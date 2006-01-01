Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Tomlin | Starting Pitcher | #43

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas Tech
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 19 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Josh Tomlin worked a complete game, yielding just one run, as the Indians trounced the Royals 10-1 on Sunday in Cleveland.
The one run he gave up came on a Jorge Bonifacio solo shot in the top of the fifth inning. Tomlin yielded just six total hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out three. He got through all nine innings on 111 pitches, 79 of which went for strikes. The right-hander dropped his season ERA from 6.70 to 5.79. May 28 - 4:23 PM
More Josh Tomlin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final19.01001.00.6671160300110
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE99260047.0633635436006.701.43
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 28KC111009.061103101.00.67
May 22@ CIN110106.195404005.681.42
May 17TB110102.1766050023.143.00
May 12MIN110108.061117001.13.88
May 6@ KC110007.031103001.29.43
Apr 30SEA111005.084413007.201.80
Apr 25HOU110106.083306004.501.33
Apr 18@ MIN111006.073302004.501.17
Apr 13CWS110101.2877100037.805.40
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
2Erik Gonzalez
3B1Jose Ramirez
LF1Michael Brantley
CF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Austin Jackson
3Bradley Zimmer
RF1Abraham Almonte
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Trevor Bauer
4Josh Tomlin
5Mike Clevinger
6Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Nick Goody
8Shawn Armstrong
9Danny Salazar
 

 