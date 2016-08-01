Player Page

Will Smith | Relief Pitcher | #13

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 265
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Gulf Coast (FL) CC
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Will Smith has been shut down with left elbow inflammation.
The MRI came back clean, but the Giants plan to back off him for the next week. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is still confident he'll be ready for the start of the season, but he can't afford any significant setbacks. Smith posted a 2.95 ERA in 26 appearances after being acquired from the Brewers last August and will pitch in a set-up role if healthy in 2017. Feb 22 - 12:20 PM
Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF5302402340.13119151848003.351.21
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Brevard County(FSL)A2000031000400.000.333
Biloxi(SOU)AA1000010000100.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
2Jimmy Rollins
3Orlando Calixte
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
3Gordon Beckham
4Jae-gyun Hwang
5Miguel Gomez
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Justin Ruggiano
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Slade Heathcott
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Albert Suarez
7Ty Blach
8Chase Johnson
9Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Will Smith
4Derek Law
5Steven Okert
6Cory Gearrin
7George Kontos
8Josh Osich
9Ray Black
10Ian Gardeck
11Reyes Moronta
12David Hernandez
13Matt Reynolds
14Michael Roth
 

 