Matt Albers
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Enny Romero
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Tanner Roark | Starting Pitcher | #57
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/5/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 234
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Illinois
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 25 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.315 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Tanner Roark tossed four shutout innings and the bullpen held Japan to one run over the next five frames in the United States' 2-1 World Baseball Classic semifinal win Tuesday.
Roark struck out just one batter, but he also yielded only two singles and one walk. Nate Jones served up a solo home run to Ryosuke Kikuchi in the sixth which knotted things up, but the bullpen held serve the rest of the way. The United States notched just six hits and two runs but took advantage of a couple defensive miscues by the Japanese. The U.S. has advanced to the WBC final for the first time, as they'll meet Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Mar 22 - 12:26 AM
United States' manager Jim Leyland confirmed Sunday that Tanner Roark will start in Monday's World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup against Japan.
As long as no tiebreaker was required, the US squad wasn't going to deviate from their initial plan. Should they advance to the finals, it'll be Marcus Stroman getting the ball against the winner of the other semifinal between the Netherlands and Puerto Rico.
Mar 19 - 4:33 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that Tanner Roark is likely to start in the World Baseball Classic semifinal in the event that the United States advances to the next round.
First they'll have to dispatch of a very tough Dominican Republic squad. Roark pitched very well in Grapefruit League action, hurling seven shutout innings before joining up with the U.S. team. Marcus Stroman would then be lined up for a potential start in the finals if necessary.
Mar 18 - 11:58 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Tanner Roark pitched four scoreless frames against the Twins on Sunday.
Roark will leave for the World Baseball Classic having thrown seven scoreless innings to begin the spring. He allowed two hits, walked none and struck out three today.
Mar 5 - 4:33 PM
Roark, bullpen pitch USA into WBC final
Mar 22 - 12:26 AM
Roark will start for USA in WBC semifinal
Mar 19 - 4:33 PM
Tanner Roark likely to start in WBC semifinal
Mar 18 - 11:58 AM
Tanner Roark goes four scoreless
Mar 5 - 4:33 PM
More Tanner Roark Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
34
33
16
10
0
1
210
173
72
66
73
172
0
0
2.83
1.17
Tanner Roak's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tanner Roark's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tanner Roark's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tanner Roark's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Clint Robinson
4
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
Sidelined
Max Scherzer (finger) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday.
"We'll take the training wheels off," pitching coach Mike Maddux told reporters Thursday, after watching Scherzer throw 54 pitches over three innings in a minor league game. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner had been experimenting with a three-finger grip designed to alleviate some of the pressure on his fractured right ring finger, but he used his normal two-finger grip on Thursday and felt fine. Scherzer should be ready to start one of the Nationals' first five regular-season games. And he might still be in play for Opening Day.
Mar 16
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday morning that A.J. Cole is dealing with "tenderness somewhere."
That's deep. Baker wasn't sure about the exact nature of the issue, but he noted that this is why the Nationals skipped his most recent turn. There should be more clarity on his status soon.
Mar 21
7
Jeremy Guthrie
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Joe Blanton
7
Trevor Gott
8
Enny Romero
9
Rafael Martin
10
Matt Albers
11
Matt Grace
12
Joe Nathan
13
Neal Cotts
14
Braulio Lara
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Drew Silva examines where Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover fit in the Nationals' bullpen as part of Wednesday's Spring Training Daily.
