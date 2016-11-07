Corey Kluber | Starting Pitcher | #28

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saga Over: Julio Jones undergoes surgery
Report: Garcon requested trade during season
Report: Raiders plug Las Vegas financing gap
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
Bad romance: 49ers cut FA bust Torrey Smith
Kawann Short expected to sign franchise tag
Haloti Ngata intends to return for '17 season
Trumaine Johnson signs $16.7M franchise tag
Report: Steelers also interested in Pryor
Bills release slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Bills cut kicker Carpenter after four seasons
Report: D-Jax seeking $10-$12M per season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blazers and Wolves will not play Monday
Andrew Bogut (left leg) out for game
Harrison and Brandan Wright starting Monday
Dante Exum starting at point guard Monday
Joe Ingles starting, Rodney Hood to bench
Jokic (illness) still questionable Monday
Popovich: No Spurs resting Monday vs. Rockets
Ron Baker will start Monday vs. ORL sans Melo
Nance and Zubac questionable for Tuesday
Kerr: No Warriors resting Monday vs. Hawks
Patrick McCaw starting, Barnes to the bench
Paul Zipser will start in place of Wade
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dion Phaneuf (ill) expected to play on Monday
Aaron Dell will start vs. Jets on Monday
Nikita Kucherov claims first star of the week
Antti Raanta will start Monday vs. Lightning
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
James Russell
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Adam Moore
(C)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Perci Garner
(R)
Josh Martin
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Corey Kluber | Starting Pitcher | #28
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/10/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Stetson
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 4 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $4.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $10.5 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $13.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2021: $14 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Making his spring debut, Corey Kluber was knocked around for six runs over 2 1/3 innings Monday against the Brewers.
Well, at least he got his work in? Kluber gave up eight hits and a pair of walks on the afternoon and was pulled in the middle of a four-run third. "Klubot" finished third in the AL Cy Young Award balloting last season and ended up logging 249 1/3 innings between the regular season and the postseason. That sort of workload can’t be ignored, but he still has the upside of a top-10 fantasy starter in 2017.
Mar 6 - 8:21 PM
Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Corey Kluber may not take the ball on Opening Day.
Francona is concerned over the heavy workload that his star right-hander shouldered in 2016 and has said it's okay if Kluber isn't ready to start on Opening Day. It sounds as though the club is going to take it easy on Kluber this spring after logging 249 1/3 innings in 2016.
Feb 19 - 11:44 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
The BBWAA announced on Monday that Corey Kluber, Rick Porcello and Justin Verlander are finalists for the American League Cy Young award.
It's a mild surprise that Zach Britton didn't make the final three, although it's the right call excluding him even as good as he was this season. Verlander just edged out Kluber in WAR this season, while Porcello has the gaudy win total. This one figures to be close.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:53:00 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Corey Kluber could not maintain his stellar postseason success in Wednesday's Game 7 of the World Series, surrendering four runs on six hits over four-plus frames.
Kluber had been brilliant in these playoffs, but pitching on short rest for the second time in this Fall Classic, Game 7 proved to be something of a struggle. He did not strike out a batter in the contest -- the first time that has occurred in 140 major league starts (including postseason). Dexter Fowler led off with a homer to center in the top of the first. Kluber would go on to surrender two runs in the fourth courtesy of an Addison Russell sacrifice fly and a Willson Contreras RBI double. Javier Baez then led off the fifth with an opposite-field shot to put the Cubs up 4-1, ending Kluber's night in the process. Kluber would have taken the loss were it not for a two-out, game-tying home run by Rajai Davis in the eighth inning. Chicago won it in the 10th.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:51:00 AM
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut
Mar 6 - 8:21 PM
Corey Kluber may not start on Opening Day
Feb 19 - 11:44 PM
Corey Kluber among AL Cy Young finalists
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:53:00 PM
Kluber surrenders pair of homers in Game 7
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:51:00 AM
More Corey Kluber Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
32
32
18
9
0
0
215
170
82
75
57
227
3
2
3.14
1.06
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is set to make his Cactus League debut on Thursday.
He will serve as the Indians' designated hitter in his first live game of the spring. Kipnis was diagnosed with a minor strain of his right rotator cuff in late February. He's expected to begin playing second base next week and should be fine for the start of the regular season if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 6
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hit in a simulated game on Monday with no issues.
Brantley took swings against teammate Josh Tomlin and his thrice-repaired shoulder held up fine. Indians manager Terry Francona said of Brantley afterward that he's "starting to get excited for him, because he's getting closer." However, Tito also made sure to pump the breaks, adding that "you have to temper it, just because, one, what he went through last year when he got into games. And, two, I just think it's fair to him. You don't put something unrealistic in front of him, because we don't want to just get him back. We want to keep him back. That's the whole idea." Brantley's health is going to continue to be an ongoing storyline this spring.
Mar 6
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
Matthew Pouliot looks at some third basemen to target on draft day and some to avoid.
