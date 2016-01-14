Player Page

Dan Jennings | Relief Pitcher | #43

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 9 (0) / MIA
Rays acquired LHP Dan Jennings from the White Sox for 1B Casey Gillaspie.
Yet another White Sox reliever out the door. Jennings had registered a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 38/19 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings this season for Chicago and will now slide into a left-handed setup role with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old southpaw is under contractual control through 2019. Jul 27 - 10:56 AM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS480310744.13520171938003.451.22
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 24@ CHC10000.11000000.003.00
Jul 23@ KC100001.211104005.40.60
Jul 21@ KC100002.10000300.00.00
Jul 18LA100001.10001200.00.75
Jul 16SEA10000.20001000.001.50
Jul 15SEA10000.1011100027.003.00
Jul 14SEA10000.20000000.00.00
Jul 7@ COL100001.22200200.001.20
Jul 4@ OAK10000.21000100.001.50
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
2Tim Beckham
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Matt Duffy
3B1Evan Longoria
2Trevor Plouffe
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
3Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Matt Andriese
5Jacob Faria
6Blake Snell
7Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Dan Jennings
4Xavier Cedeno
5Tommy Hunter
6Erasmo Ramirez
7Kevin Gadea
8Chase Whitley
9Sergio Romo
10Adam Kolarek
11Shawn Tolleson
12Andrew Kittredge
 

 