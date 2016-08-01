Welcome,
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Chase Johnson
(S)
Steven Okert
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ray Black
(R)
Ian Gardeck
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Daniel Slania
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Slade Heathcott
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
David Hernandez
(R)
Reyes Moronta
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Jose Dominguez
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Will Smith | Relief Pitcher | #13
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/10/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 265
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Gulf Coast (FL) CC
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 7 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.475 million, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Will Smith has been shut down with left elbow inflammation.
The MRI came back clean, but the Giants plan to back off him for the next week. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is still confident he'll be ready for the start of the season, but he can't afford any significant setbacks. Smith posted a 2.95 ERA in 26 appearances after being acquired from the Brewers last August and will pitch in a set-up role if healthy in 2017.
Feb 22 - 12:20 PM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Giants and LHP Will Smith avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
Smith put up a 3.35 ERA and 48/18 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 relief innings for the Brewers and Giants last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13 - 4:10 PM
Giants acquired LHP Will Smith from the Brewers for RHP Phil Bickford and C Andrew Susac.
It's a high price -- Bickford was considered the Giants' best pitching prospect -- but that has been a theme for elite-level relief arms leading up to the August 1 trade deadline. Smith was sporting a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 22/9 K/BB ratio in 22 innings since returning in June from a torn LCL. He had a 2.70 ERA in 63 1/3 innings last year. As a Super Two qualifier, the 27-year-old southpaw carries three more seasons of arbitration eligibility.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Will Smith has been traded to the Giants, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.
Milwaukee will receive catcher Andrew Susac and pitching prospect Phil Bickford in return. Smith, a 27-year-old lefty reliever, has registered a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 22/9 K/BB ratio in 22 innings since returning in June from a torn LCL. He had a 2.70 ERA in 63 1/3 innings last year. Smith carries three more years of arbitration eligibility.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Feb 22 - 12:20 PM
Giants, Will Smith avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 4:10 PM
Giants complete trade for reliever Will Smith
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Brewers trade lefty reliever Will Smith to SF
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 02:28:00 PM
More Will Smith Player News
Recent News
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
53
0
2
4
0
23
40.1
31
19
15
18
48
0
0
3.35
1.21
Will Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Will Smith's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Will Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Will Smith's player profile.
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Brevard County(FSL)
A
2
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
4
0
0
.000
.333
Biloxi(SOU)
AA
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
.000
Depth Charts
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Gordon Beckham
4
Jae-gyun Hwang
5
Miguel Gomez
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Slade Heathcott
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
Sidelined
Will Smith has been shut down with left elbow inflammation.
The MRI came back clean, but the Giants plan to back off him for the next week. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is still confident he'll be ready for the start of the season, but he can't afford any significant setbacks. Smith posted a 2.95 ERA in 26 appearances after being acquired from the Brewers last August and will pitch in a set-up role if healthy in 2017.
Feb 22
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
David Hernandez
13
Matt Reynolds
14
Michael Roth
