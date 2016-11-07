Corey Kluber | Starting Pitcher | #28 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (30) / 4/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Stetson Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $10.5 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $13.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2021: $14 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Making his spring debut, Corey Kluber was knocked around for six runs over 2 1/3 innings Monday against the Brewers. Well, at least he got his work in? Kluber gave up eight hits and a pair of walks on the afternoon and was pulled in the middle of a four-run third. "Klubot" finished third in the AL Cy Young Award balloting last season and ended up logging 249 1/3 innings between the regular season and the postseason. That sort of workload can’t be ignored, but he still has the upside of a top-10 fantasy starter in 2017.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Corey Kluber may not take the ball on Opening Day. Francona is concerned over the heavy workload that his star right-hander shouldered in 2016 and has said it's okay if Kluber isn't ready to start on Opening Day. It sounds as though the club is going to take it easy on Kluber this spring after logging 249 1/3 innings in 2016. Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter

The BBWAA announced on Monday that Corey Kluber, Rick Porcello and Justin Verlander are finalists for the American League Cy Young award. It's a mild surprise that Zach Britton didn't make the final three, although it's the right call excluding him even as good as he was this season. Verlander just edged out Kluber in WAR this season, while Porcello has the gaudy win total. This one figures to be close. Source: MLB on Twitter