Greg Holland | Relief Pitcher | #56

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/20/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Western Carolina
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 10 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged Wednesday that the club has checked in on free agent reliever Greg Holland.
BSN Denver reported on Tuesday that the Rockies approached Holland about a multi-year deal, but Bridich refused to go into any specifics on the matter. "Nothing to comment on there," said Bridich. "We have checked in, like most teams, I imagine." Holland missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was clocked in the 88-91 mph range when he threw for teams during a showcase in November, but the thought is that he'll be closer to his old self as he regains arm strength. Previous reports indicated that he was looking for a two-year deal in the range of $22 million. The Nationals still look like a natural fit for Holland, but they could look in-house or on the trade market to fill the closer role. As for the Rockies, Adam Ottavino currently projects to serve as closer in 2017. Dec 28 - 3:59 PM
Source: Rockies.mlb.com
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Jarrod Dyson
3Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Yordano Ventura
3Ian Kennedy
4Jason Vargas
5Chris Young
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Scott Alexander
5Brian Flynn
6Andrew Edwards
7Alec Mills
8Kevin McCarthy
 

 