Tanner Roark | Starting Pitcher | #57

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 234
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 25 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Tanner Roark tossed four shutout innings and the bullpen held Japan to one run over the next five frames in the United States' 2-1 World Baseball Classic semifinal win Tuesday.
Roark struck out just one batter, but he also yielded only two singles and one walk. Nate Jones served up a solo home run to Ryosuke Kikuchi in the sixth which knotted things up, but the bullpen held serve the rest of the way. The United States notched just six hits and two runs but took advantage of a couple defensive miscues by the Japanese. The U.S. has advanced to the WBC final for the first time, as they'll meet Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Mar 22 - 12:26 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS3433161001210173726673172002.831.17
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Clint Robinson
4Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Jeremy Guthrie
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Joe Blanton
7Trevor Gott
8Enny Romero
9Rafael Martin
10Matt Albers
11Matt Grace
12Joe Nathan
13Neal Cotts
14Braulio Lara
 

 