Chad Bettis | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (27) / 4/26/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL

Chad Bettis revealed on Twitter Friday that he will undergo chemotherapy after his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread. His doctor spotted inflamed lymph nodes during Bettis' checkup last week and ordered an immediate biopsy, which revealed the unfortunate news. Bettis writes that his blood tumor markers "remain at normal levels," but "it's clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness." It's unclear at this point how long this will keep Bettis away from baseball, but obviously that's not on the forefront of his mind. Source: Chad Bettis on Twitter

Chad Bettis allowed one run over two innings Sunday in his Cactus League debut. Bettis has been eased into action this spring after needing surgery this winter for testicular cancer. He has a clean bill of health now and should be locked into a spot near the top of the Colorado rotation. Bettis, 27, had a 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 138/59 K/BB ratio in 186 innings (32 starts) last season with the Rockies.

Chad Bettis is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Sunday. The right-hander is expected to work two innings, or around 40 pitches. Bettis underwent surgery in September for testicular cancer. He's expected to be ready for the start of the season. Source: Patrick Saunders on Twitter