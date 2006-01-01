Welcome,
Wong goes 2-for-2 with two walks vs. Brewers
Derek Holland fans six in win over Indians
Benintendi racks up 5 hits, Red Sox top O's
Ken Giles earns fifth save Sunday versus TB
Altuve goes 3-for-5 with homer against Rays
Eflin sharp again, Phillies down the Braves
Ivan Nova dominates in victory over Yankees
Scott Schebler homers as Reds defeat Cubs
Graveman (shoulder) on track for Thursday
Kyle Seager scratched Sunday with sore hip
Rajai Davis (hamstring) out again on Sunday
Valbuena (hamstring) set for rehab games
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Doug Fister
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jose Altuve | Second Baseman | #27
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'6" / 164
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $6 million club option, 2019: $6.5 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored Sunday in the Astros' 6-4 victory over the Rays.
Altuve slugged a solo homer off the Rays starter Matt Andriese in the top of the fifth inning and scored an important run after a single in the top of the 10th as Houston came back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to win the game in extras. Altuve is slashing .324/.393/.459 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven stolen bases, and 11 runs scored in 19 games this season.
Apr 23 - 5:00 PM
Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays.
He took Blake Snell deep in the fourth inning for his first homer of the season. He will have to pick up the pace if he hopes to match his career high of 24 longballs he hit last season. Altuve is batting .304/.380/.406 with nine runs scored, six RBI and seven stolen bases through 18 games.
Apr 22 - 9:33 PM
Jose Altuve reached all five times he was up Friday, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and a steal.
Altuve was also perfect in Wednesday's game, reaching base in all 10 of his plate appearances in the Astros' last two games. He had been off to a slow start, but 10 straight times on base has taken his OBP from .275 to .420.
Apr 15 - 1:40 AM
Jose Altuve reached all five times he was up Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in the Astros' 10-5 win over the Mariners.
That's more like it. Altuve struggled in the WBC and was off to a .216/.275/.243 start in the first nine games of the regular season. He's a tough one to keep down for long, but with where his swing is right now, we wouldn't expect him to suddenly start hitting for the kind of power he did last year.
Apr 13 - 1:48 AM
Altuve goes 3-for-5 with homer against Rays
Apr 23 - 5:00 PM
Altuve slaps solo home run vs Rays Sat.
Apr 22 - 9:33 PM
Jose Altuve reaches five times again
Apr 15 - 1:40 AM
Jose Altuve reaches five times in victory
Apr 13 - 1:48 AM
More Jose Altuve Player News
Jose Altuve
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
18
69
21
4
0
1
6
9
9
17
7
0
.304
.380
.406
.786
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
19
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
148
1
0
0
13
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 23
@ TB
1
5
3
0
0
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
Apr 22
@ TB
1
3
1
0
0
1
1
2
1
1
1
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Apr 21
@ TB
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 20
LAA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 19
LAA
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 18
LAA
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 17
LAA
1
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.250
.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
CF
1
George Springer
Sidelined
George Springer (hamstring) might only miss one game.
Springer lobbied to play Sunday after exiting Saturday's contest with a tight left hamstring. It didn't work, as Jake Marisnick is starting in center field in his place, but it sounds like Springer could be back in there on Tuesday after Monday's off day.
Apr 23
2
Jake Marisnick
Sidelined
Jake Marisnick was lifted from Sunday's game versus the Rays after experiencing concussion symptoms.
Marisnick slammed hard into the outfield wall after making a catch. He initially stayed in but apparently wasn't feeling quite right. The Astros are calling his removal precautionary, but certainly when concussion symptoms are involved there's a possibility that he'll be out a while.
Apr 23
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh has been shut down for the next six weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement of his right elbow.
McHugh had to leave his minor league rehab start on Thursday due to tightness in his elbow and now we know the real issue. He did undergo an MRI that showed his UCL is intact, which is at least a bit of good news. It would be a surprise to see him on a big league mound before June. Mike Fiers should continue to occupy a spot in the Astros' rotation in the meantime.
Apr 8
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
David Paulino
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP David Paulino on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
He'll stay back in extended spring training. Paulino will be assigned to Triple-A Fresno once healthy.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Jandel Gustave on the 10-day disabled list with right forearm tightness.
There is no timetable for his return. Gustave had allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven walks and five hits over five innings this season out of the Astros' bullpen. James Hoyt was called up in a corresponding roster move.
Apr 20
8
James Hoyt
9
Mike Hauschild
Headlines
Volatile Times
Apr 23
Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire streaming targets for Monday, April 24.
More MLB Columns
»
Volatile Times
Apr 23
»
Daily Dose: Cabrera Hits DL
Apr 23
»
Week That Was: Total Bummer
Apr 22
»
Daily Dose: Dirt Bike Disaster
Apr 22
»
The Week Ahead: KC Masterpiece
Apr 21
»
Podcast: Marte Fallout
Apr 21
»
Daily Dose: Super Sale
Apr 21
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
Apr 20
MLB Headlines
»
Wong goes 2-for-2 with two walks vs. Brewers
»
Derek Holland fans six in win over Indians
»
Benintendi racks up 5 hits, Red Sox top O's
»
Ken Giles earns fifth save Sunday versus TB
»
Altuve goes 3-for-5 with homer against Rays
»
Eflin sharp again, Phillies down the Braves
»
Ivan Nova dominates in victory over Yankees
»
Scott Schebler homers as Reds defeat Cubs
»
Graveman (shoulder) on track for Thursday
»
Kyle Seager scratched Sunday with sore hip
»
Rajai Davis (hamstring) out again on Sunday
»
Valbuena (hamstring) set for rehab games
