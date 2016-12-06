Jonathan Villar | Shortstop | #5 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (25) / 5/2/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 214 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb Eligible, 2017-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Brewers "floated an extension in the $20 million range for Jonathan Villar, but he passed for now." Villar isn't going to sell low on himself after breaking out to the tune of a .285/.369/.457 batting line, 19 home runs, and a league-leading 62 stolen bases in 156 games last season. The 25-year-old can become eligible for salary arbitration for the first time next winter. He will start at second base for Milwaukee in 2017 while earning right around the major league minimum. Source: FanRag Sports

Brewers general manager David Stearns confirmed Tuesday that Jonathan Villar will mostly play second base in 2017. The Brewers intend to play Travis Shaw at third base after picking him up from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg deal, so Villar is now in position to be the primary second base. He's already going into 2017 with a lot of momentum, but his multi-position eligibility should make him extremely valuable in fantasy leagues. As for Scooter Gennett, Stearns said that he will have to battle for playing time. It's also possible they'll try to trade him. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that the club hasn't decided where Jonathan Villar will play in 2017. Villar began the year at shortstop, but he moved over to third base after the promotion of top prospect Orlando Arcia. However, Villar struggled defensively at the hot corner, so he was mixed in at second base down the stretch. Either way, he's likely to receive regular at-bats in 2017. Villar broke out by batting .285/.369/.457 with 19 homers, 63 RBI, and 62 steals this season. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter