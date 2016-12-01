Player Page

David Phelps | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2 / 202
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 14 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
David Phelps won his arbitration case against the Marlins and will make $4.6 million in 2016.
Miami's front office had filed at $4.3 million in January. It's a well-deserved raise for the 30-year-old right-hander, who registered a stellar 2.28 ERA and 114/38 K/BB ratio in 86 2/3 innings (five starts, 59 relief appearances) last season for the Marlins. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says Phelps attended the arbitration hearing, though that's not really an uncommon thing. He'll have one more year of arbitration in 2018 before hitting free agency. Feb 9 - 1:46 PM
Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA6457642586.261232238114002.281.14
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
