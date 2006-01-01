Josh Tomlin | Starting Pitcher | #43 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (32) / 10/19/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 19 (0) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.25 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Josh Tomlin worked a complete game, yielding just one run, as the Indians trounced the Royals 10-1 on Sunday in Cleveland. The one run he gave up came on a Jorge Bonifacio solo shot in the top of the fifth inning. Tomlin yielded just six total hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out three. He got through all nine innings on 111 pitches, 79 of which went for strikes. The right-hander dropped his season ERA from 6.70 to 5.79.

Josh Tomlin gave up five runs -- four earned -- in 6 1/3 innings Monday in a loss to the Reds. Tomlin has been bad enough this season that he actually lowered his ERA in this one; he's now 2-6 with a 6.70 ERA. The Indians have to be giving serious consideration to bumping him from the rotation when Corey Kluber returns.

Josh Tomlin was blown up for six earned runs over just 2 1/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Rays. Tomlin didn't walk a batter, but he served up seven hits and two of those were home runs. The right-hander is now 2-5 with a 6.86 ERA through eight starts this season for Cleveland. The defending American League champions may have to try something different with his rotation spot.