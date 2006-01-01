Josh Tomlin | Starting Pitcher | #43

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy
May 28
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
Dose: Price Set for Monday
May 26
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 25
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
May 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mike Trout diagnosed with left thumb sprain
Tomlin works complete game Sunday vs. KC
Andrus goes 3-for-5 with SB, two runs scored
Trout leaves game with apparent hand injury
MadBum (shoulder) could begin throwing Friday
Ben Zobrist (wrist) hoping to return Monday
McCarthy (knee) expects to make next start
Jonathan Villar moved down to No. 7 spot
Kolten Wong (elbow) placed on disabled list
Daniel Murphy (illness) remains out of lineup
Bryce Harper getting a breather on Sunday
Adam Jones (ankle, hip) sitting out again
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dion Lewis expected to play reduced 2017 role
Cousins: Extension talks w/ Skins 'positive'
Rob Gronkowski (back) a 'full-go' at OTAs
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
Marrone: Fournette impressing as a receiver
'Far from certain' Leonte Carroo makes roster
ESPN hires Chip Kelly as NFL and CFB analyst
Free agent Justin Gilbert draws four-game ban
Odell Beckham will be present for minicamp
C.J. Mosley recovering from shoulder surgery
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
Dose: Too much Kyrie in Game 4
May 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision
T.J. Oshie deal likely completed with Caps
Caps-Leafs to play outdoor game in March
Karlsson to deal with injured foot next week
Rieder out 8-12 weeks after ankle surgery
Nicholle Anderson scans are clear of cancer
Laviolette almost named head coach of Pens
Canucks would like to bring back Ryan Miller
Should Sens expose Ryan to expansion draft?
Erik Karlsson picks up 2 assists in GM 7 loss
Chris Kunitz's 2OT goal sends Pens to SCF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chris Buescher should earn place diff points
Reed Sorenson to start Coke 600 35th
McMurray quickest in Coke 600 Happy Hour
J.J. Yeley: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Late-race incident halts Wallace's strong run
Ryan Sieg: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Ryan Reed finishes 11th at Charlotte
Brandon Jones: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Brendan Gaughan: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
DNF for Annett, drops to ninth in NXS points
Ross Chastain: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Tyler Reddick: 10th in fifth XFINITY start
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
Weather forecast adjusts R4 tee times at DDI
Dodt new leader at Wentworth after R3 surge
Dufner among notable MCs at DEAN & DELUCA
Piercy powers through illness in R2 of DDI
Kisner co-leads at the DEAN & DELUCA midpoint
D. Lee inks low round of the week at Colonial
Webb Simpson sets early 36-hole target @ DDI
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Return ace Vault has lower-body surgery
4-star Williams doesn't qualify academically
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Brooks comps Barkley to a young Frank Gore
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
Illini boot 3 players facing criminal charges
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jordan could have his Pick of clubs
Varela slams Frankfurt over disciplinary
Offers flooding in for Zlatan
Arsenal win their record 13th FA Cup title
Watford taps Marco Silva as next manager
Pep starts summer by signing Bernardo Silva
Zabaleta leaves Man City for West Ham
Injury rules Barkley out of ENG contention
Welbeck not worried by niggling injuries
Palace inks Zaha to five-year contract
Blind hoping for Man United stay
Geoff Cameron signs new Stoke extension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Dan Otero
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Scott Downs
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Nick Goody
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh Tomlin | Starting Pitcher | #43
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 10/19/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas Tech
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 19 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Tomlin worked a complete game, yielding just one run, as the Indians trounced the Royals 10-1 on Sunday in Cleveland.
The one run he gave up came on a Jorge Bonifacio solo shot in the top of the fifth inning. Tomlin yielded just six total hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out three. He got through all nine innings on 111 pitches, 79 of which went for strikes. The right-hander dropped his season ERA from 6.70 to 5.79.
May 28 - 4:23 PM
Josh Tomlin gave up five runs -- four earned -- in 6 1/3 innings Monday in a loss to the Reds.
Tomlin has been bad enough this season that he actually lowered his ERA in this one; he's now 2-6 with a 6.70 ERA. The Indians have to be giving serious consideration to bumping him from the rotation when Corey Kluber returns.
May 22 - 11:28 PM
Josh Tomlin was blown up for six earned runs over just 2 1/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Rays.
Tomlin didn't walk a batter, but he served up seven hits and two of those were home runs. The right-hander is now 2-5 with a 6.86 ERA through eight starts this season for Cleveland. The defending American League champions may have to try something different with his rotation spot.
May 17 - 3:51 PM
Josh Tomlin suffered a tough luck loss on Friday, allowing just one run on six hits over eight strong innings against the Indians.
