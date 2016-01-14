Dan Jennings | Relief Pitcher | #43

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Wilson Ramos

2 Jesus Sucre

1B 1 Logan Morrison

2 Rickie Weeks

2B 1 Brad Miller

2 Tim Beckham

SS 1 Adeiny Hechavarria

2 Matt Duffy 60-Day DL

Matt Duffy (Achilles) is expected to resume baseball activities during the Rays' next homestand that begins on July 21. Duffy has been out all season following last year's heel surgery and another operation last month to remove a calcium deposit from the heel. However, he hasn't given up hope of contributing at some point this year.

3B 1 Evan Longoria

2 Trevor Plouffe

LF 1 Colby Rasmus Suspended

Rays placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times says Rasmus has informed the Rays that he wants to "step away" from baseball, and he is not expected to return this season. Rasmus has been sidelined since the middle of June because of lingering discomfort in his surgically-repaired hip. He had a cool .896 OPS with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 37 games this season for the Rays.

2 Shane Peterson

CF 1 Kevin Kiermaier 60-Day DL

Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Charlotte. And it sounds like he will be ready for activation from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible on August 9. Kiermaier has been sidelined since the second week of June with a fracture on the right side of his hip.

2 Mallex Smith

3 Peter Bourjos

RF 1 Steven Souza

DH 1 Corey Dickerson

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Chris Archer

2 Alex Cobb

3 Jake Odorizzi 10-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. It's not clear who will fill his spot in the rotation Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last start Sunday versus the Rangers and holds a disappointing 4.47 ERA over 94 2/3 total innings this year. He told reporters Wednesday that his back has been bothering him since spring training and is preventing him from properly finishing his pitches.

4 Matt Andriese 60-Day DL

Matt Andriese (hip) played catch Friday. It's the first time he's thrown since he went down nearly a month ago with a stress reaction in his hip. Andriese isn't eligible to return until August and it's unclear at this point when he might be back.

5 Jacob Faria

6 Blake Snell

7 Nathan Eovaldi 60-Day DL

Nathan Eovaldi threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Eovaldi had the reconstructive elbow procedure last August and is not expected to return to the major leagues this season, but he should be 100 percent by the beginning of spring training next February.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Alex Colome

2 Brad Boxberger

3 Dan Jennings

4 Xavier Cedeno 60-Day DL

Xavier Cedeno (forearm) resumed a throwing program last Friday. Cedeno has been sidelined since late April due to tightness in his left forearm. He said Monday that he expects to return by mid-August, but obviously he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.

5 Tommy Hunter

6 Erasmo Ramirez

7 Kevin Gadea 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis. The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.

8 Chase Whitley

9 Sergio Romo

10 Adam Kolarek

11 Shawn Tolleson 60-Day DL

Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.