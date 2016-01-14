Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Derek Norris
(C)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Andrew Kittredge
(R)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Adam Kolarek
(R)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Dayron Varona
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Jacob Faria
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(DH)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Dan Jennings | Relief Pitcher | #43
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/17/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 9 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.4, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rays acquired LHP Dan Jennings from the White Sox for 1B Casey Gillaspie.
Yet another White Sox reliever out the door. Jennings had registered a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 38/19 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings this season for Chicago and will now slide into a left-handed setup role with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old southpaw is under contractual control through 2019.
Jul 27 - 10:56 AM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
White Sox and LHP Dan Jennings avoid arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.4 million contract.
He made $810,000 last year and gets a nice bump in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 29-year-old lefthander comes off an excellent season in which he put up a 2.08 ERA in 60 2/3 innings. He has a 2.74 career ERA in 233 games. Despite his effectiveness he has tallied only one save and 20 holds spread over five seasons.
Jan 12 - 7:39 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
White Sox and LHP Dan Jennings avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $810,000 contract.
It's his first year of salary arbitration, and he carries three more after this as a Super 2. The left-hander boasts a 2.99 ERA in 156 1/3 career major league innings, though his peripherals have never been great.
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 01:23:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
White Sox activated LHP Dan Jennings from the 15-day disabled list.
Jennings missed nearly a month with a neck injury. He holds a disappointing 7.83 ERA over 22 appearances this season for the White Sox.
Wed, Jul 1, 2015 11:49:00 AM
Rays net lefty Dan Jennings from White Sox
Jul 27 - 10:56 AM
White Sox, Jennings avoid arb with $1.4M deal
Jan 12 - 7:39 PM
White Sox, Jennings avoid arb. for $810K
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 01:23:00 PM
Dan Jennings activated from disabled list
Wed, Jul 1, 2015 11:49:00 AM
More Dan Jennings Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
48
0
3
1
0
7
44.1
35
20
17
19
38
0
0
3.45
1.22
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 24
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
.1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
3.00
Jul 23
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
1
1
1
0
4
0
0
5.40
.60
Jul 21
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
2.1
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 18
LA
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
.75
Jul 16
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.50
Jul 15
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
27.00
3.00
Jul 14
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 7
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
2
2
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.20
Jul 4
@ OAK
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
2
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Tim Beckham
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Matt Duffy
60-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is expected to resume baseball activities during the Rays' next homestand that begins on July 21.
Duffy has been out all season following last year's heel surgery and another operation last month to remove a calcium deposit from the heel. However, he hasn't given up hope of contributing at some point this year.
Jul 14
3B
1
Evan Longoria
2
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
Suspended
Rays placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times says Rasmus has informed the Rays that he wants to "step away" from baseball, and he is not expected to return this season. Rasmus has been sidelined since the middle of June because of lingering discomfort in his surgically-repaired hip. He had a cool .896 OPS with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 37 games this season for the Rays.
Jul 13
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
60-Day DL
Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Charlotte.
And it sounds like he will be ready for activation from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible on August 9. Kiermaier has been sidelined since the second week of June with a fracture on the right side of his hip.
Jul 25
2
Mallex Smith
3
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
It's not clear who will fill his spot in the rotation Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last start Sunday versus the Rangers and holds a disappointing 4.47 ERA over 94 2/3 total innings this year. He told reporters Wednesday that his back has been bothering him since spring training and is preventing him from properly finishing his pitches.
Jul 26
4
Matt Andriese
60-Day DL
Matt Andriese (hip) played catch Friday.
It's the first time he's thrown since he went down nearly a month ago with a stress reaction in his hip. Andriese isn't eligible to return until August and it's unclear at this point when he might be back.
Jul 7
5
Jacob Faria
6
Blake Snell
7
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Nathan Eovaldi threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Eovaldi had the reconstructive elbow procedure last August and is not expected to return to the major leagues this season, but he should be 100 percent by the beginning of spring training next February.
Jul 18
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Dan Jennings
4
Xavier Cedeno
60-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
Cedeno has been sidelined since late April due to tightness in his left forearm. He said Monday that he expects to return by mid-August, but obviously he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.
Jun 20
5
Tommy Hunter
6
Erasmo Ramirez
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Chase Whitley
9
Sergio Romo
10
Adam Kolarek
11
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.
May 19
12
Andrew Kittredge
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
Daniel E. Dobish takes a look at Oakland's shaky ninth-inning situation, as well as Giancarlo Stanton's hot July so far.