Tomlin walked one and punched out seven on the evening. He served up an opposite-field solo homer to Miguel Sano in the first inning, which wound up being the total extent of the offense in the ballgame. Now 2-4 on the season, Tomlin will look to further improve upon his 5.87 ERA and 1.33 WHIP when he does battle against the Rays at home on Wednesday.
May 12 - 9:45 PM
Tomlin works complete game Sunday vs. KC
May 28 - 4:23 PM
Josh Tomlin gives up five runs in loss
May 22 - 11:28 PM
Tomlin blown up for six runs by the Rays
May 17 - 3:51 PM
Josh Tomlin suffers tough luck loss on Friday
May 12 - 9:45 PM
More Josh Tomlin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2837)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2728)
3
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2224)
4
D. Lamet
SD
(2176)
5
J. Happ
TOR
(2100)
6
Y. Alonso
OAK
(2048)
7
J. Ross
WAS
(1947)
8
R. Braun
MLW
(1938)
9
H. Pence
SF
(1929)
10
C. Kluber
CLE
(1897)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
9.0
1
0
0
1.00
.667
1
1
6
0
3
0
0
1
1
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
9
9
2
6
0
0
47.0
63
36
35
4
36
0
0
6.70
1.43
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 28
KC
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
6
1
1
0
3
1
0
1.00
.67
May 22
@ CIN
1
1
0
1
0
6.1
9
5
4
0
4
0
0
5.68
1.42
May 17
TB
1
1
0
1
0
2.1
7
6
6
0
5
0
0
23.14
3.00
May 12
MIN
1
1
0
1
0
8.0
6
1
1
1
7
0
0
1.13
.88
May 6
@ KC
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
3
1
1
0
3
0
0
1.29
.43
Apr 30
SEA
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
8
4
4
1
3
0
0
7.20
1.80
Apr 25
HOU
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
8
3
3
0
6
0
0
4.50
1.33
Apr 18
@ MIN
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
7
3
3
0
2
0
0
4.50
1.17
Apr 13
CWS
1
1
0
1
0
1.2
8
7
7
1
0
0
0
37.80
5.40
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
2
Erik Gonzalez
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
CF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
7-Day DL
Indians placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
The move was made retroactive to May 23. Chisenhall hadn't played since Monday while dealing with what manager Terry Francona described as a "lower-grade" concussion. Francona added that Chisenhall has complained of feeling "groggy." We're still waiting on the corresponding roster move.
May 25
2
Austin Jackson
3
Bradley Zimmer
RF
1
Abraham Almonte
10-Day DL
Abraham Almonte (biceps) is expected to miss 3-5 weeks.
Almonte was placed on the disabled list Tuesday after an MRI showed a high-grade strain in his right biceps tendon and it sounds like he'll be sidelined until sometime in mid-June. Top outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer got the call from Triple-A Columbus to fill his roster spot.
May 17
2
Brandon Guyer
10-Day DL
Brandon Guyer is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a left wrist sprain.
Guyer's wrist was bothering him for a little while before he aggravated the injury on a swing on Friday. He'll be out through mid-June at the earliest. Guyer was batting just .182/.237/.291 with one homer and five RBI in 21 games.
May 15
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
10-Day DL
Corey Kluber (back) will return to the Indians' rotation Thursday against the Athletics.
Kluber dominated in Friday's rehab outing for Double-A Akron (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R) and that was all manager Terry Francona needed to see. The former Cy Young winner missed most of May while dealing with lower back discomfort. His return will bump either Mike Clevinger or Danny Salazar from the starting rotation.
May 27
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Trevor Bauer
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Mike Clevinger
6
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Nick Goody
8
Shawn Armstrong
9
Danny Salazar
Headlines
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
Brad Johnson covers his top waiver wire targets for Monday, May 28.
More MLB Columns
»
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
»
Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy
May 28
»
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
»
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
»
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
»
Dose: Price Set for Monday
May 26
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 25
»
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
May 25
MLB Headlines
»
Mike Trout diagnosed with left thumb sprain
»
Tomlin works complete game Sunday vs. KC
»
Andrus goes 3-for-5 with SB, two runs scored
»
Trout leaves game with apparent hand injury
»
MadBum (shoulder) could begin throwing Friday
»
Ben Zobrist (wrist) hoping to return Monday
»
McCarthy (knee) expects to make next start
»
Jonathan Villar moved down to No. 7 spot
»
Kolten Wong (elbow) placed on disabled list
»
Daniel Murphy (illness) remains out of lineup
»
Bryce Harper getting a breather on Sunday
»
Adam Jones (ankle, hip) sitting out again
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved