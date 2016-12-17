J.D. Martinez | Outfielder | #28 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (29) / 8/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 221 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Nova Southeastern Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 20 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.75 million, 2017: $11.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Tigers' starting lineup on Saturday due to tightness in his pectoral muscle. It doesn't sound as though it's anything serious, but at this point in the spring there's no reason to take any chances. Mikie Mahtook will slide into the starting lineup in his place, with Juan Perez shifting over to right field. Source: Jason Beck on Twitter

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Tigers are continuing to "field calls" on J.D. Martinez. The Tigers have made Martinez available but so far trade talks haven't gone very far. Per Crasnick, the Tigers are seeking "young, controllable talent" in a return package. The Giants and Phillies have shown the most interest in Martinez this offseason, though a deal has never been imminent. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Giants have talked to the Tigers about J.D. Martinez. Jon Morosi of MLB Network first reported of the Giants' interest in Martinez last month. Passan says that the Giants are "exploring all avenues" in their quest to land a power outfield bat. The Tigers are expect to shed payroll this winter and Martinez is looking like one of the most likely guys to go. The Phillies are another club that's interested. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter