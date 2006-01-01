Jose Altuve | Second Baseman | #27 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (26) / 5/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'6" / 164 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $6 million club option, 2019: $6.5 million club option Share: Tweet

Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored Sunday in the Astros' 6-4 victory over the Rays. Altuve slugged a solo homer off the Rays starter Matt Andriese in the top of the fifth inning and scored an important run after a single in the top of the 10th as Houston came back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to win the game in extras. Altuve is slashing .324/.393/.459 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven stolen bases, and 11 runs scored in 19 games this season.

Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays. He took Blake Snell deep in the fourth inning for his first homer of the season. He will have to pick up the pace if he hopes to match his career high of 24 longballs he hit last season. Altuve is batting .304/.380/.406 with nine runs scored, six RBI and seven stolen bases through 18 games.

Jose Altuve reached all five times he was up Friday, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and a steal. Altuve was also perfect in Wednesday's game, reaching base in all 10 of his plate appearances in the Astros' last two games. He had been off to a slow start, but 10 straight times on base has taken his OBP from .275 to .420.