Player Results
Article Results
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Sam Moll
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chad Bettis | Starting Pitcher | #35
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/26/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Chad Bettis revealed on Twitter Friday that he will undergo chemotherapy after his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread.
His doctor spotted inflamed lymph nodes during Bettis' checkup last week and ordered an immediate biopsy, which revealed the unfortunate news. Bettis writes that his blood tumor markers "remain at normal levels," but "it's clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness." It's unclear at this point how long this will keep Bettis away from baseball, but obviously that's not on the forefront of his mind.
Mar 10 - 1:24 PM
Source:
Chad Bettis on Twitter
Chad Bettis allowed one run over two innings Sunday in his Cactus League debut.
Bettis has been eased into action this spring after needing surgery this winter for testicular cancer. He has a clean bill of health now and should be locked into a spot near the top of the Colorado rotation. Bettis, 27, had a 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 138/59 K/BB ratio in 186 innings (32 starts) last season with the Rockies.
Mar 5 - 4:23 PM
Chad Bettis is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Sunday.
The right-hander is expected to work two innings, or around 40 pitches. Bettis underwent surgery in September for testicular cancer. He's expected to be ready for the start of the season.
Mar 4 - 11:50 AM
Source:
Patrick Saunders on Twitter
Chad Bettis said that he received a clean bill of health following blood work which was done on Tuesday.
Bettis underwent surgery for testicular cancer in November. He told MLB Network Radio in early January that he was cancer-free. So far, so good. "I got the blood work back from the doctor, met with him today, and he said my tumor markers are not detectable," Bettis said on Wednesday. While this is nothing but stellar news, the Rockies will be understandably playing it safe with the 27-year-old right-hander this spring. He is not slated to pitch first time through the Cactus League rotation. A simulated game awaits him next Tuesday as he works toward Opening Day.
Feb 22 - 7:17 PM
Source:
MLB.com
Bettis to undergo chemo after cancer spreads
Mar 10 - 1:24 PM
Bettis allows one run in spring debut
Mar 5 - 4:23 PM
Chad Bettis to make spring debut on Sunday
Mar 4 - 11:50 AM
Chad Bettis receives clean blood work results
Feb 22 - 7:17 PM
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
32
32
14
8
0
0
186
204
107
99
59
138
1
1
4.79
1.41
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of his sixth rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
It was initially described as a back injury, but further testing has yielded a more accurate picture of what exactly Dahl is dealing with. The young outfielder seems likely to open the 2017 regular season on the 15-day disabled list, backdated to sometime in late March. He'll be limited to light cardio until March 20 or so.
Mar 6
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
Sidelined
Chad Bettis revealed on Twitter Friday that he will undergo chemotherapy after his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread.
His doctor spotted inflamed lymph nodes during Bettis' checkup last week and ordered an immediate biopsy, which revealed the unfortunate news. Bettis writes that his blood tumor markers "remain at normal levels," but "it's clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness." It's unclear at this point how long this will keep Bettis away from baseball, but obviously that's not on the forefront of his mind.
Mar 10
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Greg Holland
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) threw a live bullpen session on Friday without any issues.
It's the first such session that the right-hander has had since undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. He'll be brought along slowly this spring, and isn't expected to be ready for a minor league rehab assignment until May, but Diaz could play a major role in the Rockies' bullpen this spring.
Feb 24
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
Sam Moll
14
Matt Carasiti
