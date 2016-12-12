Greg Holland | Relief Pitcher | #56

Welcome,
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Report: Market for Napoli has 'intensified'
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) practicing on Wednesday
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP Wednesday
Gerald Henderson out for at least 2 games
Joel Embiid will rest on Thursday night
Oladipo (wrist) not expected to play Thursday
Report: Damian Lillard (ankle) out Wednesday
Paul Millsap (eye) will play Wednesday vs. NY
Irving (illness) doesn't practice Wednesday
DeAndre Jordan says he'll play on Wednesday
Chris Paul, J.J. Redick doubtful Wednesday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) a game-time decision
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) not traveling w/ team
Courtney Lee (wrist) expects to play vs. ATL
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Bad puck luck for Calvin Pickard
Evander Kane scores twice in win over DET
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
Randy Edsall hired to be UConn's HC, again
Kiffin views QB Hurts as a future 1st rounder
Minnesota shuts down QB Falk, WSU offense
McNichols only totals 70 yds in last CFB game
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Greg Holland | Relief Pitcher | #56
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/20/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Western Carolina
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 10 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged Wednesday that the club has checked in on free agent reliever Greg Holland.
BSN Denver reported on Tuesday that the Rockies approached Holland about a multi-year deal, but Bridich refused to go into any specifics on the matter. "Nothing to comment on there," said Bridich. "We have checked in, like most teams, I imagine." Holland missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was clocked in the 88-91 mph range when he threw for teams during a showcase in November, but the thought is that he'll be closer to his old self as he regains arm strength. Previous reports indicated that he was looking for a two-year deal in the range of $22 million. The Nationals still look like a natural fit for Holland, but they could look in-house or on the trade market to fill the closer role. As for the Rockies, Adam Ottavino currently projects to serve as closer in 2017.
Dec 28 - 3:59 PM
Source:
Rockies.mlb.com
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals had not had serious discussions with free agent reliever Greg Holland as of Sunday.
The thought is that the Nationals were waiting for a resolution on Kenley Jansen before moving on another closer, so odds are they'll be in touch with Holland's reps soon if they haven't already. The Dodgers have been connected to Holland in recent days, but after re-signing Jansen, they reportedly aren't going beyond a one-year deal to sign another free agent reliever. This probably removes them from consideration for Holland, who is reportedly seeking a two-year deal worth around $22 million. Holland could fit into the closer mix with Washington, though he'd carry some risk after missing the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery.
Dec 13 - 9:45 AM
Source:
Washington Post
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that if the Dodgers sign another reliever, it will be a one-year contract.
Greg Holland is reportedly seeking a two-year deal worth around $22 million, so if he wind up getting that it apparently won't come from the Dodgers. They might have been out of the mix for him, anyway, after they re-signed Kenley Jansen. Holland, of course, missed 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Dec 12 - 5:31 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that Greg Holland met with representatives from the Dodgers at the Winter Meetings.
He also reportedly met with other contending clubs. With Aroldis Chapman and Mark Melancon off the market and only Kenley Jansen left to sign, there will be teams left out of the closer sweepstakes who could turn to Holland to fill their void. The 31-year-old right-hander missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery but was among the truly elite closers in the game before the elbow troubles. He's seeking a two-year deal worth around $22 million.
Dec 11 - 6:55 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Dec 28 - 3:59 PM
Dec 28 - 3:59 PM
Nats weren't in serious talks with Holland
Dec 13 - 9:45 AM
Dec 13 - 9:45 AM
Dodgers won't give Holland multi-year deal
Dec 12 - 5:31 PM
Dec 12 - 5:31 PM
Holland met with Dodgers at Winter Meetings
Dec 11 - 6:55 PM
Dec 11 - 6:55 PM
More Greg Holland Player News
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday that Mike Moustakas will be "100 percent, ready to go" for the start of spring training next February.
He'll be 10 months removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2016 campaign in May. Moustakas will be trying for a big comeback season in 2017 with free agency looming next winter. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2015, finishing with a cool .284/.348/.470 batting line with 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 147 games.
Dec 5
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Jarrod Dyson
3
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Yordano Ventura
3
Ian Kennedy
4
Jason Vargas
5
Chris Young
6
Mike Minor
Sidelined
Royals activated LHP Mike Minor from the 60-day disabled list.
Minor never made it back to the majors in 2016, as he had another setback with his troublesome left shoulder. His status for the beginning of spring training is unclear.
Nov 4
7
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Scott Alexander
5
Brian Flynn
6
Andrew Edwards
7
Alec Mills
8
Kevin McCarthy
