
Jedd Gyorko doubles twice in Cardinals' win
Mar 2 - 4:19 PM
More Jedd Gyorko Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
128
400
97
9
1
30
59
58
37
96
0
0
.243
.306
.495
.801
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
11
46
26
39
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Jedd Gyorko
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Greg Garcia
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Gant put up a 1.50 ERA in seven appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, before straining his groin on March 25. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably join the starting rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full health.
Mar 30
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
This is not a new injury for Rosenthal, but he hadn't been bothered by it for the last few weeks. Apparently there has been a setback. Sam Tuivailala has been recalled from the Triple-A roster and will open the 2017 season in the Cardinals' bullpen.
Mar 30
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed LHP Tyler Lyons on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee injury.
Lyons is still working back from November surgery on his right knee. It sounds like he could be ready to join the Cardinals' bullpen around the end of April.
Mar 30
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Cardinals placed LHP Zach Duke on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
No surprise here. Duke underwent Tommy John surgery -- plus a procedure to repair a flexor muscle -- in mid-October. He will miss the 2017 season as he attempts to work his way back from that major surgery. Duke initially joined the Cardinals in a trade from the White Sox at the deadline this past summer.
Mar 29
Headlines
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
In the new Streaming Away column, Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire targets for Monday, April 3.
More MLB Columns
»
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Apr 1
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
»
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
»
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
MLB Headlines
»
Gyorko starting over Wong at 2B Sunday
»
Gregory Polanco (shoulder) to DH Monday
»
Baez at 2B, Heyward in CF in Cubs' opener
»
Cardinals announce three-year deal with Yadi
»
Tribe signs C Roberto Perez to four-year deal
»
Carlos Rodon (biceps) officially placed on DL
»
Kipnis (shoulder) placed on disabled list
»
Blue Jays release veteran OF Melvin Upton
»
Roberto Osuna (back) placed on disabled list
»
Royals place OF Jorge Soler (oblique) on DL
»
Marlins sign Vance Worley to minors deal
»
Greg Bird in three spot for Yankees Sunday
