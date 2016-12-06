Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jonathan Villar | Shortstop | #5

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 214
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Brewers "floated an extension in the $20 million range for Jonathan Villar, but he passed for now."
Villar isn't going to sell low on himself after breaking out to the tune of a .285/.369/.457 batting line, 19 home runs, and a league-leading 62 stolen bases in 156 games last season. The 25-year-old can become eligible for salary arbitration for the first time next winter. He will start at second base for Milwaukee in 2017 while earning right around the major league minimum. Feb 23 - 2:18 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
More Jonathan Villar Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
156589168383196392791746218.285.369.457.826
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600111084200
Jonathan Villar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jonathan Villar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jonathan Villar's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jonathan Villar's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 