Chad Bettis | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Chad Bettis revealed on Twitter Friday that he will undergo chemotherapy after his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread.
His doctor spotted inflamed lymph nodes during Bettis' checkup last week and ordered an immediate biopsy, which revealed the unfortunate news. Bettis writes that his blood tumor markers "remain at normal levels," but "it's clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness." It's unclear at this point how long this will keep Bettis away from baseball, but obviously that's not on the forefront of his mind. Mar 10 - 1:24 PM
Source: Chad Bettis on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL3232148001862041079959138114.791.41
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Greg Holland
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13Sam Moll
14Matt Carasiti
 

 