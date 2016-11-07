Player Page

Corey Kluber | Starting Pitcher | #28

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Stetson
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Making his spring debut, Corey Kluber was knocked around for six runs over 2 1/3 innings Monday against the Brewers.
Well, at least he got his work in? Kluber gave up eight hits and a pair of walks on the afternoon and was pulled in the middle of a four-run third. "Klubot" finished third in the AL Cy Young Award balloting last season and ended up logging 249 1/3 innings between the regular season and the postseason. That sort of workload can’t be ignored, but he still has the upside of a top-10 fantasy starter in 2017. Mar 6 - 8:21 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE323218900215170827557227323.141.06
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 