David Phelps | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (30) / 10/9/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2 / 202 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 14 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $4.6 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

David Phelps won his arbitration case against the Marlins and will make $4.6 million in 2016. Miami's front office had filed at $4.3 million in January. It's a well-deserved raise for the 30-year-old right-hander, who registered a stellar 2.28 ERA and 114/38 K/BB ratio in 86 2/3 innings (five starts, 59 relief appearances) last season for the Marlins. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says Phelps attended the arbitration hearing, though that's not really an uncommon thing. He'll have one more year of arbitration in 2018 before hitting free agency. Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter

David Phelps' arbitration hearing with the Marlins has been set for February 8. Phelps, who broke out with a 2.28 ERA and 114/38 K/BB ratio in 86 2/3 innings across five starts and 59 relief appearances in 2016, required $4.6 million and was offered $4.325 million when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this month. The arbitration panel will rule on one salary or the other for the 2017 season. Source: Tim Healey on Twitter

David Phelps requested $4.6 million and was offered $4.325 million by the Marlins when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. With such a small discrepancy between the two figures, it wouldn't be surprising to see them reach an agreement in the middle rather than heading to the hearing. Phelps had been projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $5.2 million, so it looks like the Marlins will be getting a discount either way. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter