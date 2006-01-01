Player Page

Jose Altuve | Second Baseman | #27

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'6" / 164
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored Sunday in the Astros' 6-4 victory over the Rays.
Altuve slugged a solo homer off the Rays starter Matt Andriese in the top of the fifth inning and scored an important run after a single in the top of the 10th as Houston came back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to win the game in extras. Altuve is slashing .324/.393/.459 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven stolen bases, and 11 runs scored in 19 games this season. Apr 23 - 5:00 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600110200001021
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1869214016991770.304.380.406.786
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700190000
20160014810013
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 23@ TB15300112010000.600.6001.200
Apr 22@ TB13100112111000.333.5001.333
Apr 21@ TB15100000010000.200.200.200
Apr 20LAA13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 19LAA14100010011000.250.250.250
Apr 18LAA14200000020000.500.500.500
Apr 17LAA13110020010000.333.250.667
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Mike Hauschild
 

 