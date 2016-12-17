Player Page

J.D. Martinez | Outfielder | #28

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 221
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Nova Southeastern
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 20 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Tigers' starting lineup on Saturday due to tightness in his pectoral muscle.
It doesn't sound as though it's anything serious, but at this point in the spring there's no reason to take any chances. Mikie Mahtook will slide into the starting lineup in his place, with Juan Perez shifting over to right field. Feb 25 - 9:15 AM
Source: Jason Beck on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1204601413522268694912812.307.373.535.908
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001181
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Toledo(INT)AAA836103005311110.278.316.361
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Matt Boyd
7Sandy Baez
8Myles Jaye
9A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Mark Lowe
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Shane Greene
6Drew VerHagen
7Bruce Rondon
8Kyle Ryan
9Blaine Hardy
10Buck Farmer
11Chad Bell
12Daniel Stumpf
13Mike Pelfrey
14Edward Mujica
 

 