Tanner Roark | Starting Pitcher | #57 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (30) / 10/5/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 234 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Illinois Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 25 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.315 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Tanner Roark tossed four shutout innings and the bullpen held Japan to one run over the next five frames in the United States' 2-1 World Baseball Classic semifinal win Tuesday. Roark struck out just one batter, but he also yielded only two singles and one walk. Nate Jones served up a solo home run to Ryosuke Kikuchi in the sixth which knotted things up, but the bullpen held serve the rest of the way. The United States notched just six hits and two runs but took advantage of a couple defensive miscues by the Japanese. The U.S. has advanced to the WBC final for the first time, as they'll meet Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

United States' manager Jim Leyland confirmed Sunday that Tanner Roark will start in Monday's World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup against Japan. As long as no tiebreaker was required, the US squad wasn't going to deviate from their initial plan. Should they advance to the finals, it'll be Marcus Stroman getting the ball against the winner of the other semifinal between the Netherlands and Puerto Rico. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that Tanner Roark is likely to start in the World Baseball Classic semifinal in the event that the United States advances to the next round. First they'll have to dispatch of a very tough Dominican Republic squad. Roark pitched very well in Grapefruit League action, hurling seven shutout innings before joining up with the U.S. team. Marcus Stroman would then be lined up for a potential start in the finals if necessary. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter