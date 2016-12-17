Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Dominic Ficociello
(1B)
Joe Jimenez
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Ruben Alaniz
(S)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Michael Gerber
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Jason Krizan
(OF)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Austin Green
(C)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Grayson Greiner
(C)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Adam Ravenelle
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Evan Reed
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
William Cuevas
(R)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Buck Farmer
(S)
J.D. Martinez | Outfielder | #28
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/21/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 221
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Nova Southeastern
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 20 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.75 million, 2017: $11.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Tigers' starting lineup on Saturday due to tightness in his pectoral muscle.
It doesn't sound as though it's anything serious, but at this point in the spring there's no reason to take any chances. Mikie Mahtook will slide into the starting lineup in his place, with Juan Perez shifting over to right field.
Feb 25 - 9:15 AM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Tigers are continuing to "field calls" on J.D. Martinez.
The Tigers have made Martinez available but so far trade talks haven't gone very far. Per Crasnick, the Tigers are seeking "young, controllable talent" in a return package. The Giants and Phillies have shown the most interest in Martinez this offseason, though a deal has never been imminent.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 10:32:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Giants have talked to the Tigers about J.D. Martinez.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network first reported of the Giants' interest in Martinez last month. Passan says that the Giants are "exploring all avenues" in their quest to land a power outfield bat. The Tigers are expect to shed payroll this winter and Martinez is looking like one of the most likely guys to go. The Phillies are another club that's interested.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Tigers and Phillies have had trade talks involving J.D. Martinez "but talks are not progressing."
Morosi says that the Phillies are looking for a "short-term outfield bat," which is a little odd since they can't realistically consider themselves contenders in 2017. Perhaps they'd wind up flipping Martinez to another team in July before he reaches free agency next winter. The Tigers are looking to slash payroll, and Martinez is looking likely to be dealt.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 02:12:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Feb 25 - 9:15 AM
Report: Tigers still shopping J.D. Martinez
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 10:32:00 PM
Giants looking four power outfield bat
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Phillies have discussed J.D. Martinez trade
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 02:12:00 PM
More J.D. Martinez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
120
460
141
35
2
22
68
69
49
128
1
2
.307
.373
.535
.908
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
118
1
J.D. Martinez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
J.D. Martinez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View J.D. Martinez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
J.D. Martinez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Toledo(INT)
AAA
8
36
10
3
0
0
5
3
1
11
1
0
.278
.316
.361
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
Sidelined
J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Tigers' starting lineup on Saturday due to tightness in his pectoral muscle.
It doesn't sound as though it's anything serious, but at this point in the spring there's no reason to take any chances. Mikie Mahtook will slide into the starting lineup in his place, with Juan Perez shifting over to right field.
Feb 25
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Matt Boyd
7
Sandy Baez
8
Myles Jaye
9
A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Mark Lowe
3
Justin Wilson
4
Alex Wilson
5
Shane Greene
6
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will work as a starter in Tigers' camp.
VerHagen served as a relief last season, but he's more comfortable in a starting role. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
Feb 14
7
Bruce Rondon
8
Kyle Ryan
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Buck Farmer
11
Chad Bell
12
Daniel Stumpf
13
Mike Pelfrey
14
Edward Mujica
