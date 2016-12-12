Greg Holland | Relief Pitcher | #56 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (31) / 11/20/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Western Carolina Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 10 (0) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8.25 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged Wednesday that the club has checked in on free agent reliever Greg Holland. BSN Denver reported on Tuesday that the Rockies approached Holland about a multi-year deal, but Bridich refused to go into any specifics on the matter. "Nothing to comment on there," said Bridich. "We have checked in, like most teams, I imagine." Holland missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was clocked in the 88-91 mph range when he threw for teams during a showcase in November, but the thought is that he'll be closer to his old self as he regains arm strength. Previous reports indicated that he was looking for a two-year deal in the range of $22 million. The Nationals still look like a natural fit for Holland, but they could look in-house or on the trade market to fill the closer role. As for the Rockies, Adam Ottavino currently projects to serve as closer in 2017. Source: Rockies.mlb.com

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals had not had serious discussions with free agent reliever Greg Holland as of Sunday. The thought is that the Nationals were waiting for a resolution on Kenley Jansen before moving on another closer, so odds are they'll be in touch with Holland's reps soon if they haven't already. The Dodgers have been connected to Holland in recent days, but after re-signing Jansen, they reportedly aren't going beyond a one-year deal to sign another free agent reliever. This probably removes them from consideration for Holland, who is reportedly seeking a two-year deal worth around $22 million. Holland could fit into the closer mix with Washington, though he'd carry some risk after missing the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery. Source: Washington Post

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that if the Dodgers sign another reliever, it will be a one-year contract. Greg Holland is reportedly seeking a two-year deal worth around $22 million, so if he wind up getting that it apparently won't come from the Dodgers. They might have been out of the mix for him, anyway, after they re-signed Kenley Jansen. Holland, of course, missed 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter