Will Smith | Relief Pitcher | #13 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (27) / 7/10/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 265 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Gulf Coast (FL) CC Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.475 million, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Will Smith has been shut down with left elbow inflammation. The MRI came back clean, but the Giants plan to back off him for the next week. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is still confident he'll be ready for the start of the season, but he can't afford any significant setbacks. Smith posted a 2.95 ERA in 26 appearances after being acquired from the Brewers last August and will pitch in a set-up role if healthy in 2017. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter

Giants and LHP Will Smith avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Smith put up a 3.35 ERA and 48/18 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 relief innings for the Brewers and Giants last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.

Giants acquired LHP Will Smith from the Brewers for RHP Phil Bickford and C Andrew Susac. It's a high price -- Bickford was considered the Giants' best pitching prospect -- but that has been a theme for elite-level relief arms leading up to the August 1 trade deadline. Smith was sporting a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 22/9 K/BB ratio in 22 innings since returning in June from a torn LCL. He had a 2.70 ERA in 63 1/3 innings last year. As a Super Two qualifier, the 27-year-old southpaw carries three more seasons of arbitration eligibility.